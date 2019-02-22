Holy Leapin' Lizards, Batman! Jews from Another Planet!

The New York Times, which one assumes has some claim to representing mainstream culture, has recently published a review of a book by David Icke (famous for declaring the Queen of England a shape-shifting lizard )-- a tome in which Jews (or at least, the majority of them) emerge not only as extraordinary villains (starting World Wars I and II for starters), but also, in the main, as descendants of an alien race of shape-shifting lizards.

Lest you laugh, the book was touted by Alice Walker, of The Color Purple fame:

The New York Times Just Published an Unqualified Recommendation for an Insanely Anti-Semitic Book (By Yair Rosenberg) The book, recommended by author Alice Walker, repeatedly cites the ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’ dubs the Talmud ‘among the most appallingly racist documents on the planet,’ and says Jews funded the Holocaust and control the KKK

There are a lot of conspiracy theories the Times would not be willing to lend ink to discuss; and this one passed muster?

Over a year ago Alice penned a poem:

It Is Our (Frightful) Duty to Study the Talmud (2017) Unlike most Americans I have witnessed Palestine Under Israeli rule. It is demonic To the core. But where to look For the inspiration For so much evil? ------ Simply follow the trail of “The Talmud” as its poison belatedly winds its way Into our collective consciousness.

Having pulled up my socks and waded a bit into the shallow end of Talmud study, I confess I have never run across anything about shape-shifting lizards. (But then, I haven't read the whole thing. I did once have a Jewish girlfriend, whose kisses were a bit cold, and maybe reptilian. Perhaps that was a giveaway?)

Then we have a DC councilman asserting that Jews control the weather. I assume the councilman has at least a modicum of education and intelligence, so how did he come up with that idea? And why was he not laughed out of office?

But this is in line with the claim of a previous Jewish plot to poison soda to get rid of black people; and the Jewish invention of AIDS, for the same purpose.

It would seem that behind every Klansman there is a Jew, and behind every Jew there is a lizard.

It would be hilarious, if it were not taken seriously by people who ought to know better.

And the real poison in our culture comes not from anything in the Talmud, but from the seeping in of anti-Semitic tropes which are so irrational that acceptance of them amounts to a mania.

From an American college bathroom, photographed by Quinn Dombrowski

And unfortunately, nowhere has the toxic pollution spread as deep and as far as in the black community.

There has been a succession of black leaders and "prophetic voices" denouncing Jews and Judaism, since the turn of the last century. Consider Eugene Brown, born in 1903 in Lowell, Massachusetts. As an adult he changed his name to Sufi Abdul Hamid and began urging boycotts of Jewish stores. Later -- claiming his mother gave birth to him next to a pyramid in Egypt (though what merit this was supposed to bestow went unexplained) -- he donned a cape, moustache (a la a former German army corporal of the era), dagger, and a large purple turban.

Offering himself as the only one who could stem the Jewish advance (perhaps he was a lizard catcher?), he urged followers to tear out the tongues of Jews and hoped for "an open bloody war against the Jews who are much worse than all other whites."

Hamid died (1938), after having, in the course of his life, been shot by his first wife, married for a second wife a fortune teller ("Madam Fu Futtam"), and then crashed in his airplane. But not to worry, Madam Fu claimed to be in contact with him from the next world.

But he was not the last. Let us skip most of the familiar supporting cast in the entra'actes, and move on to more current examples.

I called them Jews bloodsuckers. I'm not going to change that. Our lessons talk about the bloodsuckers of the poor in the Supreme Wisdom of the Nation of Islam. It's that old no-good Jew, that old imposter Jew, that old hooked-nose, bagel-eating, lox-eating, Johnny-come-lately perpetrating a fraud, just crawled out of the caves and hills of Europe, so-called damn Jew. . . and I feel everything I'm saying up here is kosher. Khalid Abdul Muhammed, former NOI minister —Speech in Baltimore, MD, February 19, 1994

Kill every goddamn Zionist in Israel! Goddamn little babies, goddamn old ladies? Blow up Zionist supermarkets. Malik Zulu Shabazz, of the New Black Panther Party

Notwithstanding his somewhat less-than-brotherly attitude towards his fellow men, Shabaaz and co. were invited to be keynote speakers at a city-wide church rally held in Durham, North Carolina, during the Duke lacrosse case. They proceeded to denounce the accused players, whites in general, and finally Jews, to an audience made up primarily of black clergy, civic and civil rights leaders. No one objected; the audience took the role of Good Germans.

But if Jews were being declared the enemy of black people from the pulpit of a church, then where have we come?

Why is it that there is such a determination to spread enmity between blacks and Jews? There is no such effort among other minorities. There is no Hispanic Farrakhan; no Asian version; no Native American shaman claiming Jews were responsible for Custer. Pacific Islands couldn’t care less. But in African-American culture, Jew-hatred has been kept going like a low-grade fever, never abating, never being treated or expunged.

It might be argued that if ever two peoples should have found mutual ground, it would be Jews and African-Americans. No one could miss the parallel tracks of their journeys -- oppression, second-class citizenship, social if not legal segregation, universities shut, career paths closed, clubs with No Entry signs, memberships forbidden.

Neither could on fail to notice that the history of black Christianity is untainted-- there is no record of pogroms, the Inquisition, the Crusades; no forced baptisms or mobs burning synagogues. Black Christianity is born innocent -- a roster of saints and apostles and temples and white robes and harps and crowns for heaven. As if Christianity had never existed in Europe and it was gifted to them entirely afresh.

Were any people fashioned to represent the gospel of the simple rabbi of Nazareth to the scattered and similarly persecuted sons of Israel, it would have been hard to find anyone better suited than black America.

And yet unending efforts are made to sow hatred between the two. Blacks are told to consider themselves the victims of Jews -- slavery, the drug trade, exploited athletic and artistic talent -- whatever lie can be told to pin evil on the Jews, it will be forthcoming. Whole books are written to address the subject (see the Nation of Islam bookstore).

Odd, considering that we are told in the scripture, and re-emphasized by Jesus himself, that salvation comes from the Jews. (John 4:22).

Jewish oppression of blacks is a lie. Pure and simple. And silent toleration of a lie means complicity with the accusers. There is no neutral ground where one can sit out the game as a spectator. No one should benignly sit next to Farrakhan on a dais, unless they wish to signal that they agree with what he says. No one should permit the New Black Panthers to accompany a civil rights march, for the same reason.

And the choice for black America is simple: eschew the venom and the lie; or else numbly swallow it, and discover it is a toxic brew which will kill the culture, as it has every culture in history that has embraced it, from Babylon to Hitler's Germany.