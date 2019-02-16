Questionable Calls, No Calls, and the No Fun League

I have been a fan of professional football for over 40 years, and, in my opinion, this past season has got to be one of the most disappointing and aggravating I can remember. There were numerous officiating controversies during the regular season and the playoffs, followed by the lowest scoring and, possibly, the most dismal championship game ever. Unless your team won the Super Bowl, like the Patriots, or exceeded expectations, like the Browns, Chiefs, or Colts, chances are you are left feeling frustrated, disillusioned, or just plain angry. In short, it was not fun. As I see it, the National Football League has two problems. One is the question of fairness in applying its own rules. The second is the possibility that corrupt officials, coaches, or players are influencing the outcome of games.