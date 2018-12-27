Jihad: Islam's Engine

After Muhammad's death in 632 A.D., his friend Abu Bakr was named caliph and ruler of the Islamic community, or Ummah. Muhammad's followers in a short time occupied a vast geographic area; conversion to Islam was heightened by Islamic missionaries, who intermingled with local populations to promulgate the Islamic teachings. It resulted in Islam's spread outward from Mecca toward both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and the creation of the Muslim world.

Right from the start, violent jihad served as the engine of Islam under the command and supervision of Muhammad himself. To understand how quickly Islam spread around the world, we must see the timeline of Islam .

In no time at all, Islam spread like a pandemic. Once it attacked the mind of its victims, this debilitating disease was capable of transforming them into helpless pawns that had no choice but to execute what they were directed to do.

Here is the truth, as bitter as it may be. Islam is the culprit. Islam is anything but a religion of peace. Violence is at the core of Islam. Violence is institutionalized in the Muslim's holy book, the Qur'an, in many verses:

Qur'an: 9:5: "Fight and kill the disbelievers wherever you find them, take them captive, harass them, lie in wait and ambush them using every stratagem of war."

Qur'an: 9:112: "The Believers fight in Allah's cause; they slay and are slain, kill and are killed."

Qur'an: 8:39: "So fight them until there is no more Fitnah (disbelief [non-Muslims]) and all submit to the religion of Allah alone (in the whole world)."

Qur'an: 8:65: "O Prophet, urge the faithful to fight. If there are twenty among you with determination they will vanquish two hundred; if there are a hundred then they will slaughter a thousand unbelievers, for the infidels are a people devoid of understanding."

Qur'an: 9:38: "Believers, what is the matter with you, that when you are asked to go forth and fight in Allah's Cause you cling to the earth? Do you prefer the life of this world to the Hereafter? Unless you go forth, He will afflict and punish you with a painful doom, and put others in your place."

That's what the Qur'an commands the believer repeatedly – to make jihad on even the people of the book, Jews and Christians. Islam essentially invented the idea that Christians, Jews, and pagans are an abomination and offensive to Allah and that their very existence represents an attack upon the self-defined Islamic right to reign over the world. Allah thus enlists Muslim believers to eradicate by force those who offend him and, by disbelieving, prevent his rule. True Muslim believers therefore become the enforcers, hit men and mercenaries for their god, in order to establish a global caliphate for their parasitic clergy. Their targets are artificially constructed adversaries.

Muslim believers hence are instructed to fear the "great Satan" and are told that if they do not live up to Allah's calls to jihad, they themselves are offensive to Allah and to their families.

Now, the only question that remains is the extent of a Muslim's obedience to the Qur'an and the Sunna, the life examples of Muhammad. To be sure, a great many Muslims are not following the dictates of the Qur'an verbatim, as they should, since they consider it to be the literal immutable perfect words of Allah.

Furthermore, nowhere do I say all Muslims believe in shedding the blood of others. Yet the commandments of the Qur'an to believers are clear and emphatic. It is for this reason that an innumerable number of Muslims do engage in jihad and suicide volunteers vie with one another to offer their services to their handler leaders.

A true Muslim does not and cannot believe in freedom of choice. In the religion of Islam – Submission – everything is up to Allah, as clearly and repeatedly stipulated in the Qur'an. The raison d'être for the Muslim is to be unconditionally submissive to the will and dictates of Allah. Everything a "good" Muslim does is contingent upon the will and decree of Allah, he is indoctrinated to believe.

To cut to the chase, we need to eliminate some disinformation and myths about the "war on terror." We are not fighting terrorism. We are engaging in an ideological battle between freedom, conservatism, democracy, individual rights, capitalism, and "Christian" ethics and Islamofascism, communism-socialism, theocracy, and tyranny.

There are also internationalist, dictatorial, globalist forces that seek to use the conflict to create an international government and the unification of all religions by the destruction of nationalism, patriotism, individual rights, and sectarianism.

It is not "fanatical," "radical," or "extreme" Islam that we are fighting, but normal, orthodox, canonical, typical, accepted, traditional Islam, straight from the mouth of Muhammad. Islam is violent in direct proportion to its mission and scripture. The so-called fanatics and terrorists are only upholding the truth of their principles.

In short: We must begin to declare Islam evil, not from a sectarian perspective, but from a universal, humanist one. Every encroachment of Islam as a religion must be rejected and discouraged by all people everywhere. Any leftist who attempts to give aid and comfort to this religion of hate must be denounced and frustrated at every turn. Otherwise, get used to your radioactive suit and your fallout shelter, a standard of living – and a level of freedom – one tenth of what you have today.