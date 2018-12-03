The EU Reich versus Britain

But – the E.U. now has a better idea.

Europe has a neurotic compulsion to repeat the past. This is bad news, because nobody wants to repeat five (count 'em!) East-West wars exploding out of Europe over the last two centuries.

It wants European nations to surrender to the German-French axis without a shot being fired. "Countries must give up their sovereignty and join the one-world government," German chancellor Angela Merkel remarked generously the other day. The E.U. Times, of all places, remarked that "[n]o, this isn't something Adolf Hitler said many years ago."

Everybody in that part of the world knows who runs the E.U.: the Germans, fronted by the French. So when the charming Frau Merkel said that, most of her listeners filled in the rest of the story. But the Brits were not laughing.

Just to keep the historical record straight:

Napoleon beat the German-speaking provinces around 1800, arousing a century of vendetta wars. Otto von Bismarck used Prussian robo-militarism to invade Paris in 1871. WWI started as an enormous German-French meat-grinder, finally ended by the United States entering the war. In the 1920s and '30s, Hitler arose in revenge for WWI, leading to thirteen years of industrialized massacres of innocent human beings and ending with catastrophic Axis aggression in World War II, including the Japanese Rape of Nanking and all the rest. But...Europe's world wars did not end in 1946. They just moved to the Soviet Empire, which included East Germany. Korea and Vietnam were proxies for the U.S.-Soviet struggle.

And now we have Reich Number Six, called the "European Union." But the only "union" in the E.U. is the unelected ruling caste, which rules with an iron hand, while the left-out voters are getting sick and tired of the scam.

This may be why Emmanuel Macron, the German vassal in Paris, just called for an E.U. army – to use against NATO, of course. These little voters can't be allowed to resist Das Sechtse Reich (the sixth! in 200 years!), so we gotta get an army, now. Because both the U.K. and France have nuclear weapons, the E.U. army is bound to inherit nukes.

The European Union arose by pure bureaucratic mendacity, unrelieved autocracy and endless expansionism, taxation without representation, mercantile protectionism, and 17,000 top-down directives without a single popular vote.

The E.U. farce ran under the sucker labels of "peace," "love," and "money for all" – especially for illegal "refugees," who are guaranteed to vote socialist, because they are controlled by Turkey's Erdoğan and his German imams.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the recent president of the E.U., justified that Muslim hijra (conquest by migration) as a tool to divide and conquer indigenous Europeans.

This is exactly what the Democrats are trying to do here. A socialist is a socialist is a socialist, and the biggest enemy of the United States is still autocratic Europe. I'm sorry – it's not just China, Russia, and Iranian jihad. This is a world of imperial aggression again, and if those ghostly old empires decide to gang up on us...watch out. They can't help themselves.

Today, Britain is the target of Europe's lust for vainglory and power, but as soon as Britain surrenders on Brexit, Italy, Greece, and Hungary will be next.

Sounds familiar?

Or, as Victor Davis Hanson warned about Monsieur Macron:

The French president suffers from the usual dreams of some sort of European "empire" – Caesar, Napoleon, Hitler ... Brussels? He probably envisions a new Rome steered by French cultural elites whose wisdom, style, and sophistication would substitute for polluting tanks and bombers, and who would play Greece's robed philosophers to Europe's Roman legions: "It's about Europe having to become a kind of empire, as China is. And how the U.S. is."

Two years ago, more than 17 million Brits voted to leave the E.U., but the last two years have been an imperialistic E.U. campaign to stop an independent Britain from ever rising again.

The biggest embarrassment is that Britain has allowed its own swamp to be penetrated and bought off by the Franco-German Axis.

In that process, the voters of the U.K. have been lied to and betrayed many times. The allegedly conservative prime minister, Theresa May, is now seen as the biggest back-stabber in the land, and it looks as though Labor will repeat her betrayal as soon as they get a chance.

I know you did not want to hear this. Neither did I. Welcome to the real world.