No Sharia in America

I commented on my radio show that if the women wear the hijab on the floor of Congress, it will look like an Islamic republic. The mainstream media went wild, depicting me as a raving lunatic, while portraying the newly elected Muslims as courageous representatives of American diversity.

Every liberal media outlet is celebrating the election of two Muslim women to Congress -- Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Since they both wear the traditional hijab, Nancy Pelosi will move to repeal a 180-year rule prohibiting head coverings on the floor of Congress. Some suggested that all the women in Congress wear the hijab in solidarity with their new Muslim colleagues. A CNN anchor suggested two years ago that all American women wear the hijab in solidarity with Muslim women against a Trump presidency.

Both women will be sworn in on the Koran, and Tlaib will wear a Palestinian robe to show she is firmly in the anti-Israel camp. What a surprise. By the way, it is interesting to note that Jews have served in Congress since the early 1800s and there has been no Jewish push to allow wearing the yarmulke.

Learning of my comments, Ms. Omar responded, “The floor of Congress will look like America. Just deal.” First, most American women do not wear Islamic headdress. I have no idea what “Just deal” means. I do know that wrapping leftist ideology in a hijab doesn’t make it right or good for America.

It is clear that Ilhan Omar is an America-hating leftist who is using her religion to win sympathy as a victim. Muslims have not been victims of Americans. It is the other way around. Islamists killed 3000 of our people on 9/11 and have killed many more in other terrorist attacks. Yet, by her own admission, after 9/11, Omar did not start an anti-terrorist movement within Islam. She did not express mourning over the deaths of fellow citizens. Instead she played the Muslim victim and decided to start wearing her hijab to express pride in her Islamic identity.

Having escaped war-torn Somalia to come to America, was she grateful to live in a nation of peace and prosperity? No. She says upon arrival in America, she was confronted with “my otherness” as a Muslim and black. She and her family were granted asylum, and her first impression is the “otherness” she feels? She is exactly the kind of immigrant we do not need -- a perfect ingrate.

She was barely sworn in as a citizen when her resentment surfaced. “I think back to the [citizenship] orientations I went through a little over 20 years ago,” says Omar. “...they did not have people who were homeless... There was an America where prosperity was guaranteed...,” She added, “I wasn’t comfortable with that hypocrisy.”

She should have failed her citizenship test. In America, it is up to each individual to make the most of our gifts and abilities. Our Constitution secures our God-given freedom and fundamental rights. No one is “guaranteed” prosperity.

According to the New York Times, Omar “concluded that [America] was not the golden land that she had heard about.” Sorry we disappointed her. If America is not “golden” enough for her, she can return to the Somali hell from which she escaped. I remind her, Nancy Pelosi and the women of Congress that Islamic law enslaves women in a system of beating, rape, genital mutilation, honor killings and denial of education.

I recently interviewed Kamal Saleem, a former jihadist and member of the Muslim Brotherhood. Now a Christian, he confirms that Islam is not merely a religion, but a cultural, political, and military system of conquest through violence, stealth, or both. His mission was to undermine America’s way of life and demand submission to Sharia Law. Islam does not assimilate. It infiltrates. If there is any doubt about that, look at the crisis Europe is facing with its Muslim population.

The end goal of Islam is all people living under a worldwide Islamic Caliphate. Any honest Muslim will admit that, but under the doctrine of taqiyya, lying to advance the cause of Islam is virtuous.

Muslims have the right to practice their religion in the private sphere. However, allowing Sharia Law into our legal and political system is subversive of our Constitutional Republic. An Arab parable warns against letting a camel get his nose into the tent. Allowing the hijab -- required by Sharia -- to be worn on the floor of Congress is the camel’s proverbial nose. Omar says, “And this is not the last ban I’m going to work to lift.” Really? What ban will she seek to lift next? Polygamy? Honor killings? Wife beating?

That fable ends with this warning: "It is a wise rule to resist the beginnings of evil."

E.W Jackson is an author, speaker and nationally syndicated radio host on American Family Radio & Urban Family Talk. He is founder & President of STAND [www.standamerica.us], and has been a candidate for Lt. Governor and U.S. Senator in Virginia. He is Bishop and Senior Pastor of The Called Church [www.thecalled.org] in Chesapeake, Virginia.