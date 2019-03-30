The Media Must Face Consequences for the Russia Hoax

So, the Mueller report finally dropped and lo-and-behold, the most obvious hoax in recent history turned out to be a hoax. For all of Trump’s faults, collusion and obstruction aren’t among them. The various excuses by those who perpetuated this fraud have been fascinating to behold. Many of the poor souls who fell for this farce hold out hope. Others who perpetuated continue to double down. Mother Jones, for example, says that despite Mueller’s findings, “ Trump and his gang betrayed the United States in the greatest scandal in American history.” Many others are demanding we #ReleaseTheFullMuellerReport because obviously this is only the “Barr Report.” #NeverTrump neocon Jennifer Rubin, for example, has a pinned tweet stating “It would behoove the media to point out it is FALSE that Mueller exonerated Trump of obstruction. The report explicitly said that, as Barr quoted. BARR exonerated Trump which is ridiculous.”