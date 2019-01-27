Morality, the Wall, and the Jefe Class

Interestingly enough, Nehemiah had the same problems that Trump is facing now, with opposition from people who sound very much like the modern Democrats and establishment Republicans who stand to lose power and wealth from actually securing our borders.

Nancy Pelosi stated that a border wall is "an immorality" and that is a part of why she refuses to allow funding for one. Strange -- in the Bible the Prophet Nehemiah is imputed with righteousness for building a wall around Jerusalem, but in this case, Mother Pelosi, San Francisco's answer to the Madonna, has adjudged this as ungodly.

Nehemiah was trying to rebuild the wall around Jerusalem that was torn down when the Babylonians invaded Israel. The returning Jews had no defenses and were oppressed by the lack of security. Notice how modern this ancient criticism sounds to our ears:

3 Tobiah the Ammonite, who was at his side, said, "What they are building—even a fox climbing up on it would break down their wall of stones!”

Much like the Democrats, the inhabitants of Palestine mocked the idea of securing Jerusalem with a wall.

Likewise the Jews saw the wall much as we see the need to defend America:

After I looked things over, I stood up and said to the nobles, the officials and the rest of the people, "Don’t be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your families, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.” 15 When our enemies heard that we were aware of their plot and that God had frustrated it, we all returned to the wall, each to our own work.

So, Nancy Pelosi can at best use a nebulous "love thy neighbor" quote to justify not securing our border, while she ignores a very concrete Biblical admonition.

And to illustrate her hypocrisy for all the world, she has condemned Christians for not embracing open borders (this from the woman who fights to protect womb-ripping.) And Pelosi was for a border wall before she was against it. Even Steny Hoyer, Democrat House Majority Leader, disagrees with Pelosi on this issue.

But what gets me is Pelosi's disinvitation of Donald Trump to the House chamber to deliver the State of the Union address.

Think about the irony; Pelosi says it is immoral to prevent people from simply walking in and doing as they please and yet she is going to ban the President of the United States from doing his job as required by the Constitution. She thinks walls are immoral, yet is imposing a wall of her own. She is perfectly happy to prevent the President from co-opting her chamber but will not extend that courtesy to the rest of the nation where alien trespassers are concerned.

If we have no right to stop people from invading our sovereign territory what right does she have to stop Trump from invading the House chamber?

Sadly, the President has surrendered over this issue. I fear the President thinks he can win good will by that, showing he is flexible. Of course, Democrats see it as weakness and will begin a feeding frenzy.

Presidents traditionally get a bump in polling numbers after a SOTU speech.

On the other hand, Trump may simply change his mind and do it anyway. He often employs that strategy, handing his enemies an apparent win then pulling the rug out from under them. It would serve him well now.

One must earnestly hope Trump isn't signaling a willingness to retreat on this. If he does it is the end of his presidency. I suspect he knows this. Also, he should not reopen the government, even if he declares a state of emergency and builds the wall that way. No; he should declare the emergency (and it wouldn't be the first time -- we are actually still in a state of emergency declared by Roosevelt during the Great Depression) but not reopen the government until either Congress funds it or the wall is completed. And as the predominantly Democratic government workers go without pay the pressure will mount on Pelosi. As Saul Alinsky said, if you push a negative long and hard enough it will break through and become a positive. Trump needs to stand his ground.

How can Pelosi justify impoverishing her own base in favor of invading trespassers who come to steal American jobs and American social services? She lost the Rust Belt in the last presidential election that way. If it is immoral to build a wall, how much more so is it to sacrifice these workers to her own ego and power? But then, Pelosi is the face of the Jefe Class in America, and what happens to the proles outside her power base is immaterial. She proved that by vacationing in Hawaii and Puerto Rico, partying like it's 1999 while those she ostensibly protects suffered like it was 1931.

If Nancy Pelosi is so concerned about morality, perhaps she should remember the words of Nehemiah:

34 neither have our kings, our princes, our priests, nor our fathers, kept Thy law, nor hearkened unto Thy commandments and Thy testimonies, wherewith Thou didst testify against them. 35 For they have not served Thee in their kingdom, and in Thy great goodness that Thou gavest them, and in the large and fat land which Thou gavest before them, neither turned they from their wicked works. 36 Behold, we are servants this day, and as for the land that Thou gavest unto our fathers to eat the fruit thereof and the good thereof, behold, we are servants in it.

In the end is America so different? Our kings, princes, priests and fathers are more interested in cheap labor, wealth, political power, and our obedience than in doing what is right for the People. They happily allowed foreign influences to subvert and corrupt their culture, and this brought about their end. America is merrily doing likewise.

I would not exactly call that moral.

