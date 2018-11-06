Will Today's Voters Be Offended by Trump's 'Nationalism'?

In the wake of President Trump's declaration at the rally for Texas senator Ted Cruz, that Trump is a nationalist, it's been astounding to observe the revisionist history, historical ignorance, and flat-out lies among Democrats, the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex), and members of the NeverTrump CMIC (Conservative Media Industrial Complex).

Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard, tweeted a quote from George Orwell's essay "Notes on Nationalism":

By 'nationalism' I mean first of all the habit of assuming that human beings can be classified like insects and that whole blocks of millions and tens of millions of people can be confidently labeled 'good' or 'bad.'

I've featured Kristol as a Tessio Republican on my podcast. Tessios are inspired by the character of the same name in The Godfather, who betrays the Corleone family. Tessio Republicans have been politicians and media talking heads, and they continue to betray their political family: their voters and their audience. Kristol's citing of Orwell, who was an undying advocate of "democratic socialism," confirms that the NeverTrump cult considers Orwellianism to be bipartisan.

CNN's Jake Tapper could barely hide his bulging temple veins as he reminded us that David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, is still alive. I am convinced that the DMIC has done more to promote the KKK in the last 1,000 days than the white Democrat-invented KKK has done for itself in its 56,000 days of existence.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace likened Trump's nationalism to...get ready for it...a dog whistle for Nazis! (More on this later.) This is the same Nicolle Wallace who spent a year in therapy over Trump. For the record: I want the witches who put a hex on U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh to do the same to the individual who first used the term "dog whistle" in political rhetoric.

Hitler Adulterated Nationalism

Most Democrats who besmirch America First voters as Nazis have not a clue that Nazi is shorthand for the National Socialist German Workers' Party, which Wikipedia categories as "far-right." Impugning Republicans and conservatives as Nazis is nothing new. The difference is that with Trump none of the lying opprobrium spewed by Democrats, the DMIC, and NeverTrumps sticks. In fact, the more the lie is told, the bigger its untruth manifests to sensible Americans with working cognition. Hell, even the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran – that bastion of peace, prosperity, freedom, and free markets – showed himself to be loyal to the Democrats, the DMIC, and NeverTrumps when he admonished the U.S. for her "Nazi disposition" under Trump.

No Republican before Trump would have lasted in the Third Reich-ian wilderness as long as he has, and that's because history – truthful history – is on his, and us supporters', side. Hitler didn't invent nationalism; he adulterated and co-opted it.

Can we use Trump's remark as an opportunity to once and for all lay to rest the falsehood that the Allies in World War 2 fought, sacrificed, and died to defeat nationalism? World War 2, at its core, was a turf war between Hitler and Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili, AKA Joseph Stalin – two Leninist-Marxist dictators.

The Allies – totaling, including ourselves, 17 nations – warred against the progeny of Leninism, Marxism, and Mussolini's authoritarian fascism. Fascism is ultra-nationalism that was also the basis for Japan's aggression in the war. Yes, we had to side with Stalin; he wanted only the Eastern European bloc, whereas Hitler wanted most of Europe and parts of Africa. Extreme collectivism forces good and just nations to pick the best of the worst choices.

The talking point of Democrats that nationalism leads to war and imperialism is correct in the context of the history of the Axis powers during World War 2. In Trump's case, he hasn't remotely looked like a pro-unnecessary war president, and as a candidate, he promised that war would be our last resort.

As illogical as labeling all of us Nazis is, the worst part of this mindlessness is how the Democrats, the DMIC, and NeverTrumps whitewash the actual horrors of Nazism, as well as all the other tyrannical, murderous -isms, by constantly parroting the smear like a ventriloquist and his dummy puppet. Ditto for the incessant accusations of "racism." This is their version of tearing down inanimate objects known as "statues."

Nationalism In Our Founding – and Future

Perhaps the migrant caravan, with thousands in tow, motivated Trump to leave no doubt that the populist Trumpism brand of politics – America First nationalism, which the vast majority of Republican, conservative, and right-leaning independent voters have yearned for since Reagan – transcends any man.

Look, I fully admit that when it comes to the border, I'm pretty black and white on this issue. There is only one border policy that is most designed to keep Americans safe, and that's zero tolerance. Zero tolerance does not necessarily mean turning everyone away; it does mean, however, that we need to know who every man, woman, and child is. If this public safety policy is "nationalist," then I'm (and probably you, too, are) guilty as charged. You want to know what American globalism is? The cockamamie idea that the rest of the world has constitutional rights, which is how four SCOTUS justices ruled this summer on Trump's travel ban.

The caravan headed our way is believed to contain criminals and gang members. Are there also Middle Eastern terrorists in the ranks? Maybe, maybe not, but the DMIC lies by withholding the fact that there is an ISIS presence in Central America.

"Fascism" as a term didn't exist when our Founders did, but I'm not sure it gets more fascist than an oppressive monarchy. The basis of our constitutional republic was that rights come not from government, but from God; government's role is to preserve those rights, irrespective of how unpopular they may be. The original liberals were our Founders, and they keenly understood from history that sovereignty is the glue that holds this whole American experiment together.

The future isn't Republican versus Democrat; it's nationalism versus Americanized Leninism. It's America First patriots versus increasingly useful – and violent – useful idiots.

Which side will you take?

Rich Logis is host of The Rich Logis Show, at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat. He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.