Abortion and the Politics of Self-Destruction

President Trump has been a strong friend of Israel and has moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Republican presidents have traditionally been pro-Israel. Barack Obama made a deal to create a nuclear Iran, a country that wants to exterminate the Jewish state. Yet , “American Jews tend to favor Democrat candidates, with 71% of Jewish voters choosing Democrat candidates and only 25% choosing Republicans since 1968.” Voting against their interests.

It’s odd that large groups of people often take political stands seemingly against their best interests. In the age of Trump, these oddities have become readily apparent.

The LGBT community is a fellow progressive traveler with radical Islam apologists despite how gays are treated in some Muslim countries which are not tolerant of sexual and gender diversity compared to the U.S. and most western countries. Voting against their interests.

Then there is overwhelming black support for Democrats. According to Pew Research Center, blacks in 2016 voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by a 91-6 margin. This is despite Trump and Republican economic policies driving black employment to “better than it ever has been” per CNBC. Democrats, under Barack Obama, gave blacks high unemployment and lots of excuses, yet blacks continue to support Democrats. Voting against their interests.

Abortion, a core issue for Democrats, is another area where blacks are supporting a political party which is acting very much against the interests of blacks. Let’s take a look at Planned Parenthood and abortion, specifically whether Democrats are advocating for the well-being and advancement of blacks, or instead, for their destruction.

Planned Parenthood began 1916 when Margaret Sanger opened America’s first birth control clinic in Brooklyn. Less well known is that Sanger was a racist and eugenicist who considered many Americans unworthy of life. And who might one of these unworthy groups be?

Her views of eugenics in the 1930s and 1940s led to compulsory sterilization laws in 30 U.S. states, ridding the population of what Sanger described as people she considered "feeble-minded, idiots and morons.” She addressed a Ku Klux Klan rally in New Jersey in 1926, too. “That she generated enthusiasm among some of America’s leading racists says something about the content and tone of her remarks.”

Sanger wrote a letter in 1939 saying “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.” Given the popularity of Planned Parenthood among Democrats, and overwhelming support of the Democrat party among blacks, obviously word of this did not get out.

That was then, this is now. Modern day Democrats, descendants of the party of the KKK, have become more enlightened and tolerant. Or have they?



Hillary Clinton, in 2009, accepted Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award. She remarked, “I admire Margaret Sanger enormously, her courage, her tenacity, her vision.” Going further she said, “I am really in awe of her, there are a lot of lessons we can learn from her life.” Do those lessons include Sanger’s Negro Project, dedicated to “the elimination of human waste”? Yet by almost a 20-1 margin, blacks voted for Mrs. Clinton for president.

In 2013, President Obama awarded 16 Presidential Medals of Freedom to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” One of the recipients was feminist Gloria Steinem, accepting the honor in hopes it would reflect “the work of Margaret Sanger.” Neither she nor President Obama explained which Sanger works were being celebrated. The Negro Project? Forced sterilization? Weeding out the unfit?

Let’s not forget the late Democratic Senator Robert Byrd, who at one time was an Exalted Cyclops in the KKK, and who Hillary Clinton praised as her “mentor.” She is not alone in having racist mentors. Bill Clinton’s mentor was Democratic Senator J. William Fulbright who fought against school desegregation. Don’t forget Democratic Senator Al Gore, Sr. who voted against the Civil Rights Act.

Last week, we learned that two Virginia Democrats, the governor and the attorney general, both wore blackface and one maybe posed for a photo in KKK robes. I wonder how blacks voted in the Virginia gubernatorial election? It was the Republican candidate, Ed Gillespie, who was accused of being a racist, with the media happily piling on.



Planned Parenthood and its founder once had their “Negro Project.” What about today? Is that project ongoing?

Where does Planned Parenthood locate their clinics? “The primary consideration in making this determination is not poverty but the percentage of blacks in the area.” “Population control centers” are disproportionately “located in ZIP codes with higher percentages of blacks and/or Hispanics than the state’s overall percentage.”

And who is getting abortions? Muffy from the upper middle-class suburbs? “Though they make up less than 13% of the female population, black women have about 37% of the abortions,” according to research on racial targeting and population control.

New York, which just passed legislation legalizing abortion up to the moment of birth, aborts more black babies than the number born alive. Margaret Sanger must be looking up at New York from wherever she is and smiling.

It certainly appears that Sanger’s prescriptions for ridding the U.S. population of “undesirables” is working. One might call it genocide, the deliberate killing of a large group of people bases on ethnicity or race. Yet those groups being targeted for elimination continue to support those advocating for the continuing genocide.

Planned Parenthood appears to be deliberately targeting particular ethnic minority groups for abortion, supported by the Democrat Party, funded in large part by the government. Might they also be funded by the sale of their products of abortion, from stem cells to body parts? And in turn Planned Parenthood contributes generously to Democrat politicians who make sure abortions are plentiful and common, especially among their minority group constituents.

Abortion, unlimited without restriction and on demand, has become Democrat dogma. Given how many black babies have been aborted since Roe v. Wade, the black population now would be double what it is if those babies were allowed to be born. Yet blacks overwhelming support the political party which advocates for their elimination, or at least strict population control.

Theories abound, from racial identity and social pressure to civil rights and belief that there is no alternative for blacks aside from the Democrat Party. But in the end, blacks support the political party that has done little for their socioeconomic prosperity and advocates for the abhorrent genocidal activities of Planned Parenthood which specifically targets blacks and other ethnic minority groups.

Brian C. Joondeph, MD, MPS, is a Denver-based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.