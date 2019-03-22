A Brief Survey of 2020's Psychotic Democratic Roster

There was a superb column at The Federalist on Wednesday by George S. Bardmesser: "Every Time Democrats Talk, I Want to Vote for Trump Twice." It is as hilarious as it is frightening. It is also a courageous confession, especially for a lawyer who lives in D.C. Let's hope he has personal security. I am betting there are millions of us, many more millions than voted for Trump in 2016, who agree with the man. He was a reluctant Trump-voter but is now completely on board the Trump train. Why? Because the current crop of Democrat candidates are moonbats all, with the possible exception of Howard Schultz, who has yet to officially throw his hat in the ring. Mr. Bardmesser addresses in passing the election of Mlles. Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib, and the presidential candidacies of Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden. Each of them, as that author points out, is a thorough socialist nutjob. Each of them is trying to out-fanaticalize the others. Each of them is absolutely clueless about the American people outside the far-left bubbles all of them inhabit.

Mr. Bardmesser neglects to mention the bizarre, phony, and disturbing "Beto" O'Rourke; Kirsten Gillibrand; and Andrew Yang. O'Rourke, who has zero accomplishments as a Texas congressman, has captured the hearts of some mindless citizens and millions of Hollywood dollars, to which effect he got close to beating Ted Cruz in 2016. But he has a creepy history of weird behavior: he was part of a hacking conclave, he eats dirt, he plays vicious pranks even on his wife, and he wrote about running down happy children when he was a teen. He was arrested for burglary, for a DUI, and for leaving the scene of an accident. The Democrats don't care about such things, since the Kennedys were guilty of all that and much more. But clearly, this man is not presidential material. His only stated policy is to legalize marijuana and invalidate all arrests for crimes related to use or sale of it. Then there is the thoroughly insubstantial Kirsten Gillibrand, who has never held a position longer than politically convenient. Now she is so pro-illegal immigration that she even wants to reward illegal aliens' law-breaking with Social Security. This woman's character is as ephemeral as a puff of smoke. She also sounds like a little girl who never developed an adult voice, rather like Ocasio-Cortez. But even Gillibrand is not as silly as Andrew Yang. One of his core issues is circumcision! He is against it! He is also for giving money away in the form of a "universal basic income." Like the rest of the Left, all of these people's plans require taxing people beyond sanity — the kind of taxation that would destroy the country. Pete Buttigeig is the current mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He is openly gay with a stellar résumé, including the fact that he is a veteran. His particular issue is "intergenerational justice," whatever that is. He is clearly a smart guy but, like all the others, makes catastrophic climate change part and parcel of his agenda. Curiously, in a recent survey of Millennials that sought to determine the top twenty things that worry them, climate change did not make the list. And to anyone paying attention, global cooling is very likely a graver danger. Why are Ocasio-Cortez's approval ratings falling? Aside from the fact that she knows nothing about anything, her Green New Deal is a pathetic joke. Oh, yes, and they all suddenly want to abolish the Electoral College! Had HRC won, they would be singing its praises. That anyone thinks Joe Biden has a chance in hell of being elected is mystifying. The man has so many skeletons in the closet that he can't remember them all — plagiarism; racism; corruption; and a penchant for fondling young girls, even in public on camera. Like Bernie Sanders, he is too old. They both seem decades older than Donald Trump, even though they are just a few years older. They are without Trump's energy. Then there is the forgettable John Hickenlooper, who just the other night needlessly confessed to taking his mother to a porn film years ago. Kamala Harris has a sketchy record as California's A.G. She apparently took bribes to let Herbalife off the hook; Heather Podesta lobbied her on behalf of the company. She is known for having "slept her way to the top" as the mistress of former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. Like O'Rourke, Cory Booker, and Gillibrand, she is not ready for prime time. As Mr. Bardmesser wrote, Bernie Sanders is just an old pretend-socialist ne'er-do-well hypocrite. Elizabeth Warren? She is perhaps the most self-unaware candidate of the bunch. After faking her way onto the Harvard faculty by claiming to be American Indian, when asked if she had sympathy for the parents who bought their way into chi-chi colleges, she replied, "Zero." When asked even now about her ancestry, she insists she "learned her family history from her family." And while quite wealthy herself, she intends, if elected, to tax wealthy Americans into extinction. She wrongly thinks that by stealing what others have earned, she can fund her dream of a socialist state. She needs to read Thomas Sowell's book Basic Economics. Along with their support for open borders, all the declared candidates are vowing their support for reparations, of course. There are no living persons who were slaves. It is a ridiculous agenda issue, completely unworkable. They all know this, but like all the Democrats in D.C., they really do believe that the rest of us are idiots, easily fooled by nonsense claims and promises. That is why they claim to support Ocasio-Cortez's plan to rid the nation of planes, cars, and all things fossil-fueled. As we all know from watching all the climate alarmists in Congress and in Hollywood, they will not, do not intend to ever change the fossil-fueled lifestyle they enjoy. No. Their brand of socialist tyranny will apply to only the rest of us. Chinese-Americans are already seeing the specter of Mao in this crop of candidates. So, as Mr. Bardmesser advises, do anything and everything you can to convince those less politically aware that if any one of the declared Democrats wins in 2020, America as we know it will be relegated to the ash heap of tragic history along with our precious Constitution.