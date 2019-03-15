Terrified, Democrat Jay Inslee Runs for President as a White Male

For insight, one need look no farther than Inslee's response to the loaded question asked of him by CNN reporter Jake Tapper that explicitly probed his ability to lead the Democratic party — and ultimately the nation — as a "straight white male." (The journalistic judiciousness of a supposedly old-hand reporter like Tapper asking such a question is a whole separate subject.)

Is it any wonder that Washington governor and announced 2020 Democratic candidate Jay Inslee polled at an almost statistically insignificant 1% among at least 13 Democratic candidates in a new Iowa poll , conducted last week by the Des Moines Register and CNN?

Instead of making the most of an opportunity to school Tapper — and voters — on what qualities and talents are truly important for presidential leadership, Inslee chose to respond with an obsequious genuflection to political correctness and liberal politics.

Tapper asked: "Our new CNN/Des Moines Register poll shows only 38 percent of likely Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa say they would be satisfied with a straight white male nominee[.] ... So why are you as a straight white male the right person to lead the Democratic Party if there's so much skepticism from Democrats in Iowa?"

Acknowledging that, yes, he is "straight, white, and male," Inslee responded, "I think I have a humility about being a straight white male that I have never experienced discrimination like so many do. I've never been pulled over as an African-American teenager by an officer driving through a white neighborhood. I've never been a woman talked over in a meeting."

Inslee, who announced his candidacy only on March 1, said that because he hasn't faced discrimination in the same way, he approaches governance with humility.

"That's why I've been so dedicated to a 25-year public career of advancing justice in our society, of making sure that we have as much diversity as possible in the 2,000 people I've appointed — and we have done really well in that regard — of making sure the people work with me have to go through bias training so they understand how implicit bias can really discriminate, doing criminal justice reform," Inslee replied.

Ironically, Tapper failed to mention that that same CNN/Des Moines Register poll has two straight, white — and verifiably "old" as well — males in the early lead of the Democratic primary. Former vice president Joe Biden leads with 27 percent, and Senator Bernie Sanders polled second with 25 percent.

American voters have over the years expressed differing, sometimes changing views on what they look for as important in the job performance of a president, but scholarship on the history of the U.S. presidency provides some consensus on the subject. Common leadership qualities that our good presidents appear to have had are a strong vision for the country's future, an ability to put their own times in the perspective of history, effective communication skills, the courage to make unpopular decisions, crisis management skills, character and integrity, an ability to make wise appointments, and know-how to work with Congress.

Expectations are placed on that person to then use his leadership qualities to succeed at seven major roles for the president, including chief of state, chief executive, chief diplomat, commander-in-chief, legislative leader, chief of the party, and guardian of the economy.

It should be clear to Inslee — indeed, to any candidate seeking the job of president of these United States — that the called for job qualifications and expectations of the position have not a thing to do with a candidate's sex, sexual preferences, age, or religion and everything to do with one's ability to lead the nation on a variety of fronts.

Could one even imagine Margaret Thatcher or Golda Meir, Ronald Reagan or George H.W. Bush, having to rationalize their abilities to lead their nations as somehow requiring an "intersection" with sex, race or sexuality, let alone age and religion? For Americans around long enough to remember Ronald Reagan's well known quote from when he was grilled in a campaign debate over his age, we can only imagine, and then smile to think of what his response to Jake Tapper might have been for even asking such a question.

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN FLASHBACK: In the second presidential debate of the 1984 election season with Democratic candidate Walter Mondale, Ronald Reagan was grilled over his age by Henry "Hank" Trewhitt of the Baltimore Sun. "You already are the oldest president in history, and some of your staff say you were tired after your most recent encounter with Mr. Mondale. I recall, yes, that President Kennedy, who had to go for days on end with very little sleep during the Cuba missile crisis. Is there any doubt in your mind that you would be able to function in such circumstances?" Reagan replied, "Not at all, Mr. Trewhitt, and I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent's youth and inexperience." Smiling, Trewhitt responded, "Mr. President, I'd like to head for the fence and try to catch that one before it goes over." The Republican actor-turned-statesman ended up winning by a landslide.

Chris J. Krisinger (colonel, USAF ret.) served in policy advisory positions in the Pentagon and the State Department. He was a National Defense Fellow at Harvard University.