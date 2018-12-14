Yet look at the forces arrayed against him. The US media is on the warpath against Trump and his family, coverage 93 percent negative , although I suspect that number is closer to 100 percent. It’s rare to pick up a US newspaper or watch any television news and see anything remotely positive about Trump. Great economic news is always shrouded in a black cloud, as if low unemployment or strong economic growth is racist, sexist, or simply a mirage.

President Donald Trump is an army of one. At least in Washington, DC and other elite enclaves. Sure, he has his base of deplorables, those who wait on mile-long lines to attend his rallies and those who voted for him two years ago.

The Deep State, Democrats and Republicans alike, are in lock step trying to remove Trump from office. If only they were in similar agreement on securing the border, cutting regulations, or growing the economy than they are against Trump.

Rep Adam Schiff thinks Trump is heading to jail. Rep Maxine Waters agrees saying, “President Donald Trump is a ‘criminal’ who should be impeached.” It never ends.

When does Trump say, “Enough is enough!”?

Enough can have two meanings here. One meaning is the junkyard dog being taunted until it bares its teeth and attacks ferociously. Trump has that power as President. Assuming Huber and Horowitz have been doing more than playing board games with their reams of lawyers and investigators for the past year, there should be indictments and prosecutions. Not to mention releasing FISA warrant applications and similar documents.

From the Clinton Foundation to the Spygate scandal. From Hillary Clinton’s emails to bogus FISA warrants, there is much for the junkyard dog to attack. When is enough? When does Trump go “scorched earth[TL1] ” through transparency against those conspiring to destroy him?

Declassify the FISA warrant and expose the collaboration of his Deep State enemies with foreign intelligence agencies. As the Clinton Foundation scandals become public, hammer away via tweets and public comments. If Trump believes he is going down, he will bring half of Washington, DC with him.

Trump can simply release the hidden information and instruct his Justice department to pursue any and all crimes committed. Regardless of the political party of the perpetrators. That’s not weaponization of his administration, but instead simply the pursuit of justice and accountability. Let the chip fall where they may, across the political spectrum.

This would be the “draining the swamp” we were promised. Despite assurances that “pain is coming”, the deep state swamp is in full bloom. Yet the deplorables have Trump’s back with a 49 percent approval in the December 11 Rasmussen daily presidential tracking poll.

The other enough is for him personally. A billionaire businessman with a successful reality television show, he had it all. A comfortable life with his family. Money, influence, and popularity. He gave that up try to make a difference for America and the world. This campaign speech is an excellent summary of what the Trump presidency is all about, why he was elected and why the deep state is hell bent on destroying him.

For his efforts, he is ridiculed and scorned. Not only by his political opponents, but by those in his own party. NeverTrumpers in Congress and the media who would be ecstatic if a President Bush, Kasich, or Rubio were implementing everything Trump is doing, yet Trump’s conservative accomplishments mean nothing because he tweets and calls his detractors mean names.

He is not one of them, not part of their elite club, not a dues-paying member of the establishment. So those who have been advocating for conservative policies their entire political careers have turned on a dime, throwing their conservatism to the wind, embracing Democrat policies instead, all because they don’t like the messenger.

Trump must have believed he would be embraced by the GOP for his advancement of long-talked-about but never-implemented policies. These include fair trade deals, lower taxes and regulations, border enforcement, economic growth, and conservative judges.

The more Trump does, the more the opposition grows. To the point that he has few friends in Washington, DC. Especially in his own party.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller will undoubtedly cook up something for House Democrats to use for impeachment. For every line that Trump may have crossed, Obama, Clinton, and their minions crossed a parking lot full of lines, all without consequence. It’s not simply two standards of justice, it’s no justice at all. It’s Stalinesque justice where the deep state makes up the rules as they go along, favoring themselves with kangaroo courts for their opponents.

Conventional wisdom is that Senate Republicans would never vote to remove an impeached President Trump from office. Oh really? How many will see obstruction of justice in Trump firing James Comey, after his deputy attorney general recommended, and his attorney general agreed, that he should do just that? Or his perfectly legitimate nondisclosure agreements with payment.

So what if Trump personally paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet? Obama’s campaign, not him personally, paid Reverend Wright hush money during the 2008 campaign and I don’t recall any special counsel investigations or Congressional hearings into campaign finance violations.

What a daily drag for President Trump to pick up the newspaper or watch a bit of cable news and hear a constant drumbeat of how he is evil incarnate and about to be removed from office and sent to prison! Not simply disagreement over policy, but personal vitriol and hatred toward him and his family. How many of us could withstand such an onslaught from all directions, day after day, without saying enough is enough?

The fact that Trump is still upbeat and optimistic, accomplishing more in a day than his predecessors did in a week, is beyond amazing. But at some point, the human spirit breaks. How many slings and arrows will Trump take before he’s had enough?

How long do political and media hacks pursue trivial matters while danger lurks in all corners of the globe? What kind of example is America, as the world’s lone superpower, setting for the rest of the world with American politicians reenacting “Mean Girls” against the duly elected president?

His supporters wait, hoping and praying that he is able to turn the tables against the deep state. But the deep state isn’t letting up. Mueller’s jihad against the sitting president continues, opposition research funded not by the Clinton campaign and Fusion GPS but by you and me, the American taxpayer.

When does Donald Trump say, “Enough is enough!”?

Photo credit: Michael Vadon

Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.