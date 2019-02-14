Parkland One Year Later: Lots of Talk, Little Action

I live nine miles from Parkland, Florida. Weeks after Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three staffers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, I wrote that Cruz was the byproduct of "it takes a village" guaranteed-to-fail Democrat outcomes.

Most of the same dysfunctional officials in charge at the time of the shooting are still running the dystopian show in Broward County, which is Florida's version of New York City and San Francisco. There is one positive exception: Broward's Sheriff Scott Israel was removed last month from his post by newly elected governor Ron DeSantis. Israel, whose monthly salary was $16,000, will appeal his exile.

Parkland was a perfect storm of collective failure. The FBI failed to follow up on Cruz on several occasions. Obama educational standards, enacted without Congress's approval and designed to reduce minorities' encounters with law enforcement, peddled lax disciplinary standards for troubled students. The Broward County Public Schools were aware, for over a year, of Cruz's school shooting obsession. And not only did Israel's deputies fail to act on several tips about Cruz's alleged violent tendencies, but they also failed to act the day of the massacre. Post-Parkland, Israel proclaimed himself an "amazing" leader.

Democrats' Tragedy Rorschach Test

In the aftermath of such a shocking event, it is somewhat difficult to view events through the lens of real time, as law enforcement and Parkland officials were receiving tips and statements from Cruz's classmates. Though it was smaller in scale than the September 11, 2001 Islamic terrorist attacks, the same questions were asked about Parkland: what went wrong, and how do we prevent this from happening again?

It's accurate that local law enforcement were somewhat limited in their ability to stop Cruz due to state laws that make it difficult for police to arrest those who make threats against non-family members or non-specific targets (there is proposed legislation to broaden law enforcement's pre-emptive powers).

How Democrats respond to tragedies is their Rorschach test. The legacy of Broward's schools; its superintendent, Robert Runcie; and Israel is that they've attempted to cover up their egregious incompetence by exploiting the tragedy, in an attempt to further infringe upon our God-given, constitutionally guaranteed Second Amendment rights. Runcie claimed he was unaware of Cruz's threats to shoot up the school, which was an astounding admission, considering that Broward schools have the highest rate of students who brandish weapons on school grounds among all South Florida school districts.

Some Parkland parents thrust their traumatized kids into the roles of activists and force-fed them the usual Democrat and DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) lies, myths, and conspiracy theories of the anti-gun cult. The sycophantic DMIC fawned all over them. We shouldn't be angry at the kids who have been initiated into the anti-gun cult; they've been duped into believing that they're gun policy and Bill of Rights experts, who really know what James Madison meant when he penned the Second Amendment.

"It Takes a Village" Kills Indiscriminately

Parkland is a city of 24,000 mostly upper-middle-class and affluent whites. While it's not quite as blue as the rest of Broward, it's still primarily a Democrat city. Its mayor and city council are nonpartisan (although we know there's really no such thing as nonpartisan), but its state senator, state House representative, and U.S. representative (Ted Deutch) are all Democrats. You'll recall Deutch's appearance at CNN's town hall a few weeks after the shooting, which gave him a prime-time platform to promote his "weapons of war" nonsense.

I am in no way suggesting that the Parkland community "got what they deserved." As a parent of two daughters, their anguish is unfathomable to me.

Cruz should have never been able to make his way onto the school grounds, because he didn't attend the school. If a district can't stop known potential violent offenders, why should anyone trust it to stop unknown potential offenders?

My sampling's small, but in ten conversations with Parkland parents, I asked if they would have agreed, pre-school shooting, with moderate to heavy security at all entry and egress points on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus. Everyone told me "no"; such security is found only in schools in the ghetto, they said, and Parkland ain't the ghetto — not with a household median annual income of $131,340 and an estimated median house value of $596,212, according to the 2016 U.S. Census.

Those same parents have also told me that complete strangers still have unhindered access to school grounds most of the day, save for the occasional patrol of local police and school resource officers. What about armed teachers, one of the recommendations of the Parkland commission report? I am sympathetic to parents' ambivalence about armed teachers. But for the Obamas and Clintons and Bloombergs of America, who are adamantly opposed to armed teachers and access to firearms for school personnel, why is it that when they visit a school, or a hospital, or a place of worship, they insist on having their Secret Service detail, or armed bodyguards, accompany them? It's impossible to know, but if an armed teacher or staffer had been in the immediate vicinity of Cruz when he began opening fire, chances are Cruz would have been stopped, and there would have been zero, or fewer, victims.

The Parkland mass shooting was unnerving, as well as bloody, raw red meat for Democrats and the DMIC, because it occurred in a place where it wasn't "supposed" to — namely, a tony, "progressive" white Democrat locale. Shootings in Baltimore, Newark, or Chicago, or some other city run by super-majority Democrat rule for tens of thousands of consecutive days? Business as usual — just another day in the ghetto.

"It takes a village" results in kids killing kids. Republican-conservative communities are in no way immune to violent crime, but time and time again, it's been proven, beyond a reasonable doubt, that wherever Democrats control the local power structure — government and education — death and suffering follow.

Are Nikolas Cruzes Everywhere?

Cruz legally purchased his firearm, but the vast majority of gun-related crime is committed by those illegally possessing guns. The same student who told the school district about Cruz's school shooting threat told police after the shooting that Cruz had planned to purchase a firearm privately. Had she told this detail to the school district, would it have made any more of a difference? Doubtful.

When threats of school shootings are made, especially by those with a troubled history, should they be monitored by law enforcement, with evidence-based warrants? Fifth Amendment and 14th Amendment due process and equal protection are guaranteed rights. Had all agencies paid more attention to Cruz, I believe they would have likely prevented the horror of February 14, 2018, without having violated Cruz's constitutional rights.

In the Broward village, the village idiots haven't done much over the years to protect innocent kids from the problem children. Death and youth victimization are always found in municipal Democrat monopolies. I hope and pray that Broward and Parkland residents figure this out quickly, before more innocent children die. We can only wonder how many Nikolas Cruzes there are among our loved ones.