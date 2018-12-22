What to Expect from a Kamala Harris Presidency

According to CNN's Grace Sparks, polls show Kamala Harris winning 4% support from Democrats going into the 2020 presidential run. Harris trails behind Joe Biden (30%), Bernie Sanders (14%), Robert Francis O'Rourke (9%), and Cory Booker (5%). But don't be fooled. In 2020, outcomes will place a premium on identity politics. While many liberals have warned against the overuse of identity politics, most Democrats still have faith in identity as a rallying point. Democrats have had too many successes to forgo identity politics: