The Black Pro-Life Leaders Who Condemn Planned Parenthood

If anyone thinks the use of words like "holocaust" and "genocide," or the comparison to slavery and lynching, is overblown hyperbole, listen to what prominent black leaders have said over the past half-century.

When the governors of New York and Virginia recently endorsed abortion up to — and even beyond — the moment of birth, they added considerably more fuel to an already raging fire. Far from the Democratic Party's older pledge to make abortion "safe, legal, and rare," they now seek to make it permanently legal, exceedingly common, unsafe for mother, and deadly for the fully formed child — especially for Planned Parenthood's primary targets: black Americans.

Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has worked tirelessly for decades to bring the pro-life message to black America. Recalling the time her family home was bombed in Birmingham, Alabama, she reflected: "Our home is a protective place, and when it is bombed, we feel violated. It must be like this for the child in the womb when undergoing abortion." She said, "Unborn children are treated like slaves in the womb."

Dr. Mildred Fay Jefferson was the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and co-founder of the National Right to Life Committee. An article in Ebony Magazine in 1978 highlighted this memorable quote by Dr. Jefferson: "I would guess that the abortionists have done more to get rid of generations and cripple others than all of the slavery and lynchings." President Ronald Reagan credited Dr. Jefferson with leading him to his belief in the sanctity of life. In a letter to Dr. Jefferson, President Reagan wrote: "You have made it irrefutably clear that an abortion is the taking of a human life, I am grateful to you" (video at 4:26).

Harry Alford, president and CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, published an article on the NBCC website titled "15 Million Dead — Truly a Holocaust." He condemned the abortion of black babies, describing it as an "abortion frenzy" leading to "the mass elimination of our precious children who lie within their mothers' womb."

Pastor Clenard Childress, Jr. founded BlackGenocide.org, a website devoted entirely to exposing the genocide of blacks. Pastor Childress says: "The most dangerous place for an African-American is in the womb."

Opposition to abortion from black leaders has not come exclusively from the political right or Evangelical Christians. Many prominent blacks on the Left have been stridently anti-abortion. Liberal talk show host and author Tavis Smiley said, "[W]e have lost and continue to lose millions of our children in this culture of death. ... [W]here is the lawyer for the baby who is like a helpless slave in the womb of his/her mother?"

After Roe v. Wade, comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory became a strong supporter of the National Right-to-Life Committee. In a 1983 article in Ebony Magazine, Gregory, the father of 11 children, argued that "my answer to genocide is my large black family."

In the turbulent 1960s, when abortion was a driving force among militant white feminists, even some blacks on the "hard left" advocated opposition to abortion. The Black Panthers considered abortion, and even birth control, a white racist plot to destroy blacks. Two months after the Roe v. Wade decision, Jet magazine, the popular weekly for blacks, questioned whether abortion is a form of black genocide in its cover story.

Sadly, not all influential black leaders have remained true to their pro-life principles. In the 1960s and 1970s Jesse Jackson actively opposed abortion. In 1977, he argued that the right to privacy, the legal foundation for Roe v. Wade, was the same premise used to justify slavery. But in the 1980s, as his political ambitions grew, he reversed his position to support the pro-abortion cause.

More hopefully, rising young black leaders are also stepping up to denounce Planned Parenthood's deceptions. Candace Owens, communications director for Turning Point USA, a conservative campus outreach organization, attacked Planned Parenthood for "its history of targeting the black community for extermination." In response to Planned Parenthood's mantra "Abortion is Health Care" in May 2018, Owens tweeted: "You spelled murder wrong" and "This just in: murdering 800 black babies every single day is now considered 'healthcare.'"

Elizabeth Parker, a black pro-life leader at a Mississippi university, calls abortion the new Civil Rights movement. She compares abortion to modern-day lynching: "[it] almost feels like they found a new way to lynch us ... they don't have to hold the noose anymore, they have fooled the minority community into literally taking the noose and almost using it on themselves by walking into that clinic and paying for ... abortions."

Selling Baby Organs for Lamborghinis

While the motivations of both Hitler and Planned Parenthood include racial hatred and white supremacy, the abortion-industry giant is also motivated by profit. Not satisfied with robbing the public treasury of billions of dollars, Planned Parenthood's executives actively engage in the harvesting and sale of organs from the bodies of aborted babies.

An undercover video 2017 by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) captured Planned Parenthood medical director Mary Gatter talking about harvesting organs from aborted babies and negotiating over the prices for fetal body parts. The undercover "buyer" asks "if we can get a liver, a lung, and, you know, a brain" (video at 3:54). Gatter tells him: "I did it in L.A. ... I'm committed to it, I think it's a great idea" (video at 2:58). This is the same evil Jezebel who bragged in 2015 that "[i]f [the price is] still low, we can bump it up. I want a Lamborghini" (video at 0:55). The CMP has released a dozen videos implicating many Planned Parenthood executives and their corporate customers in this grisly and horrifying business.

Time to Destroy the Cult of Baal and the Altar of Molech

This is truly an evil empire but not a new one. We have returned to the ancient practice of the worship of Molech, the false god of the Ammonites described in the Bible. When the Israelites fell into idolatry and adopted child sacrifice to Molech, God warned them that He would punish this detestable practice with death. Today, the "abortion at any time" advocates worship at the same altar. They offer their children as burnt sacrifices and call it "reproductive choice."

The woman who almost became president of the United States recently declared that "women's reproductive rights are human rights that are universal and indivisible." But in her world, these so-called "rights" are not universal for all humans — certainly not for women who are pressured or frightened into aborting their children and who are denied the right not to abort their children. And especially not for "unwanted" children before, during, and even after birth. These rights are only for those who bow down at Hillary's altar.

Will Planned Parenthood's bloodlust ever be overthrown? Only when the cult of Baal is overthrown and the altar of the demon Molech is destroyed — and only when these butchers finally stop calling our pro-life freedom-fighters Nazis.

Image: Lee District Democratic Committee via Flickr.