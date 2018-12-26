Trump's Wall and Democratic Ideology

The Democratic scheme is to change the country’s demographic with an emphasis on open borders and relaxation of the immigration laws, thus ensuring a continuous inflow of Latinos and Muslims to the U.S. The central premise of this strategy is to entice the immigrants with welfare benefits, free health care, free education of children, and eventual citizenship in order to vote Democratic and ultimately to bring this country in conformity with the socialist principles.

It would require a fierce liberal skeptic to deny that open borders bring crime, disease, drugs and votes to the Democratic Party. Reprehensible as it might be, the open borders and the subsequent upsurge of refugees serve the Democratic Party’s political objectives of perpetuation of the Democratic Party rule.

Therefore, a border wall with Mexico would create a serious hurdle to the implementation of this strategy.

Mick Mulvaney recently said “We don’t understand why the Democrats are so wholeheartedly against it… They voted for it in 2006, then-Senator Obama voted for it. Senator Schumer voted for, Senator Clinton voted for it. So, I don’t understand why Democrats apply in politics just because Donald Trump is in office.”

Mulvaney seems to emphasizing the obvious over the important. The important is that this Democratic rebellion against building the wall has little to do with the mixture of disdain and fear of Donald Trump. This is a fight of two bitterly opposed and ideologically hostile, irreconcilable camps for the future of this country. In a broader ideological sense, the current brinkmanship is another chapter in the epic struggle between socialism and freedom. There can be no stalemate and no compromise is possible; this struggle can only end up in total victory or total defeat.

For decades the Democrats successfully deceived the country and Republican presidents from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush by professing their support for the border security and building the wall while at the same time refining procrastination into a high art without assuming responsibility for the consequences. The political landscape had been steadily shifting in their direction until the election of Donald Trump. Trump’s statements about border security touched on the conservative argument no borders -- no sovereignty. It mobilized the Republican Party and brought the issue to the top of his agenda.

When it became apparent to the Democrats that they had failed to deceive Donald Trump, they dropped the charade when Chuck Schumer exposed the party’s duplicity and openly declared, “Trump will not get his Wall.”

As we know from history, the building of socialism is an organized and disruptive artificial process associated with ideological polarization, cultural and political confrontations, and violation of the existing moral order.

Being aware of voters' discontent with socialist policies, the Democrats proceeded to dismantle the established constitutional order by offering suffrage to foreigners. Backing up this malicious concept, the state of California began to automatically register illegal aliens to vote when they obtain or renew a driver's license. It is only a matter of time before other states under Democratic leadership adopt this election model. This massive legalized election fraud requires a constant influx of foreigners.

Since not all of Mexico, Central, and South America have crossed our open borders into Texas, Arizona, and California, and those states are not yet annexed to the possession of Mexico or Honduras, any notion of closing the borders or restricting emigrants’ flow into this country will be met with fierce opposition by the Democrats.

If the speeches of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other leading Democrats are any indication, it is becoming exceedingly obvious that despite dreadful consequences, the Democrats exhibit a greater hatred for capitalism than for terrorism, drugs, and crimes which makes them inherently incapable or rather unwilling of safeguarding this country.

Indeed, the road to socialism is soaked with blood of millions who could not appreciate the fairness of economic equality; hence, a few hundred or even a few thousand deaths from the hands of “poor immigrants” should be a relatively small price to pay for the "bright future."

The Democrats’ policy of open borders or no borders is designed to open our country’s gates to a tsunami of immigrants with morals and values diametrically opposed to those of Americans, promoting resentment instead of assimilation, polarization instead of unification, and ultimately making the United States of America not united, not states, and not even American.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a conservative think hosted at King’s College, New York City, which examines national security, energy, risk-analysis and other public policy issues, He is the author of Anatomy of a Bolshevik and Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It. He is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC.