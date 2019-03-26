Telling the Truth About Andrew Yang is Hate Speech on Facebook.

It could have been the fact that Yang, a dark-horse contender for the Democrat presidential nomination, gave a speech at Harvard where he predicted that within ten years, roving gangs of Caucasian youths would be roaming the streets of America, attacking Asian people because white people were jealous of their professional success.

It is hard to say why Facebook said my recent video about Andrew Yang was “hate speech.”

That is, after all, what white people do all the time to black people right now. Right?

Let’s hear it straight from the same mouth that wants to give every American $1000 a month:

Who is going to be the boogie man of the next 10 to 20 years? Who is going to be the next great rival in the eyes of American society? China. And so what do you think the attitude is going to be over time for the shrinking, insecure white majority that is losing their jobs for Chinese Americans or Asian Americans? Personally, I said to a group at Harvard, we are one generation away from falling into the same camps as the Jews, who were attacked in the synagogue in Pittsburgh. We are probably just one generation away from Americans shooting up a bunch of Asians because there’s a giant cold war with China. That is the great danger I fear my children are going to grow up in.

Yes, its on video. No, I would not expect anyone to believe this unless they actually heard Yang say it. So here it is.

And yes, that is the video Facebook declared to be hate speech. So be careful -- it is toxic.

To be fair, less than hate speech, Yang’s comments are just good old-fashioned stupid speech.

A much more likely reason why Facebook again sent me to FB jail is how I gently reminded the mysterious Dr. Wang that his paranoid fantasies about white on Asian violence do not exist, at least in this particular Marvel universe.

But what we do find around this country is what black people are doing every day, right now: black people target Asians for crime and violence and robbery and murder and home invasions.

And it is never the reverse. Though you already knew that.

I document this tsunami of black on Asian violence and denial hundreds and hundreds of times on my different platforms, including Minds.com, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, and let’s not forget the pages of this illustrious site.

Facebook, like its fellow hive-mind member YouTube, really, really, really hates when I give examples of what I am talking about. Especially when it busts up their favorite fairy tale of relentless white racism and endless black victimization.

Especially when I show how that is the greatest lie of our generation.

In the Yang video, I included a recent clip of an 89-year Chinese woman walking through her San Francisco neighborhood when a black person stopped her, robbed her, beat her with her own cane, then left her lying in a pool of blood on a local playground.

She is still alive, if you want to call it that. And her granddaughter recently held a meeting to “build bridges" with the black community so we can avoid black people robbing and killing old Chinese people in the future. The stupid speech just never ends.

None of the bridge builders brought up an article from the local paper that said black on Asian violence is the “dirty secret” of San Francisco -- a police study found 80 percent of the street robberies in that town were black on Asian. City council members pretended they were surprised.

Asian community leaders said that was not the least bit surprising.

The story of how black people target Asians for violence and crime can be found in headlines all over the country, though few connect the dots among the exact same stories in Sacramento, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and on and on and on.

All documented in videos and articles and podcasts and of course books: All show the same thing: Despite the protestations of Jussie Smollett, there are no groups of violent white people roaming the country hurting black or Asian people.

That is a black thing.

And as for the violence directed at Jewish people, that is a black thing too. And yes, we document that as well, more than anyone in America.

But I don’t think that matters to Yang. Or Facebook. Or the 89-year-old Chinese woman who will never be the same, even if she survives her recent beating -- violence made possible by the denial, deceit and delusion from the dangerous fantasies of Mr. Andrew Yang and his accomplices at the Facebook, YouTube and Silicon Valley hive mind.

