Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Reconquistador!'

Ocasio-Cortez (D-Venezuela) dominated news on February 7 appearing at a rally to abolish or defund the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The same day, Ocasio-Cortez joined other liberal Members of Congress in unveiling her "Green New Deal" (green evidently referring to envy, not the environment).

Last week's most overlooked news was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealing herself as a champion of the "Reconquista" war against Europeans. The Mexican Reconquista movement is an openly admitted effort by Hispanic activists to take "back" California (Southern especially), New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas through immigration and activism. This is one of several driving forces behind allowing illegal immigration.

Almost lost amidst this furor were Ocasio-Cortez's comments that immigration laws should not apply to indigenous people: As reported in the UK's Daily Mail -- with full video shown:

But she vowed Thursday to defund ICE completely and claimed Latinos should be exempt from criminal proceedings and immigration laws because they are descended from Mesoamerican cultures that preceded the United States. 'We are standing on native land,' she claimed, speaking just outside the U.S. Capitol. 'And Latino people are descendants of native people. And we cannot be told, and criminalized, simply because for our identity or our status. Period.” [emphasis added]

Massive protests demanding amnesty swept the country in 2006 and 2007: "This is unjust. This land used to belong to us and now they're trying to kick us out," complained Sandra Molina, a junior from a Los Angeles Magnet High School. Joel Rubin and Cynthia H. Cho, "High School Students Extend Immigration Protests Into 4th Day, Los Angeles Times, March 27, 2006.

This is a longstanding, persistent effort to seize the Southwestern and Western United States and Texas. However, this threat to the U.S.A. "must not be named" in polite establishment political company. This truth is treated as a conspiracy theory. The Washington Times reported as far back as 2006 in Mexican Aliens Seek to Retake 'Stolen' Land:

La reconquista, a radical movement calling for Mexico to “reconquer” America’s Southwest, has stepped out of the shadows at recent immigration-reform protests nationwide as marchers held signs saying, “Uncle Sam Stole Our Land!” and waved Mexico’s flag. Even as organizers urged marchers to display U.S. flags, the theme of reclaiming “stolen” land remained strong. One popular banner read: “If you think I’m illegal because I’m a Mexican, learn the true history because I’m in my homeland.” "We need to change direction,” said Jose Lugo, an instructor in Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado at Boulder at a campus march last week. “And by allowing these 50,000, 50 million [immigrants] to come in here, we can do that.”

During 2018, many remarked that caravans of invaders were carrying the flags of the nations they were supposedly "fleeing" instead of the flag of the U.S.A. where they sought refuge. Trespassers were very interested in celebrating the countries they came from but contemptuous of the U.S.A. they wanted to occupy. For at least two decades, open borders advocates have marched with the flags of Mexico and Central American countries. They burned the U.S. flag.

The Washington Examiner also reported in 2006:

Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver and other U.S. cities since late March to protest a proposed federal crackdown on illegal immigration, and often the crowds have waved flags of Mexico, Guatemala and other countries.

And The Examiner further explained:

The first thing to understand about Reconquista is that while it is perhaps not the official policy of Mexico, it might as well be. Current and former top Mexican government officials and advisers, for example, routinely co-host with leaders of U.S. groups like the National Council of La Raza, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce seminars of the Foundation for Solidarity of Mexico and America, according to Hector Carreon of the Aztlan Communications Network. The basic aim of FSMA, which is a key convergence point of open-borders advocacy in both countries, is uninterrupted immigration from Mexico to the U.S.

Hispanic rights activists postulate a land called Aztlan, originally extending up to the State of Oregon, all of Texas, and the Western third of the U.S.A. They want to seize the Southwest of the United States and Texas and (re)create a new, independent nation. They envision that they are taking "back" this land.

And this is a persistent, long-running campaign: VDARE links to many original sources in its report on the "Plan of San Diego" to give a detailed analysis from newspaper reports of the period, including: "In January 1915, authorities arrested a man near the border who carried a copy of a revolutionary manifesto. It called for a Tejano armed uprising to reclaim much of the Southwest for Mexico. It also called for Anglo males over age 16 to be killed." And: "The second half of 1915 and first half of 1916 witnessed 30 terrorist invasions of Texas sponsored by the government of Mexico..."

Some of the more explicit groups are La Raza Unida, the Brown Berets, the Nation of Aztlán, and the university student group MEChA. Since they lack the military power to accomplish this, they champion illegal immigration as a way of occupying the land of Aztlan, converting it to their culture, and eventually pushing for independence.

In reality, of course, these populations do not speak Mayan or Aztec or any Native American languages. They speak Spanish. Their names are Spanish. Their cultural features are Spanish. The Conquistadors -- the Spaniards from Europe -- conquered and occupied South America, Central America, and the islands of the Caribbean basin. But they claim the United States as well.

There can be little doubt that Ocasio-Cortez lacks the education and analytical ability to comprehend any of this, but she has joined this movement with both feet. Sandy is not a victim of oppression. Sandy is a victim of the educational malpractice of the left, who have severely harmed millions of her peer group.