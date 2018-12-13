How Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Explain Communism's 100 Million Dead?

Well, the new sex object for liberals – who hate the very idea of sex objects – is a cute young lady named Ocasio-Cortez, who is famed in legend and song for her extreme ignorance of the U.S. Constitution.

Ms. O-C is now stealing headlines from Hillary and Lizard, I mean Liz Warren, who are no longer heap big wampum in the Big Money fields of the left. How quickly they fall.

Now Ms. O-C proclaims herself a genuine socialist, while the party has turned sharp left (again!) so that Democrats can now feel satisfied that Karl Marx is once again marching valiantly toward the glorious future for humanity – not exactly the vanguard of the European working class (which was all white heterosexual males), but perhaps the vanguard of all the sex workers of the world, neatly classified by race, class, queerness, trans type, current gender, and sex objects.

This Frankfurt Marxism inverts the pyramid of classical Marxism – which was all about liberating white male workers in Germany and England.

Today, it is white hetero males who are the favorite hate objects of 2018 on campus – but old white men are the true hate targets, which makes things hunky-dory again. Harvey Weinstein may have been the first real Old Male Hate (OMH) object of the current left, but let's face it: it is Donald Trump who wins the title of the greatest hate object of all hate objects they have nightmares about.

Switching to new heroes and devils helps the Marxist Democrats to organize their emotional universe again, around the lodestones of passionate love (Bill Clinton and Barack Obama) and malignant hatred (Trump, Nixon, Reagan).

The left has always thought most clearly by way of organs other than the brain, and every heavy-breathing lefty in the land is now having secret fantasies about Ms. O-C, the sexy angel who will destroy that ol' devil Trump.

The only trouble with Ms. O-C is reality, which is the constant enemy of the left. Socialism, it turns out, is actually not such a wonderful thing in reality, as the starving peasants of Venezuela are now finding out. (Again.)

A month ago, I ran into a big problem with a lefty lady when I asked her about reality, and she responded by cutting off all communication with me. My big mistake was asking her about Josef Stalin and the 100 million innocents murdered by Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist regimes in the 20th century, although I did not actually get a chance to finish my sentence.

I only said the name "Stalin" and she hung up the phone, stopped all texting and emails, and probably hung me on her personal gallows in effigy.

This happened after she assured me that all her friends on campus were peace-loving social democrats, the nice folks who kept getting murdered by the Bolsheviks, the Nazis, then the Maoists, the Pol Pot killer squads in Cambodia, on and on and on.

So I committed a terrible faux pas in by asking one question: how do you explain Stalin? How do you explain 100 million murdered innocents left by all the Marxist regimes of the 20th century?

I know that liberals are all about love and peace forever, but I'm starting to wonder why they keep getting into murderous fantasies when another Reagan, Nixon, or Trump is elected POTUS.

Since Trump got elected, all our "mainstream" media have been indulging in murderous fantasies. They have also been whipping up Antifa lynch mobs, along the lines pioneered by Vladimir Lenin in his famous telegram of 1918:

Comrades! The insurrection of five kulak districts should be pitilessly suppressed. The interests of the whole revolution require this because "the last decisive battle" with the kulaks is now under way everywhere. An example must be demonstrated. Hang (and make sure that the hanging takes place in full view of the people) no fewer than one hundred known landlords, rich men, bloodsuckers. Publish their names. Seize all their grain from them. Designate hostages in accordance with yesterday's telegram. Do it in such a fashion that for hundreds of kilometres around the people might see, tremble, know, shout: "they are strangling, and will strangle to death, the bloodsucking kulaks". Telegraph receipt and implementation. Yours, Lenin. Find some truly hard people.

In the good old days, Hillary's "deplorables" would be dead in the frozen fields of Siberia, but today, that has to be left to the enraged nightmares of our peaceful Democrats.

Life shows us one lesson after another, if we only know how to learn.

So this is what I learned.

How do you shut up a liberal?

Ask him to say "Stalin."

Now will some Breitbart journo take his life in his hands and ask Ms. Ocasio-Cortez about Stalin? If not Stalin, then Lenin, Mao, Trotsky, Hitler, and Kim III. I guarantee she will shut up, at least for a few minutes.

Image: Corey Torpie via Wikimedia Commons.