Amateur Night: the Democratic Primary Campaign

The Gong Show was an amateur talent contest first broadcast on NBC in 1976. Amateurs competed in a talent contest judged by three second-rate celebrities. A judge could decide an act was so bad it should be terminated did so by striking a large gong on the wall. Winners received a prize of $516.32 later increased to $716.32.

Running the most powerful nation in the world is not for amateurs, agitators, or airheads, but the Democrat Primary race has a good assortment of all three. It is serious business being a U.S. President, yet the current roster of Democrats running for that office is shockingly substandard.

The show was pretty bad, but not as bad as the Democrat primary campaign, a gathering of the incompetent, the irresponsible, and the immoral. The Federal Election Commission reports that sixteen candidates have filed as Democrat Presidential Primary candidates.

Following are the long, long, long shots for the Democrat primary. Recently, I wrote about those with better chances of winning.

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigeig is an open homosexual (with a “husband”), a high IQ, a gift of gab, and an adequate personality. Of course, that has nothing to do with his political knowhow and ability, but he has been mayor of South Bend for almost six years. And South Bend is a city of 100,000 people and has fewer potholes than ever before! Pete ridiculed Vice President Mike Pence as a “cheerleader for the porn star presidency” on CNN’s town hall. Pete likes to think of himself as another Barack Obama, but he is the wrong race.

Pete is willing to consider lowering the voting age to 16, believes climate change is a national threat, supports gun control, a single-payer health system, DACA, transgenderism, and waves the LGBTQ flag at every opportunity.

Andrew Yang is an “entrepreneur and founder of Venture for America.” Now you know. His most outrageous issue is universal basic income ($1,000 per month to everyone age 18 and above) followed by Medicare For All. Andrew is very generous with your money. Oh, and he is against circumcision, a major campaign issue and major concern of Americans. Andrew likes to always be on the cutting edge.

Julián Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, is concerned with “affordable college, care for seniors, universal health care, and welcoming immigrants.” He is a big supporter of abortion, LGBTQ rights, tearing down the border wall, and is willing to consider reparations.

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper said, “I’m running for president because we need dreamers in Washington.” No, we have enough dreamers in Washington. Those “dreamers” are dreaming if they think Americans would be so uninformed and so unconcerned as to put a sincere but unimpressive man in the White House. John is for civil unions and removing the death penalty at the federal level. He admitted that he took his mom to see a porn movie and they stayed to the very end.

John has as much chance as the proverbial snowball, but then, there was Obama, who had no résumé, no accomplishments, no experience, no original ideas, and no understanding of how the economy works. So, maybe John has a right to dream; however, it must be remembered that Obama’s dream turned into a nightmare for Americans.

Washington governor Jay Inslee is hardly known outside of Olympia. He pledges to make climate change the main issue in the campaign. Of course, the climate is always changing. Jay favors legalized marijuana, abortion, “gay” rights, gun control, and "the best paid family leave and one of the best minimum wages" in the country.

Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota has two things in her favor: she is female and from the Midwest. However, her main claim to fame is being a mean boss, according to former employees. But then, there is no constitutional requirement that the president be “nice.” Amy has espoused rejoining the Paris climate deal, expanding Medicare to 55, a path to citizenship for most illegal aliens but would not abolish ICE, supports LGBTQ rights and abortion, and would stay in Syria. Generous with tax money, she promises a one trillion-dollar infrastructure program.

Wayne Messam is mayor of Miramar (Florida’s 13th largest city), and hopes to get the nod from primary voters. He was a wide receiver for the Florida State University’s 1993 national championship team, but bigtime politics is no playing matter. Being black will help Messam in the hood, but the hood is not big enough to put him over the finish line. He favors universal health care, student loan forgiveness, and gun control. Wayne is fortunate that he can keep his day job as he runs for the Big Job.

Tulsi Gabbard is a member of Congress from Hawaii and made her announcement as a presidential candidate on the Van Jones Show. For the record, Van Jones is a Communist. Gabbard has a blemished past (according to progressives) for criticism of LGBTQ people but she has “evolved” on “gay” rights and will consider lowering the voting age to 16. Her website states that she is for a higher federal minimum wage, gun control, same sex “marriage,” abortion, and is a Hindu.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York is anti-Israel, a leader in the anti-Trump "Resistance" movement, for single payer health care, for gun control, and pro “gay” rights. She is an open borders devotee, would provide Social Security for illegal immigrants, pack the Supreme Court, and abolish ICE. Gillibrand has as much chance of winning as the proverbial snowball.

Texan Marianne Williamson is a “spiritual teacher, author, lecturer, entrepreneur, and activist,” whatever that means. She is a spiritual advisor to Oprah having been a guest on her television show many times. Marianne is the proverbial blank slate.

John Delaney is a former Maryland congressman who describes Trump as “unfit for the office of the presidency” and “a stain on our nation.” See last sentence above.

Mike Gravel is a former senator from Alaska and at age 88 he is running but not too swiftly. He believes the 9/11 attack was an inside job. He is a liberal, standing for abortion and would abolish the death penalty. See the last sentence above.

All Democrat candidates are progressives who take far left positions but they all agree: perversion is not perversion. They are careful to keep a rainbow flag of the LGBTQ crowd nearby to wave at the opportune time.

They will spend billions of dollars, speak millions of words, and spin every issue as they seek leadership by running to the left to win the Democrat primary in 2020.

It is my advice that they run for the hills.

Dr. Don Boys is a former member of the Indiana House of Representatives