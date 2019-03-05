Traditional Methodism Wins a Major Battle

However, though the language forbidding any official acceptance of homosexuality by the Methodist Church is strong, the vote was far from overwhelming. The vote to defeat the "One Church Plan" — the liberal plan that would have officially accepted homosexuality in the Methodist Church — was 54.6% to 45.4%. The vote in favor of the "Traditional Plan" was 53.3% to 46.7%. In other words, it was not exactly a widespread, ringing endorsement of Scripture when it comes to matters in the sexual realm.

Rejecting the sad direction of many of the other mainline Protestant denominations in the U.S., in a historic — and what some view as a surprising — vote at their General Conference last week, faithful United Methodists — thanks in large part to African United Methodists — stood firm and rejected the perverse LGBT agenda on sex and marriage. Unlike American Methodists — more than two thirds of American delegates and a majority of American bishops supported the LGBT-driven "One-Church Plan" — African Methodists overwhelmingly supported the Traditional Plan. Thank God for the African United Methodists!

Nevertheless, United Methodists — at least for now — staved off further infection of the liberalism that is helping to destroy other mainline U.S. denominations. Though this victory is huge, I urge my brothers and sisters among the United Methodists to remain faithful and vigilant. Whether via the LGBT agenda or some other wicked means, those bent on remaking Christianity into something that virtually no true believer would recognize will continue their evil efforts.

No less than Rev. Dr. Susan Henry-Crowe — general secretary of the General Board of Church and Society (GBCS, the United Methodist Church's controversial D.C. lobby office) — hinted at such when she angrily denounced the passage of the Traditional Plan. As Juicy Ecumenism notes:

"The 2019 General Conference chose to further deepen the divide in The United Methodist Church," excoriated [sic] Henry-Crowe. "The plan adopted by a slim majority is punitive, contrary to our Wesleyan heritage, and in clear violation of the mandate given to us in 1 Corinthians 12." ... Her comments were delivered in a GBCS press release appearing on the agency's web site using church letterhead. It was disseminated using church resources. Writing that there were moments "that broke the heart of God" at General Conference, Henry-Crowe struck a defiant tone, focusing upon the agency's "work for LGBTQIA equality": "We will seek justice for LGBTQIA migrants. We will seek to end conversion therapy, the dangerous and discredited idea that you can change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. We will work to ensure that no one is fired from their job or prevented from access to housing because they are LGBTQIA. We will work to end hate crimes against LGBTQIA people, especially LGBTQIA people of color. We will seek a climate in which LGBTQIA children are protected and enabled to live full and flourishing lives."

In other words, in clear contradiction to a wide array of Scripture, Henry-Crowe and her ilk will continue their war on the truth. This should be unsurprising, given that the website of the "Christian" organization Henry-Crowe leads declares that "What We Care About" is "civil and human rights; economic justice; environmental justice; health and wholeness; peace with justice; women and children."

In all the items the GBCS chose to highlight as "What We Care About," there's no mention of Jesus, or salvation, or discipleship, or Scripture, or the Great Commission. This is typical of so-called Christians who support the LGBT agenda. Their sermons and ceremonies are often bereft of anything resembling orthodox Christianity.

They sound not very different from godless fools who have the exact same views on virtually all the prominent moral issues of our time. If your moral compass is pointing in the same direction as those who say there is no God, why not simply abandon religion altogether? Nevertheless, these "Christians" continue their charade. It's almost as if these heretics have decided that they know better than God what is good and right, and they created a whole new religion — one in which everybody gets to "rule their own world."

This is exactly what they've done, and it's nothing new. Every false religion, every godless attempt at utopia, every selfish attempt to live your life on your own terms is nothing more than the same sad song sung in a different key. All such wickedness makes for attempts to replace what God has said is the way and the truth with man's foolish notions.

Whether Methodists or Baptists, whether Catholic or Protestant, all sincere Christians must continue our fight against such deception. Abortion, homosexuality, "transgenderism," and the like are compelling battles in the same war.

This war will never be won by mere political or legal means, though battles on such fronts are needed and necessary. This is a spiritual war, and we'll likely be fighting it until the end of days. Take heart: though these fights are hard and taxing, the truth will ultimately win out. Let us work diligently to bring as many as possible to the winning side.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com