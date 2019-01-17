Why Mueller Won't Produce an Impeachment Report

This past week offered some signs that Robert Mueller is finally winding down his cover-up operation with no findings of high crimes or misdemeanors against the president. Considering the damage the political hacks in Obama's law enforcement and intelligence agencies have inflicted on the nation, let's consider the reasons we can hope so and where this sorry saga goes from here. Last Wednesday, Rod Rosenstein announced that as soon as newly appointed attorney general William Barr takes over the reins at DOJ, he will exit stage left. Knowing what we do about Rosenstein's defense of the Spygate conspirators, his willingness to wear a wire to record Trump, and his refusal to cooperate with investigating congressional committees, we can surmise that he's not anxious to explain his actions to the un-recused incoming A.G.

On Friday, the New York Times published a Deep State-sourced article that was headlined as a bombshell implication that Trump was a Russian agent but was really just a thinly veiled apologia for Comey & Company's illicit political surveillance. The report was widely scorned by conservative media as justifying the FBI's attempted coup because Trump was insufficiently committed to a new Cold War with Russia. Then came Jonathan Karl's Sunday revelation on This Week with (Clinton flack) George Stephanopoulos in which Karl quoted sources "interacting with the special counsel" who caution that Mueller's report will be "anti-climatic." This can be interpreted as a leak that Mueller will stop short of attempting to frame Trump for collusion or obstruction. It shouldn't be surprising that Mueller won't "produce" a report that the Democrats and NeverTrumps can use to impeach Trump. Determining whether Trump colluded or obstructed, which was always absurd on its face, was never the purpose of this special counsel. Mueller was brought in by Rosenstein to put the new administration on the defensive and prevent Trump from uncovering the depth and the breadth of the wrongdoing by the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton. In that effort, he has largely succeeded. No one is investigating whether the DNC was in fact hacked or if its emails were leaked internally. The hundreds of millions collected by Clinton foundations from foreign interests while Hillary was secretary of state, and presumed 45th president, is just water under the bridge. Whether Joseph Mifsud, Henry Greenberg, Felix Sader, and others were working for CIA head John Brennan and interacted with the Trump campaign peddling Russia-related pretexts may never be known. These and a hundred other Spygate questions appear destined to go unanswered. The last thing Mueller would want now is further scrutiny of this whole sordid affair that impeachment proceedings could bring. Those proceedings might actually steel the spines of establishment Republicans to defend their party's president and maybe even go on the offense. As a side benefit to Mueller and his band of Democrat prosecutors, they have given the president's opponents plenty of conspiracy fodder to fling against him during his 2020 re-election bid. And with guilty pleas from associates to process crimes (pleas made to avoid financial ruin) and the indictments of shadowy Russians who will never be tried, Mueller has given the opposition media plenty of grist to continue accusing Trump of being an agent of the Kremlin. The lasting harm Obama, Clinton, and the Deep State have done to our political discourse and this president's ability to deliver on his America First agenda is incalculable. Voters sent Trump to Washington to secure our borders, rebalance our disastrous trade agreements, keep us out of foreign wars, and improve relations with nuclear-armed Russia. While putting its own interests above the nation's, the swamp has done everything in its power to sabotage those efforts, and it appears that the swamp creatures may never be held to account. While authors such as Stephen F. Cohen, Gregg Jarrett, and Dan Bongino have published well researched books arguing that we're living through the greatest political scandal of modern times, the final word on how future generations remember this affair will be produced by Hollywood. One can imagine that those movies will take on the breathtakingly dishonest narratives of CNN and MSNBC. It will be critical for conservative film producers to set the record straight. In this case, both the facts and the fiction are strange, indeed. The author hosts Right Now with Jim Daws, a video podcast of news, politics, and culture from an American nationalist perspective. https://twitter.com/RightNowJimDaws