Era of the Trumper Tantrum

Mothers and fathers drag their six and seven-year-old children 2,000 miles to the border of another country and scream, “Let me in!” And when those children die -- one after the father refuses medical care -- the media stand up, stamp their feet, and angrily scream the question, “How could you?” But their ire is directed at America, not at the criminally negligent parents, because it’s our country’s responsibility to honor and obey whatever a tantrum thrower insists is his right. Who can blame them? It worked in Europe, where hundreds of thousands of fighting-age young men escaping the internecine brutality endemic to the Religion of Peace have forced themselves upon what used to be independent nations (and in particular, their infidel women) with seemingly nothing but joy expressed by the political elite who applaud the entire “shebang” (pun intended).

The forever angry and outraged Democrats, historically anti-illegal immigration when they thought aliens would provide cheap labor benefitting industry (can’t have profits unless they get to give the money to friends and family), are now pro-illegal alien who come here for benefits and are willing to vote illegally. They are merely disappointed in voters who allowed the Orange Man to steal Hillary’s presidency, and damn it, they are going to import a new electorate. #MeToo has become #Meallofyou, when a short girl thinks she has been sexually assaulted because a tall guy asked her out on a date. The gall of the girl that she even made a complaint illuminates perfectly with coruscating brilliance of the theory that throwing a solipsist tantrum is now everyone’s personal right. Trump won an election that Hillary thought was owed to her and the debauched Democrats believed was their right to win. We’ve now watched two years of Trumper Tantrum throwing and rule bending and the selective enforcement of justice, coincidentally against only those upon which they Tantrump against. Will they now criminally indict the president for felonious campaign finance violations that have always in the past been treated as a civil offense, as was done with the $2,000,000 in illegal contributions Barack Obama took in 2008? Not to mention when the money Hillary paid through her attorneys, to escape the short arm of the law, for the Steele dossier was ignored. Campaign finance laws were enacted to prevent candidates from spending campaign money on things like paying off women to be quiet. Interpreting them to apply to using your own money to pay off women means that either way you do it is a crime despite it not being illegal to pay people for their silence. They’re in the midst of a fully-blown Trumper Tantrum, so it’s all good. They want Trump out and if they must invent crimes to do so they will – they’re mad as hell and it’s their right. The Democrats will attempt to impeach the president because they won the House and they’re furious and they get to decide what are “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The Senate will never convict because the president’s party still holds that, but it doesn’t matter, Trump had no right to win the election. So, they brought in the angriest group of small-gun Democrats they could find, such as an anti-Semitic Islamic siren who married her own brother to evade immigration law and seems most concerned about getting to wear her hijab on the House floor. Then there’s the “poor girl” from the Bronx. She’s my congresswoman. AOC is so intellectually deep, she was surprised to find that after winning her election, her House seat didn’t come with an actual house. She’s also championing a “Green New Deal” estimated to cost tens of trillions of dollars. When queried as to how the nation would pay for it, she seemed confused, but then she turned it around “360°” and answered, “Taxing the rich.” She’s mad at what America is doing to the world and if she must destroy our economy and bankrupt every man woman and child in the country to save humanity, she will. If we weren’t greedy, selfish, racist bastards with too much privilege, we would willingly follow and sacrifice our nation to save it. Then you have the speaker of the house, the ever-befuddled Nancy Pelosi, prone to bouts of aphasia and “skipping pages,” who spews spittle while avowing that building a wall would be an act of “immorality.” And Jerry Nadler, who Trump has called him “one of the most egregious hacks in contemporary politics.” He holds a grudge about that and as head of the Judiciary Committee is reportedly irate that another congressman beat him to initiating Articles of Impeachment. And who could forget Mad Maxine Waters, who every time the camera is on her, shouts like a drunken old lady, “Impeach 45!” Waters, despite rumors of her inability to spell “committee” will head the Financial Services Committee. Finally, there is Adam Schiff, who has criminally leaked so often he should be wearing Adult Depends. He will head the House Intelligence Committee. I wonder why AOC or Waters weren’t considered for that position? Oh, yeah… they’re morons. This is their A-Team and they are going to transfer their outrage into action and woe be to anyone who stands in their way because their rage takes precedence. This is America today; bellow the loudest and everyone will drop everything to pay attention to you. Mad that little Johnny sucks at t-ball and didn’t win a trophy, scream until everyone gets one. Too big to be a ballerina, scream until you get to be a ballerina. Too male to be a ballerina, angrily insist you are a woman and you will get to be a ballerina or at least a female wrestler competing against actual females. Don’t like what someone is saying, stamp your feet, and, as Pee Wee would say, “Scream real loud” until no one can hear them or complain until you can get them disinvited. Or riot in the streets in your best Halloween-inspired Antifa costume (complete with a plastic garbage can cut in half as a shield), harass old people driving by while the police do nothing because their bosses decided enforcing the law would only make you madder. We now live in a society where an individual, preferably someone who can claim some intersectional disadvantage, can complain about the most ridiculous of things and get what “they/them” want. It’s all about the anger and the best anger of all, which gets the best response is the Trumper Tantrum. If you can throw a Tantrump, not only will you get what you want, but you just might get to be famous as well because the media is just as angry at him as you are. But what these people fail to understand is that tantrums work both ways and we the people are getting angry too (How about #angrytoo?). It’s fun to be angry -- especially if people cater to you when you caterwaul at the top of your lungs. I for one, wouldn’t mind putting on a mask and rioting a bit. Breaking shit is fun and I’m tired of the high road. I want to stamp my feet and tell people that they are going to do what I tell them to do. I think many Americans who wouldn’t in the past dream of extralegal activity in support of political beliefs are going to take a hard look at what has been done to our society and change their minds. And the coming riots will not necessarily be in support of Donald Trump, although I believe any attempt at indictment and impeachment will be the trigger. People will riot because they are sick and tired of playing by the rules and being ignored. They are tired of being told their vote only counts if they vote for who they are told to vote for. Some may say this is dangerous and the establishment will strike back at the deplorables who dare to defy their orders in a way they refuse to do against Antifa and their ilk. Democrat Eric Swalwell has hollowly threatened the use nuclear weapons if Americans don’t do as they’re told by our irate elite. That’s hyperbole and a sign of weakness. Deplorables can rule these streets any time they want to -- and they won’t be afraid because they own most of the guns. You can follow William L. Gensert on Twitter @williamlgensert