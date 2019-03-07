Hiring the Right Plumber: Blacks and the Democrats

If you hired a plumber to fix a leaking pipe in your basement and after a dozen visits to your home the pipe was still dripping water, would you hire that plumber again? And if you did decide to continue using this plumber's services, and the pipe continued to leak, how long would you wait before you considered the plumber to be incompetent and terminated the working arrangement? Well, the 2020 election will soon be upon us, and the African-American community has hired the same incompetent political party for the past 50 years. You would think, after receiving such overwhelming support from the black community, Democrats would do everything in their power to make their dedicated minority supporters the envy of every citizen. Sadly, following election day, Democrats get a strange case of amnesia. What has been the payoff to the black community for religiously voting for Democratic leadership? To start, although blacks make up 13% of the U.S. population, they account for nearly 50% of the homicides.

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, the top 10 most dangerous cities in the United States for 2018 had Democrats as mayors, and according to the 2019 American Community Survey, 9 out of the top 10 poorest cities also have Democrats as mayors. Many of these cities have the largest population of African-Americans in the country. The ongoing battle between Democrats and Republicans regarding the southern border is another clear example of how Democrats protect their power at the expense of the black community. Republicans are in favor of strong border security, which in addition to saving lives protects the economic stability of minorities. Democrats not only object to guarding against an increase in the flow of low-wage illegal workers which would economically destroy minority communities in the U.S. by bringing down wages, but have even suggested dismantling already existing boundaries, as was proposed by Beto O'Rourke, a rising star in the Democratic party. Democrats know full well that open borders will greatly increase the supply of low-skilled workers directly, negatively impacting lower-income earners in the U.S. If Democrats have their way and are successful in achieving open borders, it will have a disastrous impact in the black community, as well as with other minorities. This scenario was addressed in a 1995 study by Augustine Kposowa that concluded, "non-whites appear to lose jobs to immigrants and their earnings are depressed by immigrants." A 1998 study of the New York area by David Howell and Elizabeth J. Mueller found that a 10-percentage-point increase in the immigrant share of an occupation reduced wages of black men about five percentage points. Looking at the poor living conditions, fatherless children, and poor neighborhood schools, the KKK could not have created a more evil system of legally harming the black community as today's Democratic Party has. So by every account, it appears that African-Americans are in a severely dysfunctional relationship and sometimes deadly alliance with Democrats resulting in perpetual poverty, high crime rates, and shattered families. And it's not a matter of race, color or creed, because entitlements negatively impact any person who continually receives them. Free stuff is the political product sold by Democrats that creates dependence and acts in the same way that highly addictive drugs do. Democrats may sound caring and sympathetic to the struggles of lower-income people, but talk is cheap and the catastrophic results year after year speak louder than their empty campaign rhetoric. The Democratic Party also relies on greedy, morally bankrupt minority community members such as "religious" leaders to spread their message in order to keep them in power. Booker T. Washington, a black educator and author who advised U.S. Presidents, wrote in his 1911 book My Larger Education, Being Chapters from My Experience: "There is another class of colored people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs -- partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs." History clearly shows that the Democratic Party, along with corrupt black leaders and many corrupt media outlets, perpetuates a demonstrative lie when they say the Democratic Party has always been the champion of the black community. Education with honest and truthful information is not tolerated in today's liberal propagandist education system. Democratic politicians and their private media continually lie about their shameful history, stating that Republicans were the party for slavery. However, the inescapable truth comes to light when it's learned that the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery, passed in 1865 with 100% Republican support but with only 23% of Democratic support in Congress. The 14th Amendment, giving full citizenship to freed slaves, passed in 1868 with 94% Republican support and 0% Democrat support in Congress, and the 15th Amendment, giving freed slaves the right to vote, passed in 1870 with 100% Republican support and 0% Democrat support in Congress. Even the integration of the U.S. military was implemented by Republican President Dwight Eisenhower, who saw initial opposition for the Civil Rights Act of 1957 by none other than the then-Democratic Senate majority leader Lyndon Johnson who, before supporting the act, voted the straight segregationist line. The black community is an American community, but in order to regain its self-sufficiency, it needs to go through a difficult revolution of sorts. A revolution not undertaken with violence but with thought and direction. It will take courage and trust in new leadership to turn the page. The decision as to whether or not the time has come to resurrect the black family unit, to have real economic advances and truly exceptional education, is completely up to those in the black community. But the first order of business before any of that can be accomplished is to recognize that perhaps the time has come to hire a different plumber.