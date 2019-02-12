The Democrats: The Party of Kremlin Dreamers

One hundred years later a major American political party of Kremlin dreamers is recycling the familiar Marxist arguments against capitalism and pointedly spinning Lenin’s fairy tales here in the United States.

In 1920 British writer H.G. Wells visited Russia and interviewed Vladimir Lenin in the Kremlin, where they discussed the future of socialist Russia. In the aftermath of his visit, Wells wrote an insightful book, Russia in the Shadows, in which he called Lenin “The Kremlin Dreamer.”

As this neo-socialist movement gathers momentum and the slogans of the Bolshevik revolution are reverberating from coast to coast, the millions of disaffected dupes and untutored casualties of the American education system can’t wait to set this country ablaze to fulfill a heady gospel of Marxism constructed on hopes, myths, and grandiose lies. Antagonistic to a social order at the apex of which stands freedom, socialism requires a form of behavior that cannot sustain itself and therefore necessitates enforcement -- which is, in fact, tyranny.

In his acceptance speech for the 1970 Nobel Prize in literature, Alexander Solzhenitsyn colorfully described the interdependence between lies and tyranny:

We should not forget that tyranny does not exist alone and cannot exist alone: it is inevitably interwoven with lie. Between them is the most virtual, the deepest of natural bonds: tyranny has no other cover but lie, and lie cannot be sustained without tyranny.

The first phase of the ideological assault embodies a combination of myths and fictions. Myths represent the theological aspect of the socialist religion -- the source of conviction for true believers. The “fictions” are to condition the masses to repel reason and accept a set of beliefs that the masses will regard as positive in support of an egalitarian hierarchy of values.

Lies have acquired the status of policies that have international and domestic implications. In many instances they are so far outside the realm of objective reality that it feels as if we have reached the threshold of forsaking common sense and reason. The most bizarre and ridiculous arguments are brought forward in support of insane policies, and are taken seriously when a brain MRI or an examination by a psychiatrist is in order: a wall would not protect our borders, voter IDs disenfranchise voters, businesses do not produce jobs, economic inequality is an impediment to prosperity, spreading the wealth around is good for everybody, including those whose wealth will be spread around, etc. The more outrageous and more bizarre the ideas are, the more media coverage they get.

The multifaceted deception may take the form of "scientific" theories such as Keynesian economics, human impact on climate change, a universal basic income, or actions taken presumably for the common good such as mass migration from Latin American countries. All of those policies and actions have one thing in common: to abrogate the laws of nature and economics to implement the sweeping ideas of the Democratic Party’s political and economic transformation to socialism.

It gets to the point that people become allergic to the truth. It is near impossible to admit that we are ignorant, stupid, and naïve. It is extremely painful to concede that we have been duped by the media, elected officials, and illiterate policymakers who betrayed our trust and acquired power through quackery, lies, and election fraud.

Those who remain sane and apprehend its nature, and oppose it with all their might and fury, are being viciously attacked by the mainstream media, whose opposition to capitalism and individual liberty is a permanent part of its ideological persuasion.

At this writing, at least half of the country is already being conditioned for the second phase of transition to socialism -- tyranny, while the other half witnesses it passively behind the ramparts of ignorance.

We should ask ourselves; has the isolation from the world’s turmoil that America has enjoyed over the past 250 years inhibited our capacity to understand the vulnerabilities of our republic and the fragility of constitutional restraints? Has the socialist maleficent corroded our values and impaired our ability to recognize the danger before us? Have we lost what Alexander Solzhenitsyn called “the measure of freedom?”

