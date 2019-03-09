Socialists Don't Really Believe in Socialism

Can we dispel, once and for all, the notion that "socialists," "democratic" or otherwise, actually believe in the socialism they peddle?

"Socialists" just want everyone else controlled under their rule of tyranny.

Do you really think multi-house-owning, seven-figure-net-worth, $14,500-a-month-salary "democratic socialist" Vermont senator Bernard Sanders truly believes the "free stuff" balderdash he's regurgitated for decades? He admires Fidel Castro because he wants to be just like him, and he's enamored of bread lines because, like a good "socialist," he knows that the most addictive drug is government dependency.

I'm reminded of this every day, when I look at the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics rationing ticket from my wife's upbringing in Poland. Spoiler alert: Neither Lenin nor Stalin believed in socialism, either.

Sandy the Socialist Schoolgirl wasted no time getting a fancy pad (she earns the same as Bread Line Bernard). Rumor has it that the building's energy sources are electricity and oil — ah, first-world living in Washington, D.C., where average monthly rents are higher only in ten other cities around the globe. Higher taxes? Ha! Sandy's Immaculate Conceiver, AKA her mother, just moved from New York to my home state of Florida to reduce her property tax bill. I hope she didn't bring her politics with her.

President Obama? Y'all aren't still duped by his "fundamental transformation" shtick, are you? Barry and Michelle may not have a wall around their $8.1-million mansion, but I assure you there are many scary-looking bodyguards armed with scary-looking guns. And their guns are loaded and carried in gun-free zones — which are perhaps the stupidest thing in the long and illustrious history of stupid things.

I have no idea how much the Obamas' down payment was, but if it was 20 percent, then their monthly mortgage bill is about $45,000. Redistribution of wealth! But just not the Obamas' money, I guess.

Speaking of "needs," "socialists" are always demanding to know why law-abiding AR-15-owners "need" 30 rounds in the magazine, but I want to know why the Obamas need nine bedrooms and 8,200 square feet. If the answer is "none of your business," then apply the same answer to the AR-15 question.

Even New York's governor, Andrew Comrade Cuomo, knows that capitalism is infinity plus infinity superior to socialism. Cuomo recently asked Amazon to reconsider opening its second headquarters in Brooklyn, after the company rescinded its offer to go there. Talk about pouring teeth-chattering icy-cold water on socialism: why would Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos — on any given day the world's wealthiest person — do business with a city who doesn't kiss the ring? Bezos, who also owns the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) colluder and conspirator The Washington Post, is the latest Democrat gazillionaire to be cannibalized by his party's anti-business and anti–free markets cult.

This is the irony of ironies: the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party, is the party of affluent, privileged, mostly white Democrats. Bezos must have wanted his second headquarters in a city that boasts the most billionaires of any in the world. My man also has an approximate $70-billion divorce bill upcoming, so I'm certain he wants to sell more than the usual quantities of used books, "Asia old man wall decals," and toilet nightlights. (In all seriousness: this last item is much more practical than it's given credit for.)

Jeffrey, come to Florida. Well be happy to have you — but, as a "socialist" would say, NIMBY: not in my backyard.

Here's How to Defeat Socialism

Socialism is breath-shortening, palm-sweatingly, heart-poundingly sexy. Like most of what comes out the mouths of Democrats, socialism is formidable precisely because there is zero logic or fact buttressing the ideology.

It's no coincidence that an alarmingly large segment of the American electorate — especially our youth — is now going steady with socialism.

Socialist donkey dung sells well in a low- or no-thinking population. It's not our youth's fault; it's our fault. We've got millions of socially engineered useful idiot dupe-dopes whose brains have been turned to mush by Ludovico-esque indoctrination in our culture, the DMIC, and especially education. The shaping of malleable minds doesn't begin in college; it begins in elementary school and continues in middle and high school. Higher education is just the higher-priced socialism re-education camp. The "free college" ploy is evil genius; college debt hovers around $1.5 trillion, in large part due to the fallacy of "college as a right." Once something becomes a "right," our tax dollars are thrown at it ad infinitum; inflation sets in, and costs surge. It's not budget cuts that have resulted in millions of Americans in hock; it's a deliberate, unsustainable excess of public monies, which have driven public and private college expenditures upward and upward and upward.

The Democrat scam was, and is, brilliant: use Americans' hard earned dollars to "transform" our youth into Che Guevera T-shirt–wearing idol-worshipers; then, when the collegiate tab exceeds the price of a single-family house, sell "free" college — which is just another tax that will most burden the middle class and working families.

Americans aged 18 to 29 are as positive about socialism (51%) as they are about capitalism (45%). This represents a 12-point decline in young adults' positive views of capitalism in just the past two years, a marked shift since 2010, when 68% viewed it favorably. Factor in the projected demographics of the next three decades, and the insatiable socialist hydra is poised to keep growing.

The GOP is also at fault for the burgeoning love affair our young have with socialism. Other than Presidents Reagan and Trump, and Speaker Newt Gingrich, name me another elected Republican in the last five decades who unequivocally drew a red and yellow, hammer-and-sickle line in the sand opposing socialism. Hell, go back to Eisenhower; he fought a world war against socialism, and not even he drew a red and yellow line.

To defeat socialism, may I suggest that we immediately cease labeling Millennials and Generation Zers as "stupid"? They're actually quite intelligent, and while I'm not fully letting them off the hook for being the dumbest group of smart people ever, now's the time for those who give a damn about the well-being of our youth to have our "come to Jesus" moment and recognize that Democrats always prey upon our kids.

If we're willing to engage them, ask them specific questions that nakedly expose socialist hypocrisies, as well as the history of mass-murdering and mass-suffering socialist regimes, something pleasantly surprising will happen, I predict: our youth will again learn to love capitalism, liberty, and realistic solutions to our many challenges. That's re-education I am willing to support.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.