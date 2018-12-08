A Survival Strategy for Conservatives

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller racks up the guilty pleas for minor infractions by supporters of President Trump unrelated to Russian collusion while ignoring the crimes committed by members of the FBI, DoJ, and Hillary Clinton, it should come as no surprise that conservatives are playing the wrong game. Even after Republicans won the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives, they acted as if they had lost. Always on the defensive and forever begging for forgiveness from an ideology that never grants it, conservatives had better change their tactics or get used to coming in second place in a two-party race.

In the current political arena, conservatives are facing off against leftist Democrats in a blood contest in which the current rules favor only the left. It's more than just a lopsided playing field; it's a contest where conservatives are forbidden to score and are the only side charged with penalties. And yet conservatives continue to enter these contests expecting to be treated fairly. A lie is only a lie if it emanates from the lips of a conservative. Otherwise, it's called a “misstatement” leading to no repercussions. Immunity agreements are granted only to those close to Democrats under investigation. Otherwise, everyone associated with a conservative under investigation is blackmailed with career-ending, bankruptcy producing charges. Even as evidence mounts that the entire Russian collusion investigation was a fiasco, the liberal propaganda networks shout Trump's guilt. It mattered not that the whole debacle relied on manufactured evidence paid for by Hillary Clinton. Serious crimes by Obama and Clinton such as Benghazi, the VA, Fast and Furious, and IRS abuse that took both the rights and the lives of actual American citizens were covered as if they were of little importance. With all the congressional hearings and contempt of Congress charges, not a single Democrat lost his job. How many times have we watched a conservative win a debate against a liberal only to be lambasted as being too much of a bully or mean-spirited? As guests on leftist media, conservatives are usually outnumbered two to one or three to one, if you count the host. Take conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who was physically assaulted on television by transgender reporter Zoey Tur, and it was he who was criticized for hurting his/her feelings. It appears to be acceptable for conservatives to be labeled by their race, age, and sex without a hint of any objection by the media, whereas the mere mention of race, sex, or age by a conservative is grounds for ridicule, scorn, and being further labeled as a racist, sexist, or bigot. In the 1980 movie My Bodyguard a character played by Chris Makepeace gets Adam Baldwin to become his bodyguard to help him against the tormenting antics of the bully played by Matt Dillon until Dillion himself gets a bodyguard. Dillon now can once again say or do anything he wants to Makepeace because when push comes to shove, his bodyguard steps in and assaults anyone challenging Dillon. The politicized, propaganda media in this country is the bodyguard of the forces on the left. They are the protector for all Democrats and lunatic liberals who are allowed to say or do just about anything without repercussions or accountability as the media will mercilessly pounce on anyone challenging or questioning the absurdity gushing like Niagara Falls from leftist windbags. Conservatives currently have no such protector, and so the public is bombarded night after night with false propaganda hearing only the left's side of the story. So conservatives must change the way they deal with a unified leftist front, and one such way is to have a united front themselves. Conservatives must also take the political game as seriously as the leftists do. In this country, conservatives still outnumber liberals, but you would never know it by the voting tallies. Investments must be made by conservatives in the news reporting business, not to counter leftist propaganda with conservative propaganda, but to have a chance to explain all sides of a story clearly. The adage "The best defense is a good offense" applies to politics as well and conservatives would be wise to initiate steps to retake back ground lost over the past years. Such as demanding the right to have God put back in our schools, to have English as the official language, and verify that only United States citizens have the right to work and vote in this country. These are only a few of the actions needed to bring this country back on course and realize the promise to Make America Great Again.