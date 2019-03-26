How to Bypass the Online Censors

As conservatives have pointed out, however, these same terms of service somehow don’t apply to liberal users of their platform, such as Sarah Jeong . Despite celebrating how she enjoys being cruel to “old white men,” and comparing “dumbass f*cking white people” to “ dogs pissing on fire hydrants ,” she is still verified, and has not been suspended once.

Over the past several years, we’ve seen an increasingly persistent crackdown on conservative voices by big tech companies. In 2016 we saw former Editor of Breitbart, Milo Yiannopoulos, banned from Twitter for vague and subjective reasons. Twitter claimed it was due to him violating their terms of service.

In 2018, we saw Alex Jones, a popular conspiracy theorist and radio host, have his online presence completely wiped out of existence. In just 24 hours, he was completely banned from The Apple Store, Facebook, YouTube, and Spotify, despite having millions of subscribers. Twitter and other social media platforms quickly followed suit, giving many conservatives the impression that this was a coordinated attack on free speech by big tech companies.

Just recently as well, we’ve seen Amazon remove anti-vax books, and as many conservatives know, things are only going to get worse. “News sites,” like The Independent, Huffington Post, CNN, and Buzz Feed, are beginning to delete their comments sections altogether. Why? It’s simple – they know that most Americans don’t buy into their agenda. They want to make conservatives feel isolated, as if nobody else agrees with us.

Disqus removed their platform from popular manosphere website Return of Kings, again, under the typical leftist excuse of “hate speech.” They’ve also removed their platform from Info Wars, making it difficult for users to engage with one another on important topics.

That’s where a new piece of software known as “Dissenter” comes in. Over the past year, we’ve seen an incredible amount of innovation come from conservatives, who have been forced to either innovate, or see our rights trampled on. Dissenter aims to fight big tech censorship, because with just a simple browser extension, you can literally comment on any page on the internet, with zero fear of being suspended, deleted, or silenced.

Take a look at a recent article that The Guardian published, for example, which heavily pushes the agenda of having “transgender women” (AKA, men) compete against women in sports.

Any American with half a brain knows that men competing against women in a physical sport is cruel, deranged, and should not be legal. So, it should come as no surprise, that the “reporters” over at The Guardian have deleted their comments section, in anticipation of this.

But, with Dissenter? It looks like there were already 4 comments on this page, even though this new commenting platform just came out just over a week ago and is still gaining steam. With Dissenter, conservatives can literally call out journalists on their lies, right on their websites – and they can do it all with zero fear of censorship, being de-platformed, or being banned.

One user, comments: “Women athletes and their fans are being gaslighted on this issue…”

Another, sardonically writes: “In other news, the Guardian debates the hotly contested issue of whether 2+ 2 actually equals 4.”

Using a simple desktop browser extension, conservatives can literally bypass all of the big tech companies trying to censor us, and have an open, free discussion. Even news sites that still have comments sections are known for heavily editing them. Twitter and YouTube have been accused of censoring comments, and manipulating their algorithms to suppress conservatives.

But with Dissenter? Common sense, conservative voices can finally rise to the forefront again. We no longer have to worry about internet censorship (at least in comments), because we can literally put our own comments section on any page on the internet.

Just download the extension, install it on whatever browser you’re using, and voila – you’re now 100% free to comment on literally any URL online, with zero fear of censorship.

As expected, the mainstream media is terrified about this, and has been working overtime to discredit the platform, and portray it as a bad thing. Engadget says that Dissenter is putting “a far-right comments section on every site,” and Vice News says that “users of far-right social network Gab can now comment on the entire internet.”

Even so, there’s nothing they can do about it. For too long, conservatives have been shut down for simply speaking their opinions, and it’s finally time for us to stop worrying about speaking freely. Let’s take another example of how Dissenter is changing the landscape of online discourse, by taking a look at the SPLC.

Yes, this is the same SPLC that accused conservative YouTuber and Documentary Filmmaker Lauren Southern of spreading hate, and Jewish speaker Milo Yiannopoulos of being a Nazi. In fact, they’ve even got an entire “Extremist File” on Jared Taylor, for simply speaking out against the constant anti-white propaganda so rampant in this country.

Unsurprisingly, there’s no comments section on any of their pages. No users calling them out on their lies, exposing their anti-white agenda, or pointing out how they use legal intimidation to shut down conservative voices.

Taking a quick look at the Dissenter extension however, there’s already a whopping 128 comments on the official SPLC website, even though Dissenter is barely over a week old.

One user stated: “The SPLC is the biggest hate group in America,” and he’s already got 113 upvotes and three replies.

Another user sarcastically stated: “Careful with the Dissenter comments guys, the SPLC may not like them,” to which he got 70 upvotes and three replies.

As you can see, the applications are nearly limitless. A journalist for CNN posts a lie on Twitter, and the algorithms favor all of the people who agree with him? Conservatives can literally call him out, right on his Twitter page, using Dissenter.

An article promoting mass immigration goes viral, and the editors are working overtime to make sure common sense, conservative comments are removed from their website? We can just speak our minds on Dissenter, and no uppity editor or snarky journalist can do a thing.

With the recent launch of Dissenter, it seems that there may still be hope for freedom of speech on the internet… and while it’s certainly not the end of the war, it’s a decisive win in the battle for freedom of speech in our comments sections.