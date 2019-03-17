Jewish Communal Organizations are Endangering American Jews

Congress's refusal last week to censure or even reprimand Rep. Ilhan Omar's repeated expressions of Jew-hatred was a historic moment that should have been met with universal condemnation by America's Jewish communal organizations, especially since Jews have not felt this beleaguered worldwide since the Shoah. Yet most of these groups that for decades have claimed to represent American Jewry responded with a whimper rather than a bang, reminiscent of their disastrous failure to speak out during the Shoah.

Ilhan Omar (photo credit: Fibonacci Blue). A case in point is the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, the local arm of the national umbrella group the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. A close examination of how they responded to Rep. Omar offers insight into the pathologies that currently afflict most contemporary American Jewish communal organizations.