The Wicked Gender-Deluded Mob Must be Defeated

Dealing with the gender-deluded mob is like engaging a throng of toddlers throwing a coordinated temper tantrum. You can't reason with them. As a wise, loving, and moral parent would, you merely bring an end to the nonsense with whatever appropriate force is necessary.

Most mobs are dangerous, and this is especially true of a mob on the wrong side of one of the oldest truths in the history of humanity.

Like a toddler pitching a fit to eat cookies for dinner, if you are so askew in your thinking that you believe that "gender is a spectrum," or that biology is bigotry, you don't deserve to be heard, and you certainly don't deserve a debate. You must simply be brought into line. If this doesn't happen, as is the case with an undisciplined child who grows into a wild teenager and then a foolish adult, disaster looms.

Driven by the perverse LGBT agenda, while aided and abetted by the ignorant and immoral mainstream media and the devilish Democratic Party, "transgender" disasters are playing out all around us. While some of these disasters have "only" resulted in an adult temper tantrum, a lawsuit, or the loss of a job, others have literally put lives in danger, including those of children.

Recently, when a GameStop employee in Albuquerque, New Mexico failed to address a dude dressed like a lady as "ma'am," an f-bomb-laced outburst ensued. ("She" sounded hideous, but "she's" a guy, so...) Along with being berated by foul language, the poor store clerk was threatened with assault. Isn't it amazing how quickly these large dudes who want to be women threaten violence?

Knowing that such physical confrontation would almost certainly end badly for them, few real women would react such a way toward a man. As in the NCAA, I think that before any angry "trans female" (a sex-deluded male) can physically threaten another man, he must first have gone through at least one year of testosterone suppression treatment. If he really wants to be a "ma'am," then he will need a complete genetic makeover, which is impossible.

If we had to endure only tantrums and threats from the sex-deluded, we could probably get past this, but things are much worse. Boys pretending to be girls and men pretending to be women have taken trophies from actual female athletes. Moreover, when men insist – and like-minded officials agree – that males must be allowed to compete with women in physically violent sports such as football, someone is going to get hurt.

According to the Daily Wire recently:

Christina Ginther, a biological man [sic] who identifies as a woman, won a discrimination lawsuit this week after being rejected from playing on an all-women's Minnesota football team due to safety concerns. Ginther, who's nearly 6 feet tall and a second-degree black belt in karate, was awarded a total of $20,000 with the legal win: $10,000 in punitive damages and $10,000 for emotional distress.

While awaiting the outcome of the lawsuit, the 46-year-old Ginther played in a different women's football league.

Here we have a man pretending to be a woman so he can play a man's sport. This dude is really warped. If you're a man who wants to compete against women in sports, at least do it in something where you're not likely to hurt someone physically. Try something like volleyball, or bicycling, or weightlifting, or track. In these non-contact sports, you can still look like a "beast" (literally and figuratively) and dominate the competition, but you're probably not going to hurt anyone – at least not physically.

Prison is often a "contact sport," and thanks to further leftist evil, female inmates have never been in more danger. Stephen Wood – who now prefers to be called "Karen White" – is a convicted pedophile and was accused of and imprisoned for repeatedly raping a woman in 2016. Thanks to "enlightened" liberals, this male rapist was placed in a female prison. Doing what rapists do, Wood sexually assaulted four female inmates.

Winning a year-long battle against the Illinois Department of Corrections, Deon Hampton – a male who is attempting the impossible (to "transition" to a female) – has been transferred from a male prison to a female prison. In addition, according to the Chicago Tribune, in response to Hampton's lawsuit, a federal judge has ordered statewide training on transgender issues for all corrections staff. I wonder if the training will include what everyone with even a modicum of common sense already suspected.

Of course, there are never battles in prisons, right? Otherwise, incarcerating men with women might not be such a good idea, after all.

Combat by definition is filled with battles, and thanks to the Obama administration's "historic transformation of the American military," we now have American women in combat roles. This will put the lives of military men and women in greater danger, but this is what happens when liberal dogma trumps science and morality. Armed with long known science, Mike Fredenburg at National Review noted:

Men's blood carries 10 to 12 percent more oxygen per liter than does women's[.] ... Pound for pound, men have thicker skulls, bigger, stronger necks, hearts that are 17 percent larger, and bones that are both bigger and denser[.] ... When confronted with immediate danger, studies suggest men are "more likely than women to take action." Women are far more likely to experience motion sickness and vertigo. In the Navy women go on sick call 60 to 70 percent more frequently. For the kind of violent events and situations found on the battlefield, women are far more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder and experience the symptoms for a longer duration than men. Despite the gender-specific ability to handle the pain of childbirth, "study after study" conclusively shows that men have a much higher overall tolerance for pain than women.

Denying liberal dogma on sex doesn't just put you in physical danger; it may also cost you your job. Undeterred by a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court (take note, Christian conservatives), the state of Colorado, and like-minded gender fools, is again out to destroy Jack Phillips financially. Instead of using homosexuality and same-sex "marriage" to attack Mr. Phillips, this time, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission is armed with the dubious accusations of a vicious sex-deluded activist.

Peter Vlaming, a devout Christian, was recently fired from his job teaching French at a Virginia public school because he refused to bow to the LGBT mob. In the summer of 2018, the British National Health Service fired a medical doctor because "[t]he 55-year-old father of four believes sex is genetic and biological, so established at birth."

Most vulnerable in this absurd debate are the children who are the targets of adults who harbor sex delusions. Liberals across the U.S. – including those at ABC's Good Morning America – have recently celebrated (read: sexualized) a child "drag queen." His parents even recently allowed the 11-year-old boy to "perform" at a homosexual night club.

Across the U.S., children are being indoctrinated into the perverse transgender agenda via "Drag Queen Story Time." In addition, some foolish parents are allowing their deceived children to destroy their otherwise healthy bodies – many times at the risk of the child's life – with surgeries, dangerous drugs, and other forms of physical mutilation.

Little of this would be possible without a complicit medical community. In what should be regarded as malpractice and child abuse, doctors in the most medically advanced but morally corrupt nations in the world are encouraging what science has long said was impossible.

Liberals are so blinded by their ideology in this debate that we now have more legislation in support of delusion. With the dawn of 2019, New York City now allows a new option on birth certificates: gender "x." Such idiocy is not very different from calling the union of two homosexuals a "marriage."

In other words, there's a "galaxy of genetic differences between men and women," and no surgery, no drug, no amount of make-up or attire, and certainly no law is going to change that. Any efforts to the contrary must be stopped. Lives and livelihoods are at stake.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com