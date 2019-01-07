The Great Wall of America Will Break the Democrats

Democrats know that the wall is what will finally break them, and no amount of Democrat and Democrat Media Industrial Complex (DMIC) agitprop will ever tear down the wall. It will be the chasm between the old guard and the burgeoning of Leninism within the party.

Democrats know that the wall is imminent. Is the pending dread more psychologically damaging than the erection of the wall?

The wall is deserving of proper name capitalization.

The Democrats know that The Wall will achieve its intent of deterring and preventing mass illegal immigration, which has resulted in an illegal alien population that the federal government has no true, accurate count of.

The Wall will be the physical affirmation of our historic, theory of black swan, glass-ceiling shattering 2016 win over Empress Clinton. Tax reform and withdrawals from bogus deals with Iran and climate change globalist welfare treaties aren't palpable; I can't take a selfie in front of the 2018 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act. United States Supreme Court justices are a bit more tangible, but the court isn't omnipresent 24/7.

The Wall, though? That proposed happy marriage of steel, spikes, and concrete? Oh, it will be glorious. I know that President Trump has described The Wall as "beautiful," but we don't care if it's the ugly Christmas sweater of American architecture.

The Wall Will Save Lives and Money

Want to know how padded rubber room-inducing The Wall is for Democrats? Trump has convinced fiscal conservatives to spend money, and Democrats have talked about saving money, as evidenced here and here.

The Wall is Mount Rushmore and AR-15s and Confederate statues and the Electoral College and the Gadsden flag all in one. It is a watchtower, a monument to sovereignty, an homage to citizens, law enforcement officers, all Americans who have to worry about not only American criminals murdering them, but those here illegally as well. Ignore the Democrats and Ben Sasses of America, who prattle on about "xenophobia"; fear and greed are the bases for every decision made by the Homo sapiens species. Am I afraid of crimes being committed against me and my family from those who shouldn't be here? Damn right, I am, and if most of the spineless politicians in Washington acted a bit more fearful, Kate Steinle, Mollie Tibbetts, and Ronil Singh would likely be alive. Singh, a California police officer killed by an illegal alien in the line of duty last week, emigrated from Fiji, a country I bet is safer than the Golden State.

I wouldn't care if "only" one person died annually from illegal immigration, and I would care not if "only" one illegal border crossing occurred annually; the cult of the Democrats' gun confiscation sales pitch has always been "if it saves one life." If they believe that, vote to fund The Wall and end the government shutdown. If The Wall saves one life (it'll save many more), and saves even the smallest percentage of the annual $116-billion illegal alien financial burden, then break ground today. Just keep reiterating this to all your Democrat friends and relatives: "but if it saves one life," "but if it saves one life," " but if it..."

And GOP, you listening? Especially you zealously open-borders Tessio Republicans, who have continued to betray your voters the way Sal Tessio betrayed the Corleone family in The Godfather?

The Democrats know that The Wall will work spectacularly well. The Beto knows it. Fugaziahontas, Elizabeth Warren, knows it. Kuckoo Kamala Harris knows it; so does Gay Sex Goon Cory Booker (I gave him this moniker after he interrogated Mike Pompeo about gay sex during his secretary of state confirmation hearings earlier this year). Joey B to the I to the D-E-N? Affirmative. The Wall will accelerate the cannibalization within the Democratic Party, between establishment Dems, who are mostly covert Leninists, and the new-school Dems, who are unabashedly open about their collectivist fetish. The Wall is the Bolsheviks overthrowing Tsar Nicholas II, and it will usher in the Democrats' version of the Russian Revolution. It will be a sight to behold. Recommended viewing beverage is a Build That Wall cocktail. Yes, such a drink exists.

The entrenched Washingtonian Democratic and Republican parties can't stand the fact that a reality television star president will do more to curb illegal immigration and the ills it has begotten than all their combined lousy efforts.

How much will The Wall cost? A lot of moola; $25 billion, maybe more. Is it worth it? Sure is. Am I concerned that Mexico won't pay for it? Nope.

Admittedly, I'm not thrilled about all aspects of The Wall, such as the expected eminent domain, which could displace hundreds of landowners. Since these property-owners will be an integral part of history, let's compensate them with triple their market value.

The Wall Makes or Breaks 2020

The Wall is a black and white policy issue for Trump. He knows he can't cave to the Democrats. If he acquiesces, read my lips: Clinton will be the 2020 Democrat nominee, and she will win.

But worry not. The Wall is Fort Sumter; there's no going back from it now.

The Wall isn't anti-immigrant; in fact, it might be the most pro-immigrant expenditure in American history – a ubiquitous reminder that America is the most generous nation in the history of the world – which admits two legal immigrants every minute of every day and will welcome with open arms those who adhere to our rule of law. Nationalism is the glue that holds this whole American experiment together.

Some presidents wants freeways, hospitals, and airports named after them. Not our president. The Donald J. Trump Great Wall of America is what he wants, and it's what the majority of people in the majority of states want. Time to get this "elections have consequences" party started.

Build that wall along all 2,000 miles on the southern border, Mr. President. Build it high, build it wide, build it tall, as tall as the sky. Our only regret about The Wall will be that it's not visible from outer space.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.