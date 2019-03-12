Transgenderism: More Poison Fruit from the Tree of Cultural Marxism

Today, transgenderism is being forced on society not from the ground-up but from the top-down by the ruling elite. This establishment consists of the media, academia, the entertainment industry, major corporations, and even some wayward religious groups. Taken together, this group provides the soft power behind transgenderism. It is exercised in the form of incessant propaganda and the pressuring of critics to self-censor. The hard power for transgenderism comes mainly from the Democrat Party which is able to enact laws favorable to transgenderism. Also, Democrat-appointed judges do their part of normalize transgenderism. A recent example is the New Jersey. It just became the fourth state to create an alternative option on birth certificates beyond male and female. The new category is 'undesignated/non-binary' which is also known as Gender X.

Then there's Iowa. There, the state's Supreme Court just ruled unanimously that transgender Iowans can use Medicaid (i.e. welfare) to pay for transition-related care. How did we get here? Was it by accident? Of course not. It was by design. Cultural Marxism is the disease of which transgenderism is one symptom. The Frankfurt School set up shop at Columbia University in 1934. It was composed mostly of Jewish-Marxists who were fleeing Nazi Germany. From that outpost, these refugees showed their appreciation to the country that gave them sanctuary by promoting the mutant form of Marxism known as Cultural Marxism. From Columbia, CM started to exert its destructive influence on America until now this philosophy essentially dominates the cultural and intellectual life of the West. George Lukacs, one of the leading lights of Cultural Marxism, advocated a policy he called 'cultural terrorism.' Accordingly, he said: "Communist ethics makes it the highest duty to act wickedly." It seems as if society has taken Lukacs advice to heart what with abortion, homosexual marriages, gender fluidity, and relativism trumping objective truth. Lukacs targeted children in school to encourage them to deride and reject Christian ethics. Hello, public education. How the cultural Marxists must have cheered when in 1962, the Earl Warren Supreme Court ruled 6-1 in the Engel v. Vitale case to ban prayer in the public schools. From that point on, public education went downhill. Readers might be interested to see the modest prayer that so offended the enlightened Warren court. Here it is: Almighty God, we acknowledge our dependence upon Thee, and we beg Thy blessings upon us, our parents, our teachers and our country. Amen. Critical theory is an outgrowth of Cultural Marxism. It promotes the criticism of every pillar of Western culture -- the family, democracy, common law, freedom of speech, and most of all Christianity. The intent was to corrode these pillars until they crumbled and then the Marxists would step out of the shadows to pick up the pieces. Critical Theory was the solvent to dissolve the glue that holds America together and it accounts for the corrosive identity politics we have today. it's also why so many liberals actually loathe America and can see nothing good in it in spite of a preponderance of evidence to the contrary. The cultural Marxists hate the idea of God even more than they do capitalism. They compulsively try to negate fundamentals given in the Bible to figuratively give the middle finger to God and people of faith. A few examples. Today, capital punishment for murderers is all but extinct in the U.S. while the abortion of millions of innocent babies is legally sanctioned and even celebrated in quarters of the Democrat Party. Marriage was established as a union of a man and a woman. But now for the first time in recorded history, homosexual marriage is put on par with a man-woman union. The Bible says the Almighty created man and woman. Not so according to our 'enlightened' elite. We are now lectured there's Gender X with probably Y and Z are to follow. In such a decadent environment, it's little wonder that transgenderism pop out of this sewer. What's next? What with the advances being made in genetic engineering through technology like crispr America will soon become the Island of Dr. Moreau. The cultural pressure to conform to Cultural Marxism is so great that few speak out against it. What is even more disappointing is that even men of the cloth are afraid to venture out into the public square to condemn what is going on. In fact, many priests and ministers wont even do it within the safe confines of their churches. They're afraid someone sitting in the sixth pew who has a nephew transitioning might be offended. Here, Edmund Burke's observation applies: "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing" Without a strong Judeo-Christian ethic, society loses its grip on reality. Man becomes his own god, deciding good and evil. We're seeing this play out before our very eyes. If society breaks down under the onslaught of Cultural Marxism, the Marxists think that it will be they who pick up the pieces. Not so. If the free citizens don't do it, then it will be the big moneyed globalists who are -- and have always been -- the ones funding Cultural Marxism from behind the scenes. Image credit: Creator RU