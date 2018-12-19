Ideas of Socialism Transcend Time

On November 2018, we learned that there are two different Americas. They are not black and white; they are not rich and poor. They are the ones that has failed to learn from history, convinced that socialism is too extreme to the American psyche to merit serious attention, and the other that clandestinely believes that socialism, in fact, has already arrived and is making sure that America can no longer live without it. The collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 and the subsequent dissolution of the so-called “socialist camp” did not result in the demise of Marxist ideology. Marxism exhibited remarkable endurance. It successfully adapted to a new reality and relocated to the United States, where it acquired a new life within the Democratic Party. In 2008 this virus culminated in the election of the Marxist-socialist Barack Obama, whose principal achievement was the successful transformation of the Democratic Party into the de facto Social Democratic Party.

For those who are not familiar with the terminology: Social democracy is a political ideology that has as its goal the establishment of socialism through implementation of a policy regime that includes, but is not limited to, high taxation, government regulation of private enterprises, and establishment of a universal welfare state. The elections are a clear warning to America that Karl Marx’s vision; “Democracy is the road to socialism” is poised to be fulfilled. The Democrats have dropped all liberal or progressive pretenses. They run on pro-Marxist ideology, denouncing capitalism and promising miraculous fulfillment of egalitarian dreams. And, for the most part, score significant victories. Even in the states which the Republicans won, they won with razor-thin margins. In Texas, Florida, Arizona, Mississippi, and Nevada, and even California’s Orange County, which have been the bastions of capitalism and free enterprise, the socialists have taken over or came too close for comfort. The Republican Party also lost the House. Although under Paul Ryan’s leadership it was Republican in the name only, the loss couldn’t be understated. In the absence of an ideological counterweight, the Democratic Party over the last few decades has built a huge army of supporters and a diversified arsenal of election weaponry. The millions of Americans who depend on the government one way or another are the Democrats’ army. Today, 22 million Americans -- 14 percent of the labor force -- are employed by governments at the federal, state, and local levels. Moreover, about 50 percent of Americans do not pay income tax, and millions receive welfare checks, food stamps, and other forms of government assistance. The slogan of the Boston Tea Party, “No taxation without representation” is being replaced with “representation without taxation.” Those strategic advantages are augmented by the most destructive weapons in the Democratic Party’s arsenal -- illegal voting. In the regions where socialism has not yet attained political meaning and the concept of economic equality still has little reference to the American voters, the Democrats are offering suffrage to foreigners. The people of California have already subordinated their voting rights to the millions of immigrants crossing their open borders. Recently, California began automatically register illegal aliens to vote when they obtain or renew a driver's license. In Texas, Arizona, and Florida, the Democrats organize massive voter registration drives to register illegal aliens to vote and devised 'ballot-harvesting,' which in reality is a voter manufacturing technique that is designed to keep the ballots coming until the results flip. In the process, the Democrats gave a new meaning to “every vote to be counted” and invented a new definition of democracy; it is no longer voting; it’s counting. If a consensus on the legitimacy of American elections breaks down, the very legitimacy of our democracy would be questioned. As John Adams put it, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Those “other” have been exploiting the inadequacy of our constitution with no sense of legal or moral restraints in the effort to bring this country in conformity with the socialist principles. For those who haven’t learned much in school or suffered historical amnesia and voted for socialism, here is a sober reminder; just like all the democracies preceding ours, this one isn’t immune to self-destruction. To prevent what would be otherwise inevitable, reason must confront falsehoods with the superior principles of religion, free enterprise, and individual liberty. We must stop hiding behind the empty assertion that we are lovers of freedom and take a stand. We have to reject the Democratic rubbish and recognize the obvious; the country that has twice elected a black president cannot be racist; attacks on the Second Amendment are an attempt to disarm the law-abiding citizen; the political system responsible for millions of deaths cannot be superior; the capitalist economic system, which is based on individual liberty, cannot be immoral; no borders means no sovereignty; and, economic equality can only occur in poverty. Should the challenges exceed the level of our endurance, and the conversion to a new reality is allowed to materialize, America’s future will look like the Soviet past and we will become the unfortunate generation, dying bankrupt and telling our children and grandchildren, “Work hard and pay, pay, pay forever for our failure to stop the utopian dream.” Alex Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a conservative think hosted at King’s College, New York City, which examines national security, energy, risk-analysis and other public policy issues, He is the author of Anatomy of a Bolshevik and Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It. Mr. Markovsky is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC.