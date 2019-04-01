Democrats, the Media, and the Big Lie

Nonetheless, within 7 months after Trump’s inauguration 54% of all Americans believed he had acted illegally or unethically in his dealings with Russia (80% of Democrats). Within 14 months after the inauguration 66% of Democrats believed Russia tampered with vote tallies in order to get Trump elected and 59% accepted the premise that there were improper relations between the Trump campaign and Russia before the 2016 election.

For the past two and a half years this nation has been roiled by the incessant drumbeat of accusations that its newly elected President, Donald Trump, was a clandestine agent of Russia and colluded with them to alter the outcome of the 2016 election. On their face, these accusations were so preposterous that anyone with a modicum of common sense would have thought them totally unbelievable.

In what was a staged and unnecessary inquiry, and despite turning over every marginally relevant leaf and conducting a dogged 22-month investigation using partisan prosecutors, Robert Mueller was unable to link Donald Trump or his campaign to even the minutest degree of collusion with the Russian Government. Nonetheless the drumbeat of lies and insinuations was a major factor in the Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives in 2018.

The American citizenry now definitively knows that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the presidential campaign of 2016. Further, based on the testimony of Rod Rosenstein and others involved in the Special Counsel probe, the Russians did not tamper with any vote tallies.

How were the Democrats, and their allies in the mainstream media able to suspend rationality and manipulate the emotions of so many Americans for so long? They followed the playbook first established by Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels and utilized by others such as Joseph Stalin. It is often referred to as “The Big Lie” theorem.

In 1925 Adolf Hitler in his screed entitled Mein Kampf coined the term “The Big Lie.” A principal tool of propaganda defined as the use of a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.” The execution of this strategy and the mindset of those prone to utilize it can be summarized in a report issued by the Office of Strategic Services during World War II:

1951 US Army training film (public domain)

His [Hitler’s] primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.

Little did the author of the report, Walter C. Langer, realize that in analyzing the tactics of Hitler, he had laid out the roadmap for all those with a totalitarian bent, including the modern American Left and the Democratic Party, to use in propagandizing and fomenting unrest among the populace.

The collusion lies relative to Donald Trump and the Russians began as a political ploy during the 2016 election cycle by the Hillary Clinton campaign in order to denigrate Trump and insinuate that he was unfit to be president because of a supposed chumminess with Vladimir Putin. At that stage it was no different than any other vile campaign tactic of innuendo and false accusations used over many decades of presidential elections.

However, when Donald Trump won the election, to the shock and dismay of the mainstream media, the Ruling Class and the Democratic Party, those same innuendos and false accusations were elevated by the Democratic Party, the mainstream media, the Department of Justice, the upper echelon of the FBI as well as the CIA (all with the tacit approval of Barack Obama) into a blunt instrument of “The Big Lie” propaganda machinery to so undermine his presidency that Trump would either be forced to resign or be impeached.

How did this tactic manifest itself?

From January 20, 2017 (Inauguration Day) through March 21, 2019 (791 days), the major networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC evening newscasts produced a combined 2,284 minutes of “collusion” coverage. During this period no other issue received more than 10% of this level of attention. Further, the spin of the overall network coverage of Donald Trump was 92% negative.

Two cable networks, CNN and MSNBC, each devoted, on the average, nearly 2 to 3 hours per day on Trump and Russia collusion, or an estimated 1,978 hours (118,700 minutes) since the inauguration. Virtually all the coverage was negative with innumerable false and misleading reports, accusations of treason, supposed imminent arrests and the unabashed reporting of any salacious or unproven rumor or allegation.

The print media went down the same path as their counterparts in the electronic media. The New York Times and The Washington Post between them published nearly 1,000 front page articles on the subject and had to issue numerous retractions days later after the damage was done. That process was repeated by news services such as the Associated Press and Reuters, pumping out to its newspaper, radio and television station subscribers throughout the United States daily stories negative to Trump regarding collusion.

On a near daily basis, so-called celebrities in Hollywood and the entertainment establishment unabashedly regurgitated to their untold millions of followers on social media virtually all the false stories and innuendos promulgated by the media and the Democratic Party.

The illegal and unethical maneuvering of the upper echelon of the FBI and Department of Justice immediately after the inauguration to appoint a special counsel added gravitas to the accusations regarding Trump and the Russians, as well as a means of finding anything that would either implicate Donald Trump in any potential criminality, or misbehavior outside of the Russian matter that could lead to impeachment. Further, their willing accomplices in the media breathlessly reported, without hesitation or confirmation, any leak or innuendo from these same denizens of the deep state.

The Democrats in Congress, undeterred by ethics or the laws of slander and defamation, were free to fabricate or leak stories regarding Russian collusion that were accepted at face value by their allies in the media.

On a parallel track, and meant to augment and amplify the accusations of treason regarding Russia, the entire Democrat-media-entertainment-deep state complex maintained an endless drumbeat of false accusations directed at President Trump and his administration. These included but were not limited to racism, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia and narcissism. Further, every natural or man-made disaster was blamed on Donald Trump’s incompetence and obliviousness. All to reinforce the need to rid the country of a traitor who colluded with Russia.

Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, would have wholeheartedly approved of the recent execution of those tactics he made so famous. But the cabal that attempted to destroy Donald failed to heed a warning made by Goebbels himself:

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.

The American Left and the Democratic Party has evolved into a combined entity that in order to assume power has but one tactic: the Hitlerian “The Big Lie” as described by Walter C. Langer in 1943. Whether it is the fabricated dire consequences of so-called climate change, the myth of rampant white nationalism, the fabrication that this is a virulently racist nation, the fictitious wonders of socialism, the destruction of any semblance of free speech and the single-minded obliteration anyone who dares oppose them. fThe failure to crucify Donald Trump on the altar of “The Big Lie” has exposed the American Left, the mainstream media and the Democratic Party for who they are: the heirs to the Fascist mentality that first reared its ugly head in Italy in 1922.