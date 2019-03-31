Three Recent Movies Speak Truths About the Middle East that ‘Activists’ and Solons Ignore

Beirut, available to Amazon Prime subscribers, written by Tony Gilroy, explores Palestinian terrorism in the 1970s and 1980s, but definitely speaks to today. Mason Skiles (John Hamm, in an excellent performance), is an American diplomat living in Lebanon. In 1972, he and his Lebanese wife are foster parents to a Palestinian teen, Karim.

A new member of Congress and self-proclaimed “activists” could benefit from the perspective of three films about the Middle East, released in 2018 and currently screening on cable television or Amazon Prime.

Karim has a vicious Palestinian terrorist brother, implicated in the Munich massacre of Israeli Olympic athletes, who sends his cronies to storm Mason’s house during a diplomatic dinner in order to retrieve the younger brother. In the crossfire Mason’s dear wife is murdered, and he careens into depression and alcoholism. After a long, painful interlude he is deemed useful by a reluctant State Department. He returns to Lebanon on a mission in 1982, after Palestinians in that country have provoked war with Israel.

Tellingly, there is an “Enough, already” vibe to this film vis-à-vis Palestinian terrorism. The film decries the matter-of-factness with which Lebanon-destroying Palestinian violence is taken in astride. At a Beirut hotel it is announced, “In the event of a shooting at the hotel, Management requests that guests stay in their room and not take photographs.”

Most characters, whether American, Lebanese or Palestinian, mention the Jewish State. The point is made repeatedly that one cannot overestimate Mossad (Israeli Intelligence). It is expected that Israel will “take out” an old house with a Palestinian transmitter. Great and contradictory powers are attributed to Israel: It is accused of dividing and credited for preserving Lebanon. For some reason, the Christian militias are unfavorably portrayed and even depicted as pornography addicts.

The film makes the point that American diplomats are less ambivalent about Israel than about their own whistle blowers. Yes, Israel is depicted here as a state with swagger, but also as up-front regarding its goals: It is willing to help out the U.S., but with conditions necessitated by security concerns -- namely, help with better satellite imaging.

Some want Israel to intervene; others, like Yasser Arafat, the Palestinian “Chairman,” do not. He has taken Karim’s brother hostage, for he fears loose canon types whom Israel can use as an excuse to attack, even though Arafat himself has just incited a war. The film conveys well the fear and tension in Lebanon over Palestinian disunity and bad decisions: When the PLO lobs off bombs, Israel “gets into it.” The film emphasizes the effect of Palestinian decisions, even over Syrian bombing.

Indeed, the picture painted of Palestinians here is not pretty. The film clearly notes that Lebanon, “a house without a landlord” (in Skiles’s words), is divided over letting Palestinians in, for it was well known that “Palestinians want nothing more than to burn down the Israeli house next door.” One PLO official is portrayed as owning multiple homes in Paris and elsewhere, purchased with cash extorted from airlines on the threat and promise that their planes will not be blown up mid air if they pay. Karim’s arch-terrorist brother is depicted as hateful beyond any cause, incapable of appreciating the efforts of those who liberated him, and without the honor to stop killing for its own sake.

In a similar vein, Ziad Douieri’s film, The Insult, also available to Amazon Prime subscribers, explores the effects upon Lebanon of Palestinian incursions. Its depiction of Lebanese attitudes toward Palestinians and Israelis is a revelation. Tony Hanna (Adel Karam), a Lebanese Christian, gets into an altercation with a Palestinian worker, Yasser Abdallah Salameh (Kamel El Basha). Yasser strikes Tony and breaks two of his ribs after Tony says that Ariel Sharon should have exterminated all the Palestinians. Injured and facing possible loss of his child after his pregnant wife strains to help him while he is recuperating and needs to work, Tony brings a lawsuit against Yasser.

Tony’s lawyer, Wajdi Wehbe (Camille Salameh), remembers injustice to Christians during the Lebanese Civil War, a conflict which, we discover, deeply traumatized Tony. Wajdi laments, “Everyone roots for the Palestinians.” As it turns out, Wajdi’s daughter, Nadine (Diamand Bou Abboud), also a lawyer, defends Yasser. Nadine does not have memories of the not-too-distantly-past battles.

Because Tony mentioned Sharon in his angry outburst, he is accused of being a Zionist or at least an Israel sympathizer, and a Star of David is drawn on his business, a car repair garage. The trial polarizes Christians and Muslims, all of whom are not too fond of Israel. Even Wajdi is called a “Zionist”—though the word used is “Yahudi” or Jew, indicating that the subtitles cushion the language.

Wajdi certainly has his prejudices against the Palestinians, whom he describes as “sneaky” and as a “catastrophe.” But his question regarding Yasser is a fair one: “Just because you’re a refugee -- that gives you the right to be violent?” Nadine, on the other hand, starts to regard Yasser as the “victim of a hate crime.”

The film knowingly presents the different sides, and just as knowingly indicates how Israel is used as the boogey man for seemingly unattainable relief from vicious conflicts within Lebanon. Director Ziad Doueiri and co-writer Joelle Touma are not afraid to suggest that refugee camps are lucrative and that Lebanese businessmen have to make a living, especially since Norway provides free internet services for refugees and other countries (especially the U.S.) ensure major funding.

The film informs us that the players are well aware of the political posturing on the Middle East throughout the world. Wajdi points to the irony that most of the Left “root for the Palestinians,” though many on the Left are Christians, and Palestinian Muslims have persecuted Christians.

Still, the Israelis are definitely the elephant in the room throughout this movie, even in the trial itself, where the comment about Sharon assumes an eerie significance. Tony is asked: “Why are you suing a Palestinian while Gaza is being bombed?” It is observed: “If you hire a Palestinian, you’re regarded as a traitor. It makes the Israelis happy because the Palestinian won’t want to return.” It is also observed: “Sharon doesn’t need Tony Hama’s words to oppress Palestinians.”

But, significantly and maybe even astonishingly, the bottom line here is that misery in Lebanon, suffering by Palestinian Muslims and Arab Christians, is attributed to decisions by Palestinian leadership intended to provoke Israel.

The third film, Seven Days in Entebbe, currently being screened repeatedly on Showtime, begins with the Israelis but, interestingly, does not end with them. Gregory Burke’s screenplay retells the story of the hijacking of Air France 139, heading for Tel Aviv from Paris, by four “Liberation of Palestine” terrorists, including a German man and woman. The woman is the more ruthless of the two; the man keeps ruminating about the scenario of a German hijacking and possibly killing Jews out of a sense of justice for Palestinians.

True, Jose Padilha’s direction is clunky and can be annoying, with bizarre dance sequences and even more strange use of a popular Passover song. But it does provide some interesting insight into how Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres faced the challenge. And, most significantly, it raises questions about “activists.” Why were the two “well-meaning” Germans involved in such a vicious plot?

The presence of the two Germans reminded me of the “well-meaning” people who organized flotillas or convoys purporting to bring “aid” to Gaza, but really intended to provoke Israel in between rounds of sustained rocket fire by Hamas from Gaza into Israel. In 2010, when Israeli soldiers boarded one such convoy, they were attacked, and several were injured; nine of their assailants were shot after trying to take guns from the soldiers or to strike them with knives and improvised weapons.

Israel was legitimately concerned that those boats could be used for smuggling in weapons, as this had with two other ships, the Karine-A and the Francop, in 2002 and 2009, respectively. Israel had offered every opportunity to send aid to Gaza through normal channels. In 2011 another convoy was prevented by Greece from antagonizing Israel. Greece had offered to send aid to Gaza, but the “activists” rebuffed this generous gesture of peaceful intervention.