Fake Hate, Fake Collusion: All in the Name of Destroying the Trump Presidency

In more ways than one, hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollet is far from alone. He's simply the latest in a long line of unhinged leftists with evil intent bent on destroying Donald Trump's presidency. Be it fake hate or fake collusion, for nearly three years now, Donald Trump has been the target of an unprecedented campaign meant to end his candidacy and his presidency. After the recent revelations of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, there should now be no doubt as to the existence of a nefarious "Deep State." As revealed by McCabe himself in his soon to be published book, in May of 2017, angered by President Trump's firing of his boss, then–FBI director James Comey, McCabe, and his like-minded cronies at the FBI and the Justice Department foolishly plotted as to how they might invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the duly elected president from office.