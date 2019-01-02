The Truth About Democratic Morality

Pelosi, her fellow Democrats and fake news media seek to prevent our side from using the word “morality” in the political arena. Any Republican and conservative who dares bring up the morality of an issue is immediately branded a religious nut, trying to force their wacko outdated values onto the public.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi said Trump's border wall is immoral and too expensive. Hearing Pelosi lecture Trump and the American people about morality is beyond repulsive.

Pelosi and her minions are flooding the airwaves with their absurd perverted narrative that building a wall (to protect Americans) is immoral. Meanwhile, these wicked Democrats who refuse to secure our borders live in highly secured and gated communities. Using their logic, shouldn't stopping people from invading their personal properties make Democrats immoral?

As I said, Democrats having the gall to throw morality into the face of Trump and everyday Americans who desire a secure border is pretty obnoxious. Here are examples of Democrats' twisted view of morality.

Democrats have forced LGBTQ lessons into schools. Funded by LGBTQ special interest groups like Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood's Sex Ed program are infecting curriculum in public schools across America. Brace yourself. Kids are actually being instructed in dangerous and violent sexual practices such as asphyxiation and BDSM.

Planned Parenthood was caught on video advising a 15-year-old girl to allow her boyfriend to beat, whip and gag her.

To deceive parents, Planned Parenthood claims their sex ed includes abstinence. However, PP's definition of abstinence includes anal sex, oral sex, masturbation and mutual masturbation.

Students are also taught gender-bending and rimming, which is extremely risky due to horrific parasitic infections. What twisted view of morality causes Democrats to desire to fill children's heads with adult sexual practices as early as pre-k?

Democrat culture-warrior and Trump-hater Perez Hilton tweeted: “To my fellow homos and all who like rimming... be extra careful whose ***hole [my edit] you eat.”

Tom DeLay exposed a Democrat secret memo in which Obama's DoJ's plans to legalize 12 perversions which includes bestiality, polygamy and make having sex with little boys legal. The secret memo mapped out how Democrats would attack churches who refuse to submit to having their constitutional religious liberty taken away.

Folks, this is the new twisted morality the Democratic Party is aggressively seeking to normalize and cram down our throats via government mandates.

Here is more weird Democratic morality. Democrats know that over 600 convicted criminals, gang members, and drug cartel minions were in the caravan, seeking to force their way into our country.

Insanely, Democrats say that we Americans have no moral authority to keep anyone out of our homeland. Democrats say the idea of having borders is hateful, mean, and racist. Democrats want to get rid of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), claiming it is evil. Meanwhile, Pelosi excoriated Trump for badmouthing illegal gang members who murder, rape, and rob Americans. This woman has a perverted sense of morality.

Thank God President Trump shares the same commonsense morality as the American people. President Trump met with families who have suffered horrific losses at the hands of illegal aliens. Trump announced a new office at DHS titled VOICE (Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement). VOICE gives a voice to families devastated by illegal aliens. In its opening months, VOICE has registered over 2800 families to receive information on their perpetrator; tracking them so they cannot harm anyone again. VOICE provides grief services and follows up on cases; making sure criminal alien perpetrators are detained, removed, and deported. In respect and compassion for victimized American families, Trump pledged to act with strength and resolve to secure our borders.

Void of sympathy or compassion for Americans, Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are hellbent on blocking president Trump from securing our southern border. Democrats ignore the economic and physical pain and the suffering open borders cause the American people.

Our border wall will cost upwards of $25 billion. Democrats have the audacity to say that the wall is too expensive. Meanwhile, Democrats shower illegal aliens with $135 billion annually in giveaways. How can Democrats, with a straight face, tell us that $25 billion is too much? Democrats know fake news media will help them feed the American people any bogus narrative they desire. This emboldens Democrats to lie with impunity, be hypocritical, and lecture us about morality. The truth is that the Democrats' agenda is the height of immorality, evil from the pits of hell.

To free his people, God told Moses to tell Pharaoh, “let my people go”. It occurred to me that to free his American people from Democrat immorality, God instructs his servants, let my people know. Patriots and Christians must become more outspoken. Stop being afraid to let our fellow Americans know how the Democrats are stealthily repealing our constitutional freedoms while forcing us to embrace immoral agendas. We must find new and creative ways to get our message out. We must spread the truth about issues that Democrats routinely get away with lying about.

Commonsense and truth made me a black conservative Republican. Conservatism offers personal responsibility, dignity, and commonsense solutions to every problem. The Democratic Party appeals to our base sinful instincts; class envy (covetousness), racial resentment, division and victim/entitlement mindsets. The Democratic party stinks with the foul odor of bigotry of low expectations, telling blacks everything wrong in their lives is always the fault of whitey. God made you and me better than that.

“Truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.” -- George Washington.

“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” John 8:32. Brothers and sisters, to liberate our misinformed and ignorant fellow Americans we must find the courage to spread the truth.

We must let God's people know. God promises we will eventually emerge victorious.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

