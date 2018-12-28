The #MeToo War on Males

The #MeToo Movement originated with good intentions, to show support for the sexually harassed or raped. But as with everything else, the politically correct warriors have taken over. As this year is ending, people should be examining why it has gone too far and how it has hurt many victims instead of helping them. American Thinker interviewed Dr. Paul Nathanson, a gender relations professor, who has defined the field of hatred, contempt, and prejudice against men in the current culture, and authored four books on the subject with Katherine Young. For the past thirty years he has researched this subject, and now believes, “The MeToo Movement has declared war on men, undermined the rule of law, and have become vigilantes. In the 1960s I considered myself a feminist. As a gay man, I thought feminism was removing gender barriers with a rhetoric all about equality of pay and opportunity. But now it has moved to identity politics. Justice means ‘justice for our group,’ not what is just.”

Dr. Nathanson believes women need to be accountable for their own behavior and thinks it ridiculous that there are outcries for songs such as “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and that there are demands that the Disney song, “Kiss the Girl” to be banned.” William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in Star Trek, put it succinctly, “the man in the song is just offering an invitation and presenting an argument for not leaving. He is not saying ‘I'm closing the door and you can't leave.’ It's not force, it's verbal persuasion, which works in the act.” Similarly, the Disney song is trying to prompt a shy boy to “kiss the girl,” not rape the girl. In the 1970s, another song by Helen Reddy, “I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar” woke up an entire generation of feminists who thought of it as an empowering anthem. In other words, women were raised to stand up for themselves. Dr. Nathanson believes that women should think about taking matters into their own hands by getting out of the toxic #MeToo environment even if it means losing prestige, or financial gain. “If someone doesn’t agree with the #MeToo identity politics they are called a traitor or heretic. But this movement is not empowering women to be independent and to stand up for themselves. There is an implication that women cannot rely on themselves to survive in this brutal world that men have created.” He wants to call out those that are using feminism to inspire hatred. For example, Senator Mazie Hirono from Hawaii thinks that any woman who makes an accusation should be believed and forget due process. Remember her saying, “But really, guess who is perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country… And I just want to say to the men in this country: Just shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change.” In other words, the man is found guilty by public decision, and there is no need for a court, jury, judge, or trial. Dr. Paul noted, “I refer to this as identity harassment. Women need to be held accountable for what is done in their name. Even had Judge Kavanaugh been tried and acquitted in a court of law, his reputation would still have been ruined. Once these charges have been made most people cannot be rehabilitated in the court of public opinion.” Another example he cites is the kangaroo courts on college campuses called tribunals. “There is no due process for men, and they are not able to stand up for themselves. Rape is wrong and anyone that commits it should be punished through a court process. But what about those who have consensual sex while drunk and without their wits about them? Today, a woman who has second thoughts afterward can say she was too drunk to think clearly and to give her consent. She is considered the victim. Yet, he, who is also drunk, is still responsible and thus committed rape. There is a double standard here because she gets a pass for not thinking clearly, while he does not.” Nathanson is encouraged that women are coming forward to speak out. Caitlin Flanagan said women who were teenagers in the 1970s "were strong in a way that so many modern girls are weak." Megan McArdle, a columnist for the Washington Post, says, “I think there are also lots of situations where the men do [have the power]. But I think we should teach those women to stand up and seize that power back." Catherine Deneuve challenged some of the basic assumptions and aims of the #MeToo campaign, claiming that the movement represents a "puritanical… wave of purification" driven by a growing "hatred of men and of sexuality". People have to define what is rape or harassment, and what is seduction or an attempt to pick up someone. Do women want to be considered victims or to be empowered? Is there due process or witch hunts? Dr. Nathanson summarized it, “No one would argue that it is perfectly legitimate to think women should have their ‘date’ in court. The problem arises when they bypass the court and use the court of public opinion. This is not the foundation of American liberty. There should never be a double standard where men are always evil and women are always good. This is very toxic.” The author writes for American Thinker. She has done book reviews, author interviews, and has written a number of national security, political, and foreign policy articles.