The Safest Bet: Assume the Left is Lying

Likewise, no right-minded person should be surprised that those devoted to a liberal worldview, where the absurd notion of “your truth” is the prevailing moral position, are so often wrong and/or deceptive. In spite of what you may have recently heard , living life according to “your truth,” in addition to often causing one to be “factually wrong,” also typically results in all sorts of immorality.

When Rolling Stone horrifically flubbed their infamous campus rape “exposé” -- to the point that they were sued into requiring new ownership -- it was noted that no one should have been surprised that a publication that has spent decades glorifying the hedonistic, misogynistic culture of sex, drugs, and rock music would botch a story revealing the so-called “rape culture” that supposedly existed on college campuses across the U.S.

The evidence is all around us, every day. Speaking of being wrong every day -- factually and morally -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s quite an accomplishment to set oneself apart in such a way in the modern Democratic Party. Nevertheless, in only a few days as congresswoman and only a few months in the national spotlight, Ocasio-Cortez has become a most “distinguished” deceiver.

Even Piers Morgan -- no friend of the truth -- recently took her to task for her deceit. In a blistering attack in the Daily Mail, Morgan lamented AOC’s (“Annoying Overhyped Charlatan” as Morgan labeled her) “inability to tell the truth.” He went on to note her “lying on the record about unemployment numbers, ICE bed quotas, America’s upper-middle class not existing, Medicare costs, and Affordable Care Act payment systems.”

Morgan rightly concluded, “So when she bangs on self-righteously about the importance of facts, it’s worth noting that barely anything that comes out of her mouth seems to actually be factual.” Of course, AOC is far from alone. The modern Democratic Party is littered with lies and liars. This is what results when your party’s political agenda is premised upon multiple falsehoods.

For example, there is nothing in the sexual realm with which today’s left can be trusted. They can’t be trusted on life, they can’t be trusted on marriage, they can’t be trusted on sexual behavior, they can’t be trusted on sexual assault, and they can’t even be trusted on who is a male and who is a female. Time and again today’s leftists have demonstrated themselves to be tools of the enemy of all mankind when it comes to sex.

Thus, whenever a leftist politician, pundit, celebrity, CEO, or citizen starts pontificating about matters concerning “four (or more) bare legs in a bed,” -- often supposedly demonstrating a stunning ignorance of the anatomy between said legs -- you know almost certainly he is lying. Of course, it’s not as simple as licentious leftists preaching a hedonistic lifestyle and seeking willing converts. Because they have made a god of government, the modern left is all too willing to use the power of government to give their wickedness the force of law. If deception is necessary to accomplish such, so be it. After all, what’s a lie to those willing to kill the most innocent and helpless among us and willing to legally redefine the oldest institution in the history of humanity?

Because the left has made a god of government, anyone in government who stands in opposition becomes a target. The higher in government the opposition, the bigger the target. The bigger the target, the more desperate the left becomes, thus the more frequent and egregious the lies. President Trump and Justice Brett Kavanaugh provide the ugliest lessons here.

The most recent Buzzfeed fiasco is just the latest example of a left-wing media so desperate to get rid of President Trump that there’s almost no “unverified” tale they won’t publish. This is especially the case when it comes to the ever-elusive proof of Trump-Russia election collusion. This political unicorn has led the left into dozens of significant falsehoods, which has led to thousands of fake media reports.

The left’s lies on Russia and collusion are not mere chatter. The left isn’t content to smother the airwaves and the internet with “Trump stole the election!” People are getting indicted, and more often than not, they are “indictments in search of a crime.” As Alan Dershowitz noted after the recent arrest of Roger Stone:

I’ve read the indictment. It’s a typical Mueller indictment. Very, very heavy on stories, stories involving collusion and WikiLeaks but the indictment itself all relates to obstruction of justice, tampering of witnesses. In other words, crimes that occurred as a result of the investigation.



This is typical of Mueller. He has found almost no crimes that occurred before he was appointed special counsel. He was appointed special counsel to uncover crimes that had already occurred. He has virtually failed in that respect in every regard.

The slandering of Brett Kavanaugh during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee is one of the lowest political moments in American history, and the highest levels of the Democrat Party were complicit. More than one person lied in the evil efforts by liberals to keep Brett Kavanaugh off of the U.S. Supreme Court. As elected democrats pursued their witch-hunt against Kavanaugh, their stooges in the left-wing media were very eager to aid and abet.

Time and again it was obvious the case against Kavanaugh was built upon a mountain of lies, yet the left persisted. From Rhode Island to California, the left’s lies about the “Devil’s Triangle” and “gang rape” spread like wildfire. Because they viewed him as a threat in their unconstitutional efforts to legislate from the bench, Kavanaugh was forced to defend himself against multiple uncorroborated accusations, many of which were proven to be false.

Given that the left will boo God, thunderously applaud the legalization of infanticide; given their belief in “white skin privilege” and animus for anything Trump, no one should be surprised that like-minded leftists would viciously attack Catholic pro-life high school students. The only “crime” committed by the Covington Catholic high school boys is that they are Christian, white pro-lifers who wear MAGA hats. Yet, even after the original narrative of the Covington students was proven false, many on the left continued to harass the high school students with lies.

A parent of one of the Covington Catholic high-school boys who called into Rush Limbaugh’s show is right:

You know, the only thing I can think of, Rush, when you say, “How do people think like this?” and whatever, is I have a strong belief -- and this is one of the reasons I love Covington Catholic, the high school. Those who do not have faith lose their ability to reason.

Just prior to His execution, when He stood before Pilate, Jesus declared, “Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.” Sounding like someone who’s lost his ability to reason, Pilate retorted “What is truth?” Soon after, Pilate had Jesus brutally flogged and crucified. The modern left long ago decided Jesus was no source of truth and thus remains blind to the truth. Always remember this when you weigh their words.

Trevor Grant Thomas

At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com