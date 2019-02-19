Political Incompetence and Questionable Science

How should we treat the political opponents of President Trump, who argue that Trump is Putin’s puppet, and that he will be in prison no later than next Monday? What do we do with the followers of Soros (and Elizabeth Warren), who say that Trump is a temporary phenomenon, and he will disappear from politics long before 2020? How do we relate to the statement by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez that “The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” while the Green New Deal program is designed for ten years? We were repeatedly told that Trump's tax cut would lead to the bankruptcy of the federal government. It did not happen. We were warned that Trump's tariff wars with China and the European Union would lead to mass unemployment. That did not happen either – on the contrary, the number of vacant jobs in America exceeds the number of unemployed. So, what has played such a cruel joke on the Democrats?

It is easy to see that the Democrats were the victims not only of their incompetence but also of corruption in science -- corruption that has a considerable amount of Democrat effort put into it. Here is an example from the past: In the mid-1980s, I was invited to an international scientific conference in Moscow relating to environmental pollution. It was obvious from the abstracts published before the opening of the conference that human civilization was guaranteed to die out by the year 2000 because of pollution. I was young, believed in science, and so upset that even my boss noticed. When he found out the reason for my bad mood, he laughed for a long time. He explained to me that most of these “reliable forecasts” are simply mathematical and computer models that have little in common with reality. To my reasonable remark about why these unscrupulous scientists frighten the people, he replied that these scientists are quite respectable citizens, and they were not going to frighten the people. Their goal is to make their governments be “deep in thought.” In other words, to continue generously funding such kind of “research.” In order to survive, scientists need a specific set of skills in dealing with politicians and bureaucrats. As long as there is a demand from political charlatans, there will be a supply of the “scientific” plankton that they need. Alas, Big Science is inseparable from Big Government and Big Business. Examples of such charlatan forecasts and ideas are observed very often. The so-called “global warming” of the 1990s was the result of a computer model that succeeded the model of “global cooling” from the 1970s that was wrong. These models have been constructed on the basis of “adjusted” temperature data from ground stations, and are so malleable as to generate the famous “hide the decline” email between leading climatologists. However, the ill-fated Green New Deal is based on this hoax. When a volcano erupted in Iceland in 2010, miles of black ash was thrown into the atmosphere. Air transportation between America and Europe was impacted, and tens of thousands of people were left to sit at airports. They would sit for a long time until the CEO of British Airways, which was losing many millions of pounds a day, asked a reasonable question: can we fly through this ash? This curious man was told that the results of a computer model showed dangerous levels of particular substances in the air. However, one research plane, and then another, was sent to this “dangerous ash cloud” just in case, and it was discovered that no danger was found, and air travel resumed. As a result, the guidelines for dangerous ash concentrations were drastically revised. When BP's drilling platform exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, scientists immediately declared an environmental disaster. Scientists stated that the size of the oil spill could "wipe out marine life deep at sea near the leak and elsewhere in the Gulf" as well as "along hundreds of miles of coastline." At least, such were the results of a computer simulation. Vast amounts of money were allocated to fight the consequences of the “ecological catastrophe,” but the effects of the oil spill disappeared on their own. It turned out that in the Gulf of Mexico, due to a large number of drilling platforms, a unique ecosystem of bacteria had long been formed that, in the process of evolution, learned to feed on pure oil. These bacteria cleared the entire water area in a very short time. Remember the anti-red wine campaign? Then, the subsequent campaign about the health benefits of red wine? Remember the Obama administration’s campaign to paint roofs white to “reduce global warming”? Do not forget the epic of “Net Neutrality,” which just recently has ended, but about which everyone, as if on cue, suddenly stopped talking? The charlatans argued that the Trump administration’s abolition of “Net Neutrality” would have terrible consequences. Where are they? As it turns out, “Net Neutrality” does not deal with the Net nor Neutrality. As we now understand, it was just another attempt to bring the Internet under government control. Unfortunately, we inherited a lot from the charlatans of science and the charlatans of politics. For example, we still use “daylight savings time” – a relic from the left-wing “progressive era,” while the most effective weapon against malaria, DDT, is still prohibited. Let us recall acid rain, killer bees, and other similar “sensations,” like the hysteria about the “ozone hole.” Finally, remember those charlatans who run the “Nuclear Doomsday Clock.” Many still do not understand that these “scientists” are little different from the charlatans who organized Groundhog Day, a mass psychosis about the planet Nibiru and space aliens abducting people around Area 51. Where do these crazy ideas come from? Well, yes, when there is a demand, supply immediately materializes. Therefore, let us ask ourselves the question – who benefits from the abolition of air travel and the abandonment of internal combustion engines? The Green New Deal demands not only this but also full state welfare support and medical care for everyone who does not want to work. The Green New Deal also implies a complete renovation of all the buildings and structures in America (about 150 million) without exception in order to make them more efficient in terms of energy consumption. CNN screen grab Who benefits from the complete abolition of nuclear energy and the complete rejection of the use of coal, oil and natural gas, as the authors of the Green New Deal are planning? Of course, both scientific charlatans and political charlatans do not need this: they are not going to give up the comfort of the civilization built by American capitalism. What the leaders of the socialist movement in America really want is comprehensive government control. To date, the charlatan methods of American leftists have led to a new phase of American Socialism – the phase of Schizo-Socialism. How else can one characterize an ideology that preaches tax rates from 70% to 90%, abortions in the 9th month of pregnancy, the killing of babies immediately after birth, the confiscation of all semi-automatic firearms from citizens, mass extermination of farting cows, and opening U.S. state borders to gangsters and diseases from the rest of the world? Seventy-five years ago, Winston Churchill noticed: “No Socialist Government conducting the entire life and industry of the country could afford to allow free, sharp, or violently-worded expressions of public discontent. They would have to fall back on some form of Gestapo, no doubt very humanely directed in the first instance.” The main idea of the New Democratic Green Deal is near total government control over everything and everyone. It is the initial, first instance of the New Red Deal, the bloody consequences of which we all are well acquainted with. Gary Gindler, Ph.D., is a conservative blogger at Gary Gindler Chronicles. Follow him on Twitter.