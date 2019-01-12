Islam Enters Congress

On January 3, 2019, new members of Congress arrived at their Longworth House offices radiating a contagious excitement. Scores of political fans from Muslim districts in Michigan and Minnesota greeted each other in Arabic, smiling as if Uncle Sam were Santa Claus bringing gifts to greet the first female Palestinian and the first Somali members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The two newly elected Muslim darlings of the Democratic Party have more ego than intellect and more hatred for Israel than love for America.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Minn.) wore the Palestinian flag on election night and a Palestinian thobe to the House offices, clearly stating where her alliances lie. Then she announced her alarming position: a one-state solution creating a binational state of "Palestine." According to the Anti-Defamation League, "a 'one-state solution,' is nothing less than an indirect attempt to bring about an end to the State of Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people."

Support for the single state; the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement; and a delegation to Judea and Samaria for freshman members of Congress demonstrates Tlaib's anti-Israel and anti-Jewish bigotry. "I want us to see that segregation [of Palestinians] ... has really harmed us from being able to achieve real peace[.] ... I don't think AIPAC provides a real, fair lens into this issue." Did she forget that she was elected to represent her district in Michigan?

Tlaib said she will "absolutely vote against military aid to Israel," but she went too far when stating she would "stand up to bullies like President Donald Trump and impeach the mโโโโโโโโโโโ." While the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and other Democratic leaders did condemn Tlaib's inappropriate language, none of them countered her declaration that Israel has no right to exist.

Her congressional office had a map with Israel labeled "Palestine." While the culprit of this geographical misinformation was a Palestinian-American comedian, Amer Zahr, Israel-supporters are not laughing.

Tlaib did not speak at all about her plans to represent her constituents in Michigan. Her focus was solely on Palestinians rights, a world away from her district. As the first elected Palestinian woman, even though she was born and raised in Detroit, Tlaib aligns herself with the dangerous, anti-Semitic socialist Linda Sarsour. Sarsour was disavowed by the president of the Women's March due to her anti-Semitic remarks and close ties to Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam. Tlaib will be known by the company she keeps.

While America celebrates diversity and women's rights with eyes closed in the glory of political correctness, the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, is electing representatives to carry out its work. Indeed, the decades-long struggle to put the Muslim Brotherhood's Explanatory Memorandum fully into action has arrived. As stated, "the work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and 'sabotaging' its miserable house by the hands of the believers, so that it is eliminated and God's religion is made victorious over all other religions."

Former congressman Keith Ellison, another friend of Louis Farrakhan, vacated the seat that was filled by Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a young, hijab-wearing Somali-American Muslim who "turned her victory rally into a display of Islamic solidarity and triumph. Accused of marrying her brother, committing immigration fraud (to become a U.S. citizen), and polygamy after marrying the father of her child, Omar seems to be chasing controversy. Later, she was accused of campaign finance violations. Even though these moral questions were never resolved, she was still elected.

Her opening statement on taking office was in Arabic, "As-salaam-aleikum," addressing only Muslims – which alienated non-Muslim supporters. But no matter – Omar's district is located in a Somali area of Minneapolis nicknamed "Little Mogadishu."

Omar's message was less about being a Democrat or an American and more about being Somali and Muslim, less about speaking English and celebrating American traditions and more about speaking Arabic "Alhamdulilah" and thanking Allah in lieu of her supporters.

Stronger than the white men that Democratic socialists despise are the social media-toting, youthful women of color who made honorable pledges on Thomas Jefferson's Quran as they began the 116th Congress.

Already, Congresswoman Omar is "pushing to change a 181-year-old rule barring headwear in the House chamber, "so she can wear a hijab on the House floor. When Bishop E.W. Jackson complained about Omar's push for a religious exemption she responded, 'Well sir, the floor of Congress is going to look like America ... And you're gonna have to just deal.'"

Both congresswomen Omar's and Tlaib's first acts in Congress are clear attempts to prioritize their own religious preferences and to honor the heritage of their home countries over their duty to represent their districts. Do they need to be reminded that they were elected to represent their districts inside the United States?

Valerie Greenfeld is the author of Backyard Jihad: How Parents Can Detect the Invisible Threat of Radicalization and is managing partner of Skyray Security, LLC, a consultancy providing training to Americans seeking to remain safe in a dangerous world. www.Skyraysecurity.com