Islam Is Islam, Irrespective of Sect

The various Muslim sects subsumed under the Sunni label constitute nearly 90% of Muslims worldwide, while the total number that form the Shiite sect account for the remaining 10%. The exact number, all things being equal, bestows greater advantages to the majority. In the case of Muslims' heinous agenda, the religious underpinnings of the two sects may be different. Even their strategies may be different in some respects. Yet their singular objective is the same: to dominate the world. History has proven that to Islam, the ends justifies the means. Hence, the two sects are at work with their own schemes, many of which are one and the same. The division goes back to the time of the prophet himself. Shiites believe that the enemies of true faith subverted its chain of authority at Muhammad's death. Sunnis believe that when the prophet Muhammad died, he did not leave any tangible proof of a will for his followers to enforce his Ummah.

Immediately after Muhammad's death, his Islam started to fracture. Islam became "Islams" and continues to fracture to this day. Not only do Sunnis have the advantage of numbers, but they have been busy at their conquest of the West longer than the Shiites. The Sunnis have had powerful wealthy governments such as Saudi Arabia and the Emirates of the Persian Gulf to directly finance and support their future agenda. The Sunnis and their activities are more visible in the United States. Yet the Shiites relentlessly also pursue their objectives in this country. From time to time, we see indications of the Shiites' activities, particularly since they enjoy the active support of the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is ample evidence that America is under an unrelenting attack of both Sunnis and Shiites. It is disastrous to discount the threat they pose or underestimate the danger from either sect. The current infighting playing out in the Islamic world is in full color – red. Both sects indiscriminately slaughter each other while they claim they are following pure Islam. Anyone or anything that disputes the in-between is subject to death. In Islamdom, they can dish out insults to non-Muslims; arrest Christians, Bahiá'ís, or Jews just for praying. They can confiscate their holy books and toss them in the trash. They call the Jews pigs and monkeys. They spit on anyone that isn't Muslim. But they go into frenzies of righteous outrage at the slightest criticism of their barbaric and highly dangerous beliefs. Generations of Sunni muftis (highest ranking Sunni clerics) and ayatollahs (highest ranking Shiite clerics), over the years have indoctrinated their underling clergy as well as the masses with selective teachings of the Quran that promote intolerance, exclusion, and hostility toward non-Muslims – people labeled as heathens, infidels, unbelievers, and apostates. Choosing certain scripture in combination with a siege mentality endemic to the cradle of Islam, the Middle East has generated a fury of hatred that has a great potential to devour the life on planet Earth in no time at all. Many Islamic scholars as well as politicians in this country hope Muslims will come to their senses and purge the negative aspects of the Quran and practice its earlier positive teachings. They hopelessly wish our world would become a diverse community of humanity at peace with each other. The million-dollar question is, is that possible, or is humanity headed for a clash of civilizations? It is indeed sad to witness what currently occurs in this darksome world. On the one hand, all kinds of Islamic associations and groups in places such as Europe, the United States, Canada, and Australia demand not only to be treated like everyone else, but to be granted special privileges – such as the application of Sharia law. Yet Muslim governments – even those of relatively enlightened countries such as Turkey and Egypt – systematically discriminate against non-Muslims. Politicians, of all persuasions, have a duty to serve as protectors of all minorities and the powerless. The list of people who need fair treatment and are entitled to is indeed long and is not limited to religious minorities. Women, even to this day, are among the badly disenfranchised groups in the world – most shamefully in Islamic lands. People of faith, those who believe in God and aim to obey Him, should recall that Baha'u'llah (One of the founders of the Bahá'í faith) emphatically stated that the "best beloved of all things in the sight of God is justice." If you believe in God, you must be just to all people. Little children should be the last to suffer from the terrible scourge of blind prejudice. We had better learn from the terrorist attacks in America, Europe, and Asia if we are to survive as a nation. American customs, traditions and our way of life, are not compatible with the primitive ways of Islamic tradition. When our elected officials decide to make new laws, they should have in mind our national interests first. They should realize that foreign laws such as sharia will never be compatible with our Constitution or our way of life.