Democrats, Real and Fake

Democrats live in a morality play in which Republicans are the Bad people led by the evil wizard, President Trump. Liberals are mesmerized by this fantasy of America divided into good versus evil, with themselves starring as the heroes. They can’t seem to get enough of it. They love the plotline, that minorities are threatened with being ‘erased’ by microaggressions, that the globe is being destroyed by poisonous CO2, that American democracy is threatened by the would-be dictator and Russian collaborator, President Trump, and his hordes of drooling idiots and Nazi wannabes. Democrats on the ramparts are fighting for all that is kind and fair. They want to end masculinity, to make women and nonbinary people safe. They want to end capitalism, because, as Pelosi said this January, you cannot have democracy if you have rich people. They want open borders, because whiteness is racist. They want to add two hundred million new Americans, and fast, because that is only kind.

These new Americans will be the right colors (not white), and always vote Democratic, ushering in a new millennium of Democrat rule. The evil monsters will be silenced and cast out of all important professions, social media, and the Thanksgiving table. It’s hard to believe regular Americans -- and that includes blacks and Hispanics -- want this destructive nonsense and I don’t believe it. The key to Democrat loyalty is a single, very powerful emotion: Republicans are not like us. The not like us may be based on race, or for white Democrats, on group identity. Their team has all the decent, smart people in the country. Who would switch to the evil, stupid team? Who would consider their ideas? Who would hire them? Who would talk to them? The Democrat formula of success with minorities is very simple, very human. It is this: “They don’t like you. Vote for me.” That’s it. This one powerful Democratic message overrides every other concern. It drowns out Republican appeals to love of constitutional freedom, colorblind fairness, and free enterprise. The more Democrats treat us like a combination of drooling idiots and secret Nazis, the less we do like them. We have come to look at liberal friends and even family members as traitors to everything we hold dear, threatening the survival of our beloved country. So the circle of hostility is stoked by Democrat race-baiting and demonization. Setting Americans at each other’s throats has been a leftist goal ever since a young Marxist named Barry Obama attended Socialist Party conferences in 1983. The movement wrestled with a dark night of the soul, admitting that American workers were never going to throw over their capitalist bosses. Their breakthrough was a long-term plan based on race-baiting. Today we call it cultural Marxism or identity politics. The 1983 plan was to recruit and train black community organizers to get into positions of political power from which they could rub racial wounds raw (Trayvon Martin), raise grievances (hate the rich, rape culture, killer cops, transsexual bathrooms), create flash points (Ferguson), organize demonstrations (the pussy-hat march) launch violent ‘direct action’ (Occupy Wall Street, Antifa) create chaos (the Resistance), discredit our institutions (Comey and Mueller’s corrupted FBI and DOJ), and achieve the breakdown of America. The Obamas are currently working to train a million organizers as their legacy gift to the nation, through Obama’s group, Organizing for Action. They’ve signed up a 1.1 million volunteers to join the Resistance and register new voters. Organizer training will be “folded into the Obama Library” Center (which will house no records – they would need to be public, which Obama does not want). OFA’s immediate goal is the gerrymandering of voting districts to shut out Republican candidates. (This is what defeated the conservative Congressman Dave Brat, and others in Pennsylvania and Virginia.) None of this is normal behavior for a former President. Obama’s hero was never George Washington. Obama has been mass training activists ever since he and terrorist Bill Ayers got their hands on $100 million of the conservative Annenberg Grant money meant to help Chicago’s schoolchildren. They used it “for infusing students and their parents with a radical political commitment.” From the White House, Obama pulled a similar trick, illegally shaking down banks to donate $50 billion for La Raza and Acorn spinoffs, in lieu of paying fines to the U.S. Treasury. Stealing taxpayer money for radicals was standard practice at the Obama DOJ. The Obamas are two out of many. There is an unprecedented cohort of billionaire radicals. Trained organizers command top salaries in powerful positions in nonprofits, in government and universities, and in corporation HR departments. They foment grievances and create havoc as a full-time job. Marxists and race warriors pretend to be Democrats, while destroying the civil liberties and free speech liberalism once held dear. In the mid-terms, they succeeded in replacing normal Democrat politicians with a young vanguard of socialists and Muslim anti-semites. The wave of purposely fomented anti-Trump anger and fear stops ordinary Democrats from thinking. Previously normal Democrats are convinced they must have absolute power to stop the absolute evil of Republicans. Young Democrats believe freedom of speech and thought are vehicles of hate. That guns in the hands of citizens are for mass murder. That believing in God is to be a hateful bigot, so religious freedom has got to go. The Bill of Rights must be sacrificed, because it permits evil Republican speech and thoughts and religion to ‘destroy’ minorities. They are addicted to the emotional intensity and their fantasy heroism. Democrats look at us as if through a virtual reality headset that distorts their fellow citizens into monsters they must fight to the death. We are fighting back, as we must, but counterpunching adds to the anger and chaos that serves leftist purposes. We have to stop attacking the puppets and go after the puppet masters. This is not a game of “gotcha”. Our excessive focus on Trump is a distraction. If we’re going to win, we must focus on our opponents and go on the offensive. We have to attack their power bases, not the symptoms. We have let cultural Marxists set the terms, pitting white male Republicans against everybody else. Instead, we should be taking away their voters, going after the black, Latino, and women’s vote just as hard as the leftists. President Trump is doing this, both with rhetoric and popular policies like incarceration reform, educational choice, and jobs. We are the party of colorblind fairness and racial harmony. Zero tolerance for racism, anti-semitism, discrimination against Asians or Latinos or any minority are our issues. We can win on the emotional front if we stress love, contrasted to the lefts’ nastiness. The leftists most powerful tactic is targeting American business. We must fight in the courts to protect free speech and end blacklisting, which shuts us out of every job of influence in the country -- social media companies, journalism, sports, entertainment, and education. If we don’t win this fight, leftists will use corporations to suppress gun rights, freedom of speech and every other American liberty. Don’t let the radicals demoralize and divide us. Remind yourself, and your crazed Democratic friends and relatives, of the big things we agree on. Give them a glimpse of Realville. When our love for fellow citizen is felt, civil disagreement is possible. We can engage in respectful debate, competition, compromise and experimentation, and may the best man win. In President Trump’s memorable words, “...whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American flag.”