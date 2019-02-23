Fake Hate, Fake Collusion: All in the Name of Destroying the Trump Presidency
In more ways than one, hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollet is far from alone. He's simply the latest in a long line of unhinged leftists with evil intent bent on destroying Donald Trump's presidency. Be it fake hate or fake collusion, for nearly three years now, Donald Trump has been the target of an unprecedented campaign meant to end his candidacy and his presidency.
After the recent revelations of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, there should now be no doubt as to the existence of a nefarious "Deep State." As revealed by McCabe himself in his soon to be published book, in May of 2017, angered by President Trump's firing of his boss, then–FBI director James Comey, McCabe, and his like-minded cronies at the FBI and the Justice Department foolishly plotted as to how they might invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the duly elected president from office.
As former Clinton pollster and chief strategist Mark Penn recently put it:
Justice Department and FBI officials spied on U.S. citizens with false warrants, gave a pass to one presidential campaign with a predetermined investigation, investigated another political campaign on the basis of no verified evidence, and illegally leaked information on investigations. They discussed wiretapping and using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump, and appointed a special counsel as a retaliatory move for Comey's firing.
The Manhattan Institute's Roger Kimball is right: "this plot to destroy a presidency is the most serious political scandal in our history." Kimball notes:
The FBI didn't like the President, so they plotted to remove him from office. That is the irreducible minimum, class, that you should take away from this whole sordid lesson. Top figures in the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not approve of the President. Therefore, they took steps to destroy him. Rod Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General, several times offered to wear a wire to entrap the President.
"The most serious political scandal in our history," and, at best, most of the media yawn. At its worst, the left-wing media — the vast majority of print and TV media — aided and abetted this despicable, deceitful plot. The ever elusive Trump-Russia election collusion unicorn, like the always looming but never present global warming apocalypse, has led the left-wing media into dozens of significant falsehoods, which has led to thousands of fake media reports.
The Left isn't content merely to smother the airwaves and the internet with "Trump stole the election!" People are getting indicted, and more often than not, they are "indictments in search of a crime," as Alan Dershowitz recently put it upon the arrest of Roger Stone. As many have pointed out for nearly two years now, you need a crime to appoint a special counsel. You don't appoint a special counsel and then hope that certain individuals will commit crimes for which they can be indicted, fined, bankrupted, and even jailed.
Yet almost every crime that has resulted in a Mueller indictment has come as the result of his investigation. Lying to investigators, tampering with witnesses, obstruction of justice — virtually all such crimes occurred after Mueller's appointment as special counsel. This doesn't bother men like McCabe.
As Byron York reports, "after the Comey firing, McCabe was determined to cement in place a Trump-Russia investigation that could not be stopped by the president." What investigation — or, as York notes, "investigations" — can be stopped when the investigator is creating his own crimes? As York also points out, an excerpt from McCabe's book declares that he wanted an "overall review" of the FBI's Trump-Russia work.
McCabe wrote, "I want to protect the Russia investigation in such a way that whoever came after me could not just make it go away." The ongoing Trump-Russia collusion "investigation" proves that getting Rod Rosenstein to appoint Mueller makes McCabe look successful in this regard.
Long prior to Mueller's appointment, Trump-haters within the FBI, such as lying McCabe and the adulterous Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were scheming at ways to end Trump's presidency. As Business Insider reminds us:
- Peter Strzok, the second-highest ranking counterintelligence agent at the FBI, was involved at key junctures in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Trump-Russia probe.
- Strzok was reportedly the official responsible for changing language in former FBI director James Comey's statement describing Clinton's private email server use from "grossly negligent" — which could carry criminal penalties — to "extremely careless."
- Strzok was also the FBI agent who officially signed off on the bureau's decision to launch its Russia investigation in July 2016.
Most now well know that in order to justify his investigation into the Trump campaign, Strzok relied on the infamous Steele "dossier." As The Federalist recently noted,:
[T]he so-called Steele dossier was always the impetus for the Russia investigation. But calling this a "dossier" is too generous. This is a Word document that was funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign, written using paid, shady, and unknown Russians. This Word document was used to spy on the opposing party's presidential campaign, despite the fact that nothing in the document that wasn't public information checked out. McCabe and company wanted to believe the dossier. But that's all they ever had.
Anyone who has read the House Intelligence memo released just over a year ago now knows that:
- Christopher Steele "was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign, via the law firm Perkins Coie and research firm Fusion GPS, to obtain derogatory information on Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
- Steele "maintained contact with DOJ via then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, a senior DOJ official who worked closely with Deputy Attorneys General Yates and later Rosenstein."
- Steele admitted to Ohr that he "was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president."
- "During this same time period, Ohr's wife was employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research on Trump," and Ohr's wife's research was "paid for by the DNC and Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS."
- McCabe testified before the House Intelligence Committee that "no surveillance warrant would have been sought from the FISC without the Steele dossier information." Yet the initial FISA application ignored or concealed Steele's anti-Trump motivations.
Strzok and others in the FBI and DOJ shared Steele's desperation and deceit. This led to the so-called "insurance policy" that was and is the Trump-Russia-collusion investigation.
Along with the collusion-deluded, impeachment-obsessed political hacks in the FBI, the DOJ, the DNC, and the Clinton campaign, we have the collusion-deluded, impeachment-obsessed hacks in the mainstream media. What is most telling in McCabe's friendly 60 Minutes interview is the gross media malpractice that continues to plague us, especially with everything Trump.
As Jussie Smollet, Jim Carrey, Kathy Griffin, Ashley Judd, Amy Schumer, Madonna, Eminem, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Kimmel, Nathan Phillips, Facebook fools, Twitter trolls, and the like daily demonstrate, gross media malpractice in the name of destroying President Trump goes far beyond the left-wing news media.
Not content with making millions by merely entertaining us, and deluded by the notion that their fame has made their political opinions important, hate-filled — and hate-hoaxing — entertainers have used their celebrity to regularly attack the president and his supporters. Because of their fame, these hate merchants gain the attention of like-minded people and organizations who have control of television cameras, websites, and newspapers.
The Smollet hoax and the Covington Catholic defamation well demonstrate that these hate merchants will take nearly any opportunity, no matter how flimsy the accusations, to impugn President Trump. Thus, instead of focusing on the real unparalleled story here, the hate is further amplified, and the efforts to overthrow the results of the 2016 presidential election continue. Yet President Trump remains, and support seems steadfast. In other words, thus far, the coup has failed. Victor Davis Hanson is right: "Shame on all these failed conspirators and their abettors, and may these immoral people finally earn a long deserved legal [political] and moral reckoning."
Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
www.trevorgrantthomas.com
Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.
tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com
