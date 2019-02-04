4 Ways Democrats Want to Ruin Your Life

President Ronald Reagan once said, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free." Perhaps now, more than at any other time recently, these words must be heeded. The foundation of American values and freedom is under assault. The attack is not from a foreign power, but from within. The Democrats, their media allies, and those who still wear the name "Never Trump" are attempting to fulfill President Barack Obama's dream and transform America. They seek to redefine what it means to be an American and recalibrate the fundamentals of the American dream.

It is readily seen in four different spheres. First, they want to take what's yours and give it away. Steve Levy writing for Fox News's blog notes, "U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a self-described democratic socialist, claims that a 70 percent tax rate on multimillionaires will give us the funds needed to expand Medicare to every resident and supply free college." He also notes that Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who despise those who succeed in business, believe that soaking the rich is social justice. It's a vehicle to eradicate income inequality. They continue to hold these positions despite the evidence that "overtaxing high earners backfires and actually hurts the working class and middle class." Jack Torry, in the Dayton Daily News, wrote succinctly, "New York Mayor Bill [d]e Blasio, who has not ruled out running for president, said last month on CNN 'there's plenty of money in this country' for health coverage for everyone, but the money is 'just in the wrong hands.'" It's clear that part of the radical transformation plan of the Democrats, aided by a complicit media, is to give your money to other people. An FAQ on the Green New Deal championed by Representative Ocasio-Cortez, now deleted, even advocated for giving "economic security even to those 'unwilling' to work." Second, they want to eliminate any connection our nation has to Judeo-Christian values. Brian Flood, for Fox News, reported February 9, 2019, "CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory snuck another anti-Trump message into the popular show's credits on Thursday night, taking aim at press secretary Sarah Sanders' appearance and Christian faith. 'God told me he hasn't spoken to Sarah Sanders since she was fourteen years old and praying for her skin to clear up. I have no reason to doubt Him,' an on-screen message during the show's closing credits said." This is the unfortunate norm for Ms. Sanders. Her faith has been consistently mocked. Amber Athey, in The Daily Caller, on September 18, 2018, reported, "The New Yorker profiled White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday, and people are not happy with how the publication handled Sanders' Christian faith." In a tweet, The New Yorker pulled out a specific quote about the church Sanders attends and mocked her beliefs. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends a D.C. church that is an aﬃliate of Hillsong, the global megachurch that teaches creationism and intelligent design. Sanders, when asked if she shared these views, said, 'I believe in the Bible,'" the magazine wrote. The attacks against the Christian faith are regular fare for the Left. Sarah Jones, in the liberal Intelligencer, after blasting Karen Pence for taking a job at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va., a school that holds to traditional values with respect to marriage, writes, "Karen Pence's new job affirms the administration's hostility to the right of LGBT students at large. Criticism hardly seems absurd." Third, they want to divide Americans by race and culture. Identity politics is a big deal to the Left. Matt Viser and Sean Sullivan, in the Washington Post, on February 10, 2019, write, "Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential rollout has been upended by questions about why she called herself Native American decades ago. The governor and attorney general of Virginia are under fire for darkening their faces in a racist cultural appropriation that has rocked the state and placed their careers in limbo." The same article asserts, "While Republicans believe Democrats are going too far in their embrace of identity politics, many in the Democratic Party take pride in the fact that the current field of nearly a dozen presidential candidates includes only one heterosexual white male." Let's take a step back and look at the scene. The Democrats (the governor and attorney general in Va.) are guilty of racist acts in the past. Another Democrat senator attempted to align herself with American Indians for her own benefit. This from the party that accuses Republicans daily of racism. Furthermore, the Democrats, who give lip service to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who once said, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," boast about their candidates' race, sex, and sexual orientation with little said about character. Finally, they seek to devalue human life in the name of personal freedom and choice. Alexandra DeSanctis wrote in The Atlantic on February 4, 2019, "Democratic state governments are working to loosen restrictions on abortion late in pregnancy, far past the stages at which fetuses can survive after birth. The controversy over this expansion of abortion rights presents an opportunity for the anti-abortion movement to make the point that every abortion — no matter when it is performed — ends a human life." In describing the New York law, DeSanctis wrote, "On the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation permitting all abortions until 24 weeks of pregnancy. After that point, the bill asks only that the provider make a 'reasonable and good-faith professional judgment' that 'there is an absence of fetal viability' or that abortion is 'necessary to protect the patient's life or health.' That last term, health, is left studiously undefined, a significant omission. It also removes abortion from the state's criminal code." The Left, Democrats and the media, has rallied around abortion rights, fearing that the Supreme Court may look again at the Roe v. Wade decision. Leftists have become the party of abortion. The sanctity and precious nature of human life is sacrificed on the altar of personal freedom. In these four ways, and probably several others, the Democrats and the media attempt to redefine America. The kind of country we pass on to future generations depends on what we do in these next two years. President Reagan's words have never been more appropriate.