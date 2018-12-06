Jerome Corsi Challenges Robert Mueller

We should remember that Klayman already got the prosecution of Cliven Bundy's family and associates thrown out for similar prosecutorial misconduct, working in support of the Bundys' excellent Nevada lawyers as legal strategist.

After weeks of talking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about Donald Trump's supposed collusion with Russia, Dr. Jerome Corsi instead filed his own criminal complaint through attorney and former federal prosecutor Larry Klayman on December 3, 2018.

Misconduct by the once-great Department of Justice is all too common. The unethical prosecution of former Alaska Senator Ted Stevens stole a U.S. Senate election from the Republicans in 2008. That earned a tongue-lashing from Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on April 7, 2009.

But left-wing embeds within the DoJ took the wrong lessons from the Stevens fiasco. They took it as a dry run, practice for stealing the presidential election in 2016.

What is the DoJ claiming now? That Jerry Corsi and Roger Stone must have been the conduit for a Russian conspiracy because they "knew" -- after it was widely reported in the news media -- that Wikileaks would release stolen documents that Wikileaks told the entire world way in advance it was going to release.

After reading the New York Times and England's Guardian, Corsi and Stone acquired "foreknowledge" of Wikileaks' plans to release even more documents. Perhaps Mueller's "thirteen angry Democrats" -- the true conspiracy theorists -- don't believe anybody the Times anymore. So that would be suspicious.

Anyone who read the Guardian knew that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange publicly announced that "his organisation is preparing to publish more emails Hillary Clinton sent and received while US secretary of state."

In March, 2016, as the Guardian noted, Wikileaks released 50,547 pages of documents from Hillary Clinton's insecure email server. As Secretary of State, Clinton effectively left a Lamborghini with the keys in the car and every spy agency on Earth most certainly helped themselves to all of Hillary's data.

On July 22, 2016, Wikileaks released some of the emails from the Democratic National Committee that were stolen from someone physically inside the DNC offices. Assange also publicly announced that he would be releasing DNC emails in batches and timed the first group on July 22, 2016, to harm the Democratic National Convention.

Assange hates Hillary Clinton because of Cinton's and President Barack Obama's destructive invasion of Libya in 2011 and Hillary's calls for Assange to be prosecuted. Assange apparently has a thin skin about being arrested. In other words, Assange did not need to be persuaded, bribed, cajoled, or talked into hurting Clinton's presidential campaign. Assange came up with that idea all on his own.

Now fast forward to August, 2016. Stone and Corsi reveal in their emails that they have "foreknowledge" in August 2016 of what the entire world already knew in June and July 2016. Basically, Mueller's team is arguing the equivalent of washing my car caused it to rain. Coincidence is not causation.

If we went through the emails of journalists we would find similar suggestions from editors or friends. Chasing the story at risk of pulling away from them, hundreds scrambled not to be left in the dust. So "Get to Assange," Roger Stone emailed to his friend.

But why "Get to Assange" dated July 25, 2016? If there were a conspiracy for the Russians to physically copy DNC emails on site on July 5, 2016, wouldn't conspirators already be talking before July 5, 2016? Wouldn't they all have each other's burner phone numbers on speed dial many months earlier? Indeed, Zero Hedge discovered that Michael Cohen had no contact information for Russia's government and had to use a general email to try to connect with someone.

Corsi's prediction was that Wikileaks' future data dumps would reveal John Podesta's emails Emails stolen from the DNC would have to include emails to and from Podesta as a senior leader of the DNC's most important campaign in 2015 to 2016.

Mueller's conspiracy theorists argue that Stone and Corsi had foreknowledge that Assange would "hack" DNC emails. They intentionally confuse when Wikileaks obtained documents and when it released them. On July 5, 2016, a DNC employee or a burglar physically connected an external hard drive to the DNC's computers on site.

The data dumps from Wikileaks show that the DNC emails were copied at extraordinarily high speed. "On the evening of July 5, 2016, 1,976 megabytes of data were downloaded from the DNC’s server. The operation took 87 seconds. This yields a transfer rate of 22.7 megabytes per second. These statistics are matters of record and essential to disproving the hack theory. No Internet service provider, such as a hacker would have had to use in mid-2016, was capable of downloading data at this speed."

And remember: those would be the DNC servers that the DNC refused to allow the Federal Bureau of Investigation to examine.

Mueller knows he is investigating a $12 million fairy tale told to Christopher Steele by Russian intelligence agents. Steele's "dossier" was paid for by the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton through Perkins Coie. Steele went to Moscow with $12 million to spend. Clearly, Russia's intelligence services eagerly supplied disinformation. The "dossier" was written, in effect, by Vladimir Putin and his KGB thugs. Russia of course favors chaos and the weakening of the United States, and never favored one candidate over the other.

As a result, we are now seeing that Mueller's investigation is the true conspiracy theory.

Jonathon Moseley is a Virginia attorney, conservative columnist, former and former co-host on the Conservative Commandos Radio Show. Contact@JonMoseley.com