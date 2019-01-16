Understanding Why the Deep State Had to Take Down General Michael Flynn

The tragic political demise of this distinguished general who was President Trump's initial national security adviser, one of the key jobs in the White House, has been well documented . Former FBI director James Comey and the now disgraced upper echelon of the FBI and, subsequently, Special Counsel Robert Mueller maliciously trapped him, resulting in his ultimate prosecution and pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. Not only did Flynn lose an important and influential job in the White House, but they also bankrupted him with legal fees; threatened his family; and, worst of all, damaged the good name of a highly decorated military professional who served his country honorably and with distinction as a member of the American Intelligence Community.

Does the American public really understand what happened to Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn? Highlights of the case have been thoroughly exploited by the shallow, left-leaning media as a convenient avenue to attack President Trump. But important elements of the story remain largely buried from public view.

The despicable and unethical attack on Flynn immediately after his appointment by Trump was just one element of a shameful Deep State campaign to discredit and destroy the Trump presidency. As Trump's national security adviser, Flynn had Trump's ear. He was potentially the Deep State's worst nightmare. Flynn knows in detail how the Intelligence Community and the FISA courts operate. With a 33-year military career, including heading up the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn was an existential threat to outgoing President Obama and his shameless and highly partisan CIA director, John Brennan, who cynically and criminally corrupted the Intelligence Community for political purposes on behalf of Obama and Hillary Clinton.



Offical portrait of Lt. General Michael Flynn as head of the DIA.

The Conservative Tree House linked Flynn's fall from grace to his knowledge of what happened in Benghazi. Flynn knew how they lied and covered up the disaster that cost four American lives, including an ambassador's.

Behind the attack-motive was the much bigger State Department and CIA problem with the U.S. Libyan weapons and the flow to Syria. The U.S. sending weapons into the hands of al-Qaeda was always the larger risk to the Obama administration. This problem started with Clinton (State) and Panetta (CIA at the time), but now those weapons going to Syria was an even bigger problem. Flynn was not in place at the time (2010 – 2011).

There is yet another major element of Flynn's fall from grace that, predictably, has been ignored by the politically correct, anti-Trump media.

In 2016, Flynn published his book, The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies. That's the last direction of policy that Barack Hussein Obama, Brennan (there is suggestive but unconfirmed evidence that Brennan is a converted Muslim), and their pro-Islamic allies wanted as a priority agenda of the new administration.

You will recall that Obama's well established Muslim sympathies led him to pressure Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak into inviting the Muslim Brotherhood to attend his Cairo speech over Mubarak's objections. Obama later supported Muslim Brotherhood-backed Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi until Morsi was overthrown by the Egyptian people with the help of the Egyptian military. Who can forget Obama's criticism at a prayer breakfast, where he never mentioned Islam, of what Crusaders did in the name of Christianity?

That's the same Obama who, in his May 19, 2011 speech, called for Israel to be cut in two by connecting the Gaza strip, the Golan Heights, and the West Bank (emphasis added):

The borders of Israel and Palestine should be based on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed swaps, so that secure and recognized borders are established for both states. The Palestinian people must have the right to govern themselves, and reach their potential, in a sovereign and contiguous state.

Recall that Flynn was dismissed by Obama as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in 2014, thus ending Flynn's military career. In his final interview as DIA director, Flynn said he felt like a lone voice in thinking that the United States was less safe from the threat of Islamic terrorism in 2014 than it was prior to the 9/11 attacks. Flynn believed he was pushed into retirement for questioning the Obama administration's public narrative that al-Qaeda was close to defeat.

Journalist Seymour Hersh wrote that Flynn told him his agency had sent a constant stream of classified warnings about "the dire consequences of toppling Syrian President Bashar Assad." Flynn recounted that his agency was producing intelligence reports indicating that radical Islamists were the main force in the Syrian insurgency and "that Turkey was looking the other way when it came to the growth of the Islamic State inside Syria." Flynn reportedly said the reports "got enormous pushback from the Obama administration," who he felt "did not want to hear the truth." According to former DIA official W. Patrick Lang: "Flynn incurred the wrath of the White House by insisting on telling the truth about Syria ... they shoved him out. He wouldn't shut up."

In addition to Trump's appointment of Flynn as national security adviser, Trump had also named Sebastian Gorka as a deputy assistant. Gorka washed out of the Trump administration in a few short months after accusations from the Deep State and academia that he was a fringe academic with questionable credentials. It's no coincidence that Gorka, an internationally prominent and highly respected authority on counterterrorism, had published a book with a similar theme to Flynn's: Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War.

Flynn and Gorka represented the first time senior government officials at the White House level were willing and able to enunciate and lead America's war against radical Islam. The globalists were horrified at the idea of this sort of thinking at the White House level, which some claimed could offend or alienate America's Muslim allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, which has been a primary funder and enabler of Wahhabism, a fundamentalist and militant sect of Islam. (Of the 19 9/11 hijackers, 15 were from Saudi Arabia.)

In his book, Flynn is highly critical of past U.S. policy in the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran, a principal supporter of Islamic terrorism. Flynn believes that the invasion of Iraq was a major error. The focus, he believes, should have been on Iran. He slams Obama for not supporting the Green Revolution of the Iranian people in 2009, when there was a chance to topple the mullahs from inside the country. It didn't happen because, Flynn wrote:

[N]othing of the sort will be undertaken by Obama because this president wants to be remembered as the man who embraced the Islamic Republic, not as the American leader who brought it down. (page 176)

Flynn calls for strengthening America's relationships with Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. He notes that Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi saved Egypt from the clutches of the Muslim Brotherhood, and both Egypt and Jordan have been at peace with Israel.

He underscores Israel's importance to America, particularly in terms of intelligence about radical Islam.

Of the many mistakes of the Obama presidency, its open hostility to Israel is one of the most damaging to our national security. I find it simply incredible that an American president should believe a strategic alliance with Iran to be more attractive than our traditional embrace of Israel. ... [W]e need Israel if we're going to defeat the radical Islamists, and above all, the Iranians.

It's quite clear why the Islam-loving Obama and Brennan did not want Flynn at the right hand of the new president. Not only were their crimes likely to be brought public, but also, their primary pro-Islamic thrust in the Middle East would be reversed.

Here's the core of Flynn's thinking:

We have heard [Muslims] say, "We love death more than you love life" over and over again and we have heard them chant "death to America." Yet it does not seem that our leaders, and perhaps, most of our people, are sufficiently against the barbarians who act in this way. Political correctness forbids us to denounce radicalized Islamists, and our political, opinion and academic elites dismiss out of hand the very idea of waging war against them. No wonder we're losing. They've gotten a free ride. (page 157)

What to do? "We've got to get inside the minds of the Jihadis. We should have done that a long time ago, because their goal has been clear for nearly half a century."

Flynn cites the incident of a PLO jihadist who shot to death the Jordanian prime minister on November 28, 1971. "As he lay dying, one of his killers bent over and lapped the blood that poured from his wounds."

Flynn thus asks the obvious question, which still has not been answered by the pro-Islamic forces in America: "Do you want to be ruled by men who eagerly drink the blood of their dying enemies?"

Frank Hawkins is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer, Associated Press foreign correspondent, international businessman, senior newspaper company executive, founder and owner of several marketing companies, and published novelist. He currently lives in retirement in North Carolina.