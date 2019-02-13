Dearborn Beats Its Breast over Henry Ford's Anti-Semitism, Ignores Islam

Dearborn, Michigan's local historical commission has adopted a resolution calling on Mayor Jack O'Reilly to reverse his recent firing of the editor of the commission's quarterly magazine, the Dearborn Historian, over the January edition's cover story. O'Reilly also killed the issue's release, but the article was published anyway in the online news site, Deadline Detroit. The censored story, "Henry Ford and The International Jew," was meant to mark the centennial of Henry Ford acquiring a local newspaper, the Dearborn Independent. Ford used the paper to launch a 91-week series of anti-Semitic articles, repackaged into book form as The International Jew. As told by the quarterly's fired editor, veteran journalist Bill McGraw, The International Jew was "distributed across Europe and North America during the rise of fascism in the 1920s and '30s [and] influenced some of the future rulers of Nazi Germany." In 1931, Adolf Hitler, in Munich before he became chancellor, told a Detroit News reporter, "I regard Henry Ford as my inspiration." The International Jew also helped popularize the Russian forgery, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, similarly purporting "to show Jews are bent on world domination." It even "helped push Hitler further into 'conspiratorial anti-Semitism'" and influenced his writing in Mein Kampf. Pretty heavy fare for a local historical journal with 230 subscribers. But why censor it? The mayor's office says he wanted "to protect the city's reputation for diversity and inclusion" and "distance the city from possible criticism for being seen as a source of despicable viewpoints." But how can Ford's bigotry in the 1920s draw criticism to Dearborn as a possible source of despicable viewpoints now?