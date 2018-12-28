Judea and Samaria Should Return to Their Rightful Owner

I believe that the time has come to unite all Israel. Historically and biblically, both Judea and Samaria undeniably have been part of the heritage of the Jewish people. They belonged to Israel 2,000 years ago, and they belong to Israel now. Arabs have absolutely no historic ties to Judea and Samaria. Historic ties are the basis of assertions to a geographic area.

When we dig into history books, we can hardly find people or countries that have gone out of existence for as long as 2,000 years and then reappeared and been reborn. Thus, it is indeed accurate to say that the rebirth of Israel, this beautiful ancient culture, people, and land, is truly a miracle from God.

Annexation of these two historical Jewish lands will stipulate a strong and well defined standing for West Bank Arabs. Israeli equal justice under the law will apply to all people. All terrorists' infrastructures will be eradicated. The residents of those regions will be subjected to Israeli rules and regulation and will be dealt with in the same fashion that all countries deal with domestic insurgent, treachery, and lawless organizations.

"The Jewish people didn't wake up one day saying 'Jews are connected to the Land of Israel.' The whole story, the history and the destiny of the Jewish people, is geared toward the idea that we were there and we are coming back."

Let us clarify this now and forever: historically and otherwise, there has never been a Palestinian state, nor a political body that is owned by Palestinians. According to the advancement of international agreements from 1917 until 1947, the land of Israel was renamed Palestine by the Romans in the 2nd century. It was later divided into three states: Jordan, a Jewish state, and an Arab state. While the Jews swallowed this excruciating deal, shrinking the size of their ancestral land by over 75%, the Arabs snubbed and rejected it altogether. As a result, the Arabs launched an invasion against the newly established State of Israel in 1948. Jordan managed to occupy the area of Judea and Samaria and illegitimately annexed it.

Let's keep in mind that the Palestinian claim to Judea and Samaria started when the Israelis captured these regions from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War. Recall, the Palestinian Liberation Organization (the PLO) was created in 1964 before Israel's capture of the West Bank, because they wanted to establish a Palestinian state in Israel's place, without any references to the land of the West Bank, which was annexed by Jordan. They started their false claim over the West Bank only when it was in Israeli's possession.

Implications of the Application of Israeli Sovereignty over Judea and Samaria

According to Institute for National Security Studies:

[T]he voices calling for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria have recently grown louder. The proposals vary in scope: some relate to the entire area; others relate to Area C, i.e., the area outside the Palestinian urban areas and villages governed by the Palestinian Authority (Areas A and B); and some propose that sovereignty be extended over a portion or all the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria. The application of the Israeli law over the territory is, in essence, the application of sovereignty, and the application of sovereignty is, in essence, annexation. The difference in terms is a matter of political sensitivity and semantics, but there is no material legal difference between them.

Another fact we must consider as gospel truth is that one of the Muslims' goals in this world is to destroy Israel. Unfortunately, there is nothing Israel can do to erase this historic dilemma. And their intention to destroy Israel is not necessarily because Islam is a "Religion of Hate," and the Quran directly orders Muslims to kill the Jews; it is because they see Israel as a bastion of Western civilization, which directly threatens their Islamic values.

A Historical Fact

This is not the place, nor is it necessary to provide exhaustive documentation of the historical suffering of the Jewish people.

However, contrary to Islamic dogma, the Persian people are proud of their historical friendship with the Jewish people. The bond of friendship goes back to the landmark action of King Cyrus the Great of Persia. In 537 B.C., having conquered Babylon, the benevolent King Cyrus freed the Jews from captivity and empowered them to return to their promised land to build their temple and have a peaceful life and worship their God. The return of the Jews to their promised land did not mark the end of their ordeal. Successive waves of ill wishers, notably the Romans and then belligerent Muslims, unleashed their unjustified wrath on the Jews. The Jewish people, despite suffering huge losses at the hands of their enemies, remained resilient and outlived their tormentors. The Pogroms in Russia, the ghettoization in much of Europe, and even genocidal Nazism failed to wipe out the Jews.

The Jews' journey from their early beginnings to the present has been fraught with great suffering. It is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Jewish people that they persisted in their valiant struggle to gather again in the land of their birth. They should also be applauded for affording millions of Israeli Arabs opportunities denied to them in many other lands.

Now the time has come for Israel to formally annex Judea and Samaria, the remaining Jewish land, back to the bosom of the motherland. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is a savvy and articulate politician, and he knows that President Trump, who has been dubbed the next "Cyrus the Great," will stand for the rights of the Jews, as well as equal rights under the law for any and all religious and secular people in Israel.

In short: Judea and Samaria should be returned to their rightful owners.