Democrats and Their Media Pretend Muslim Terrorism Is Manufactured

Chances are, they haven't heard about Hasher Jallal Taheb, a 21-year-old native-born American from the Atlanta, Ga. metropolitan area who was arrested after a months-long undercover investigation. If those you inquire with heard about Taheb, ask them if they know he was a jihadist who changed his name and believed that jihad is an obligation and pathway to martyrdom.

Ask your friends, family, and neighbors if they're aware that the FBI recently thwarted a Muslim terrorist who allegedly wanted to blow up and shoot up the White House, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and a synagogue.

You want to talk about a national emergency? How about the frequency with which so many Democrats, as well as the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex), cover up radical Islamic terrorism?

Democrat-Defined Terrorism

To paraphrase Orwell's Animal Farm, all terrorists are created equal, but some are created more equal than others. Over the last few years, with the unfortunate rise in white supremacy-related violence and murders, Democrats and the DMIC have moved the goal posts on who's a terrorist and who isn't. Actually, I don't mind their expansion of the term, as I can now claim as terrorists some members of Black Lives Matter, protesters who block active-duty ambulances, and pro-fascists who identify themselves as "Antifa."

The terrorist cartel Americans are most at risk of dying and suffering injuries from is radical Islam.

Let's inspect how major media covered the Taheb arrest.

"The Truth Is Hard" The New York Times made zero mention of Taheb's ideological adherence in its headline (Taheb was called just "man") and zero mention of jihad.

"Democracy Dies in Darkness" The Washington Post wrote barely a blurb, parroted "man" in its headline, and whiffed on the jihad fact. Same for MSNBC. Interesting, wouldn't you say, how coordinated the headlines seemed to be? I'm sure it was coincidental.

Fox and Breitbart made mention of jihad, as did The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and, shockingly, CNN.

If Taheb had been a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Caucasian who was one of the U.S.'s 14 neo-Nazis whose social media posts showed him wearing a MAGA hat, and his target had been Nancy Pelosi, how would the DMIC have covered the story?

When MAGA hats are involved, such as the incident in January between high school students and an American Indian activist, the DMIC always makes mention of that fact, as evidenced here, here, and here.

The story was a non-story, but MAGA hat mentions are too good to pass up. When youths harassed a senior citizen during U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, nary a peep from Democrats and the DMIC did we hear.

MAGA hats bad; jihadi good.

Media Is about Narratives, Not News

When Omar Mateen shot to death 49 patrons of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. three years ago, his act of terror resulted in the second highest casualty count of Islamic terrorism in American history, behind only the September 11, 2001 attacks. Yes, the DMIC did make mention of his radicalization, but the immediate – and prevailing – narrative was centered on gun violence and gun control, which is analogous to calling 9/11 airplane violence.

Democrats and the DMIC have written Mateen's Islamic radicalization out of his life story. You wouldn't have known that Mateen pledged his life to ISIS from the originally released 911 call transcript from Obama's Department of Justice, which omitted the ISIS reference so as not to give the terror group additional publicity. The DOJ did eventually release an unedited transcript.

When President Obama delivered a statement after Pulse, he did mention Mateen's terrorist beliefs but stressed that they were homegrown, because...homegrown Islamic radicalization has nothing to do with the thousands of years of Middle Eastern Islamic terrorism and its propaganda that is so readily available in the U.S.? Obama also emphasized that Mateen, as well as the San Bernardino, Calif. Islamic terrorists who killed 14 were "lone wolves," an excuse Democrats and the DMIC are fond of – unless it's a white male murdering with an AR-15.

So how did all those DMIC journalists, many Ivy League-educated, miss that crucial jihad detail in the FBI's 13-page report on Taheb? I suspect they didn't miss it at all; their ad infinitum Islamic terrorism apology tour will soon be coming to a city near you. Joining them will be new Minnesota U.S. rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim who is public in her anti-Semitism and homophobia. The DMIC isn't too concerned, though; it's been busy touting how "historic" her win was. Omar won her race by 56 percentage points, and her district has been represented only by Democrats for the last 20,000 consecutive days. One's sex and religion aren't skills, qualifications, achievements, or accomplishments, and her win was hardly "historic."

How Serious Is the Islamic Terrorist Threat?

Democrat and DMIC agitprop claiming that white men are America's gravest threat is so bold a lie that Goebbels would blush at its brazenness.

The University of Maryland has been tracking domestic and international terrorism for several years. My assessment of their data is that they are without much bias. Islamic terrorism is categorized into jihadi-inspired extremism.

Between 2010 and 2016, jihadi-motivated and Islamic extremists accounted for 29 attacks, totaling 78 deaths. All other combined attacks totaled 84 attacks, for 45 deaths, including seven white supremacist attacks, totaling 18 deaths.

Globally, over 99 percent of terrorism – resulting in death or injury – has been perpetrated by radical Muslims. The U.S. spends billions annually monitoring and fighting Islamic terrorism, not white male terrorism.

Additionally, foreign-born constitute the majority of terrorist arrests. There is a caveat: dozens were arrested overseas and extradited to the U.S. to stand trial. Those who scream Islamophobia in response to this caveat likely wouldn't be screaming whitemanophobia if those extradited were white males.

You know that border crisis Chuck and Nancy claim is "manufactured"? Turns out ISIS has a presence in Central America.

Thanks to state and federal law enforcement, 99 radical Islamic terrorist plots have been foiled since 9/11; had some of the attacks, planned for malls and other highly foot-trafficked locales, not been stymied, the death and injury totals would have likely been in the hundreds. Democrat and DMIC logic reasons that if no one died, it's not that bad. Democrats and the DMIC exploit the dead when only it fits into their propaganda narrative – never let a politically expedient body count go to waste. Thanks to the latest known FBI bust, another Islamic terrorist was unsuccessful in adding to injury and death count – for now.

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.