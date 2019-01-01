The Absurdity of an Open Border

Democrats want a permanent underclass that reliably votes Democrat. Republicans want cheap labor to keep their Chamber of Commerce donors happy. Neither party acknowledges any negative consequences of the current open borders policy, allowing far more than voters and workers to enter our country.

Democrats heatedly deny being in favor of open borders, but their actions and even their own words say otherwise. Much the same could be said about many Republicans. Both parties want an unrestricted flood of immigrants to America, but for different reasons.

Ignored are the contagious diseases, still uncommon in America, being brought across the borders. Or the criminals we read about daily in the news, raping and killing Americans. Not to mention potential terrorists.

Fantasies abound about Open borders. John Lennon singing, “Imagine there's no countries” sounded like nirvana to a generation.

How does this play out? What if there weren’t a President Trump promising to build a wall? Instead, suppose we had a president named Jeb or Marco, happy to grant amnesty to the 10 to 20 million illegals already in the country, a number which would double as soon as amnesty was proposed.

John Lennon’s utopian fantasy would play out as, “And the world will be as one.” Yes, in a way it might. Here is how it could play out.

Gallup tells us that 147 million adults would move to the US if given the chance. That’s almost half the current US population. How many of these adults have children? If you assume one child per adult, you have just doubled this number. Don’t forget grandma and grandpa. Pretty soon we’ve more than doubled the US population.

More people with no increase in the necessary infrastructure to support such a population increase. As a country we can’t even maintain our infrastructure with our current population. Look at the subway stations or airports in New York City. Or the bridges over Western Pennsylvania rivers. Or the potholed streets of Chicago.

Who in Washington DC, among our elected leadership, sees a problem with unrestricted immigration? Only one man.

There is certainly no similar sentiment from the leadership across the aisle. According to Nancy Pelosi, “Our view of the law is that it — if somebody is here without sufficient documentation, that is not reason for deportation.”

She’s not alone. Hillary Clinton, fortunately not in power, instead only coughing in half-filled lecture halls, shares Pelosi’s views, “Of the people, the undocumented people living in our country, I do not want to see them deported.”

Chuck Schumer joined the chorus declaring that President Trump will not get the U.S.-Mexico border wall “in any form.”

Republicans are hardly any better. Despite control of both houses of Congress for the past two years, with a president firmly in favor of shutting the open border, Republicans could not find a way to fund a wall. Funding Planned Parenthood, despite campaign promises to the contrary, was easy for Paul Ryan to push through. And Republicans wonder why they did so poorly during the midterm elections?

The United States is the fourth largest country in the world by area. What if not just 147 million wanted to come to America, but the entire world’s population? That’s the logical conclusion of our current trajectory. And we have plenty of room in America.

“The current population of the planet could fit into the state of Texas, if Texas were settled as densely as New York City”, according to Robert Kunzig, an editor at National Geographic magazine. New York City isn’t a bad place to live, as many would attest. Neither is Texas. Who needs the rest of the world when they could all live in Texas?

Others have done similar calculations, predicated on United Nations calculations that the world’s population will reach 9.6 billion by the year 2050. This assumes the planet lasts that long, given the apocalyptic predictions of the planet burning up due to global warming.

If everyone lived as densely as they do in Manila, the world’s population could fit into the small African nation of Tunisia. What about Manhattan, home to many leftists wanting open borders?

If everyone lived as densely as they do in Manhattan, the world’s population could fit into the land of hobbits, New Zealand. There are other options if Manhattan or Manila are too crowded for the open borders advocates.

Live as densely as in Bangladesh and fit the world into Australia. For the benefit of those across the river from Manhattan, live as densely as in New Jersey, and the human race could fit into Russia. That would give Robert Mueller something productive to investigate.

If this is too grand an experiment, go smaller with this thoughtful analysis from Buzzfeed. “America Has 14,000 Golf Courses And 6,000 Refugees Waiting At The Border.” Perfect, give every “refugee” in Tijuana two golf courses to live on. After all, only rich white Republicans play golf.

The point is that the world is a big place and there is lots of room. Everyone doesn’t have to be in the US, whether the entire world or the 147 million who Gallup says want to be here, or the thousands in the migrant caravans fortunately turned away from our border and sent back home.

When America can’t support her existing population, why add more to the mix? Too many Americans are homeless, going without adequate food and healthcare. Many attend crumbling schools, drive on third-world roadways, fly through decrepit airports, and look at a federal budget constantly running in the red.

The “law of holes” states that if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. America is in a big hole in so many ways, yet the smart set in Washington, D.C. wants to keep digging deeper. An open border is just one more way of digging America into a deeper hole.

Congress has a “wall” of metal detectors, roadblocks, and armed security keeping members of Congress safe from invaders. Many of them individually have walls and fences around their homes. Yet the country and people they supposedly represent are not entitled to the same protection? Border security = national security.

Politicians who ignore the reality of, “If you bring there here, here becomes there” are unsuited for public office. Instead we have a most unlikely politician promising to stop digging an even deeper hole. Chosen overwhelmingly by the American people to, among other things, build a wall, the ruling class, along with the media, is doing everything in its power to bring him down, even if it means subverting the rule of law to do so.

If he survives the jihad against him and builds the wall, America will remain, for now. Otherwise the open borders crowd will push the country closer to the precipice of a Cloward-Piven collapse, which was perhaps the goal of some all along.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Photo credit: Sgt. 1st Class Gordon Hyde